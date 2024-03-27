You can now use Gemini in Google Messages, if you're among the lucky few

Artie Beaty/ZDNET

A month ago, Google announced that Gemini would soon be coming to Google Messages, helping users with things like writing messages, brainstorming ideas, planning events, making dinner with a set of given ingredients, or just chatting.

It appears that "soon" has arrived, as the feature has started rolling out to some beta users, according to 9to5Google.

To get access, Google's support page states that you will need to be signed up as a beta tester, have RCS turned on, be at least 18, and have either a Pixel 6 or later, a Pixel Fold, a Samsung Galaxy S22 or later, a Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, or a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold. If your account is controlled by Family Link, you can't use Gemini.

Unfortunately, even if you meet all the above criteria, there's no way to sign up or request the feature. You just have to wait.

Once Google deems you worthy, you'll get a message from Gemini letting you know it's available. You can then enable the feature by selecting Gemini from the top of the contacts list in Google Messages.

Google lists a few examples of possible conversations you can have with Gemini:

Suggest a 3-course dinner menu that's impressive but manageable for a novice cook. Dietary restriction: vegetarian.

I haven't reached out to my friend in a while. Help me draft a short message to check in and reconnect.

I'm going to a social event where I barely know anyone. Come up with a few interesting conversation starters.

You will also be able to send images to Gemini and ask for more information, perhaps to identify a plant or a dish. Gemini can't identify images with people in them just yet, even if the person is only a small part of, and not the focus of, a given photo.

Gemini in Google Messages also can't generate any images for you, yet. This is the standard Gemini, simply available via text message. While the feature is available to some beta users for now, a wider rollout shouldn't be too far off.