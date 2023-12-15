'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
You can now buy an AirPods Pro 2 case without the earbuds
You can now buy an AirPods Pro 2 case with a USB-C port without the earbuds inside. So, if you want a USB-C compatible AirPods Pro case, but don't want to spend $200 on a brand-new pair of buds, you can spend $99 for just the case.
When Apple announced its new USB-C compatible iPhone 15 lineup, the company also announced that AirPods Pro 2 would receive a USB-C and an IP54 upgrade. But if you bought an iPhone 15 and wanted to decrease the amount of Apple products you had with a Lightning charging port, your option was to buy a new set of AirPods.
Now, you can purchase the AirPods Pro 2 USB-C case on Apple's online store, and buyers can expect to receive the case between December 28 and January 3. So, unfortunately, the cases won't ship before the holidays.
The new case is also MagSafe compatible, meaning it can charge wirelessly. The new IP54 rating makes it dust and splashproof, so if you have your USB-C AirPods Pro case by the pool or sink, it should be fine.
Additionally, Apple is gearing up to release its mixed reality headset, the Apple Vision Pro. In anticipation of its release, we know AirPods Pro 2 will deliver lossless audio when wirelessly connected to the Vision Pro.