You can try Google's new 'AI Premium Plan' for free. Here's how (and why you'll want to)

Shortly before reaching Google Bard's one-year mark, Google decided to rebrand its AI chatbot to Gemini as a nod to the large language model (LLM) that powers it. With that announcement came a slew of updates, including the launch of Gemini Advanced.

Starting on Thursday, Gemini (previously Google Bard) users will have the opportunity to upgrade to Gemini Advanced, which is powered by Ultra 1.0, Google's most capable AI model, and part of the Gemini family of large language models, which includes Gemini Nano, Gemini Pro, and Gemini Ultra.

For reference, the standard, free version of Gemini uses a lightweight version of Gemini Pro.

Thanks to Ultra 1.0, Gemini Advanced can tackle complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and more, according to the release. Gemini Advanced also allows users to participate in longer, more detailed conversations and better understand the context around their prompt.

To access Gemini Advanced, users need to upgrade to the new Google One AI Premium Plan, which costs $19.99 per month, the same as OpenAI's and Microsoft's premium plans, ChatGPT Plus and Copilot Pro.

With the subscription, users will soon be able to access Gemini for Workspace, previously known as Duet AI, which infuses Google's AI assistance throughout its productivity apps, including Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Meet.

Other perks of the AI Premium Plan include 2TB of storage, Google Photos editing features, 10% back in Google Store rewards, Google Meet premium video calling features, and Google Calendar enhanced appointment scheduling.

Still not sure you want to take the plunge? No worries. Google offers users a two-month free trial as part of the new plan. To get started, you can visit this page, explore the options, and sign up.