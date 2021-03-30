Xiaomi's latest flagship smartphone has an AMOLED selfie viewfinder

Image: Xiaomi

Xiaomi has announced a slew of new smart devices, including its latest flagship smartphone, the Mi 11 Ultra.

What Xiaomi has touted about the Mi 11 Ultra is its camera system, which has an AMOLED screen housed inside a camera bump on the back of the device.

The 1.1-inch AMOLED display can be used as a selfie viewfinder, an always-on display, or a notification window, Xiaomi said.

The AMOLED display supplements three cameras on the back: A 1/1.12-inch 50-megapixel main sensor, a 48-megapixel ultrawide, and a 48-megapixel 5x periscope telephoto.

Beyond the new camera system, the Mi 11 Ultra shares many of the same flagship specs as the already released Mi 11, packing a 6.8-inch 120Hz 1440p AMOLED display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. In addition, it has a 5,000mAh battery and can be charged at 67W both through wired and wireless methods.

The Chinese smartphone maker also unveiled the Mi 11i, Mi 11 Lite 5G, and the Mi 11 Lite smartphones.

The Mi 11i, like the Mi 11 Ultra, also sports a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chip and 120Hz AMOLED display. Unlike the flagship device, however, the Mi 11i uses a 6.67-inch flat screen display, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a slightly smaller 4,520mAh battery.

Image: Xiaomi

Meanwhile, the Mi 11 Lite 5G and Mi 11 Lite, are mid-range devices that use the Qualcomm Snapdragon 780. Targeted at "young trendsetters", these devices were designed to be lightweight, weighing 159 grams, and are available in green, yellow, red, blue, and black. The two devices are the same, but the Mi 11 Lite 5G has sub-6Ghz 5G capabilities while the other does not support 5G at all.

Other smart devices that were announced by Xiaomi were the Mi Smart Band 6 and Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro. The latest Mi Smart Band is similar to the previous version, but it has a 50% larger screen, Xiaomi said.

The Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro provides 1920 x 1080 FHD picture quality, up to 1300 ANSI lumens high brightness, and HDR10 support. The projector also sports in-built 10W speakers, with DTS-HD and Dolby Audio support, and runs on the Android TV system.

More Xiaomi