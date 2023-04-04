You can use Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 with your Peloton equipment now

'ZDNET Recommends': What exactly does it mean?
Samsung on Tuesday announced that its Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 5 smartwatch lineup is gaining a convenient workout feature for owners of Peloton workout equipment. Starting today, when you start a Peloton workout and open the Peloton app on your Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 5, you'll see an alert asking if you want to connect your watch to your Peloton workout.
If you approve the connection, you'll see your heart rate as captured by the Watch 4 or Watch 5 displayed on the Peloton's screen, adding yet another data point to help track your activity and fitness level.
The new Galaxy Watch integration marks the first time this particular feature has been available outside of the Apple Watch.
The Apple Watch and the iOS version of the Peloton app have had this feature for about a year now, along with support for Apple GymKit in Peloton's Bike+ and Tread+.
By adding your heart rate to your Peloton workout, you'll start to see your Strive score recorded with each workout. The Strive score uses your heart rate to measure how long you spend in various heart rate zones and then assigns a score to the workout based on those results. The higher the score, the harder you worked during your workout.
Make sure you have the latest version of the Peloton app installed on your Android phone along with the companion app on your Galaxy Watch in order for the feature to work.