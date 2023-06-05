You can log into Google Workspace more securely with this major update

Overall, passwords are a hassle to deal with. Having to go through the effort of creating and remembering strong passwords only to have them eventually compromised can be frustrating.
According to Google, over 60% of data breaches in 2021 involved stolen login credentials or phishing.
On Monday, Google Workspace announced a security update to help remedy that issue.
Users from more than 9 million organizations will be able to sign in to Google Workspace and Google Cloud using passkeys instead of passwords.
Passkeys are password alternatives allowing users a more secure signing-in experience using face methods, such as face recognition, fingerprint, or other screen-lock mechanisms.
In May, Google rolled out passkeys for users' personal accounts. Google's early data shows that passkeys are twice as fast and four times less error-prone than passwords.
Administrators will be able to enable passkeys as a sign-in option for their organization. By default, this setting will be off, but users will still be able to use passkeys as a two-step verification method.
There will be a gradual rollout of passkeys for users and controls for Workspace over the next few weeks, according to Google.