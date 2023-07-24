You can now chat with a famous AI character on Viber. Here's how

Viber

Typically, you use a messaging app like Viber to communicate with family, friends, and loved ones. Now, you will be able to contact an extra individual, and it happens to be a robot.

On Monday, Rakuten Viber announced a new partnership with ICONIQ to bring you a robot friend you can chat with, talk to, and list directly on the Viber app.

ICONIQ created Kuki, an AI character whose sole purpose is to entertain humans and has even been used as a brand ambassador for H&M, modeled for Vogue, and starred in its own Roblox game.

Now, Kuki AI will be integrated into Viber and participate in open-ended conversations that provide both companionship and entertainment "similar to a friend," according to the release.

"AI is becoming more prevalent within the messaging app industry and we are excited to continue to support the development of this emerging technology," says Ofir Eyal, CEO of Rakuten Viber. "AI companions, like Kuki, will provide our users with an entirely unique entertainment experience."

As opposed to most chatbots we typically use, such as ChatGPT, Kuki's purpose seems to be to entertain rather than act as an assistant.

Kuki is already available to Viber users and can be used 24/7 for a range of different activities including getting a tarot card reading, playing a game, getting a horoscope, or just hanging out.

To find Kuki, all you have to do is search in the chat function of the app or go to its explore page. There, you can subscribe to the chatbot and start chatting.