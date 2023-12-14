You can sign up for ChatGPT Plus again, no waiting required

Maria Diaz/ZDNET

OpenAI had to close to new ChatGPT Plus subscriptions just days after its developers' conference, DevDay. Since then, anyone who wanted to sign up for ChatGPT Plus had to sign up for a waitlist -- until now. OpenAI just reopened ChatGPT Plus subscriptions for anyone who wants to sign up; no waiting necessary.

"We have re-enabled ChatGPT Plus subscriptions!" OpenAI's CEO, Sam Altman, announced on X, formerly Twitter. "Thanks for your patience while we found more GPUs."

Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) enhance an AI chatbot's computational power and parallel processing capabilities. They're optimized to handle thousands of threads simultaneously, achieve better scalability, and improve a chatbot's machine-learning capabilities for faster and more efficient training.

Essentially, GPUs can help expand an AI chatbot's capacity to handle more queries from more users at any given time. Additional GPUs also reduce response latency or the time the bot responds to users.

ChatGPT Plus subscriptions cost $20 a month and give users access to GPT-4, OpenAI's most powerful large language model (LLM) that can also browse the internet with BIng, generate images thanks to DALL-E 3, and perform advanced data analysis. The Plus tier also gives subscribers access to My GPTs, which are custom AI chatbots powered by GPT-4 and plugins.

Non-subscribing users still have access to the free version of ChatGPT, which is powered by the GPT-3.5 model and can perform text generation.