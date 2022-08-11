You need two locks for your e-bike. Here's why and which ones to buy

E-bikes are cool. E-bikes are fun. Everyone wants an e-bike.
And some people also want your e-bike!
Just as you would lock your home or car, it's important to lock up your e-bike, both when it's out and about, and when at home.
Because if you don't, it'll be gone.
I've been scouring the bike lock market, and as I was looking for the perfect lock for my bike, I came to the conclusion that one bike lock is not enough.
You need two.
Why?
Because there's no such thing as a perfect bike lock. Forget about chains being "unbreakable" or locks that are "unpickable."
This is all nonsense.
Given the right tools -- a battery-powered angle grinder or a lock pick -- a thief can remove a bike lock in seconds.
Yes, seconds.
I've tested some of the highest-quality bike locks and I can pick the locks in a minute or two. Someone with more experience -- such as YouTuber LockPickingLawyer -- can do it a lot quicker. (See his video below for more tips on locking up your bikes.)
So, all locks do is buy you time.
One lock buys you X amount of time. Therefore, two multiples that time.
While e-bikes are highly desired by criminals, their extra power and carrying capacity mean that you can carry bigger bike locks with greater ease than you can on a regular bike.
For my e-bike, I've gone with two bike locks from what is probably one of the best-known brands in bike locks -- Kryptonite.
Pros:
Cons:
Pros:
Cons:
Yes. Bikes have always been a target, especially in cities, and e-bike theft is now growing. Bikes are being stolen both to sell on and also to be broken down into parts.
One study showed e-bikes are more than three times as likely to get stolen than regular bikes. Data for 2020 shows bike theft, including e-bikes, in New York of almost 4,500, but this could be a huge underestimate given that only one in five bike thefts are reported.
The best way to lock up a bike is to put the lock or chain through the rear wheel and the frame, and then thread the lock through railings. Make sure the railings are well fixed down and that the bike can't just be lifted up (don't lock the bike to a pole or a tree).
If you have two locks, the second one can go through the front wheel and the frame, and again thread that through railings for complete security.
As for where to lock up your bike, it's best to choose a public spot that's well lit, preferably with CCTV coverage. These make it harder for someone to make too much of a performance of stealing a bike (such as by using an angle grinder).
I'm a big fan of hiding an Apple AirTag on the bike somewhere. Depending on the bike, this can be hidden in the frame or the seat, or hidden in a pouch.
You can also find a lot of bike accessories -- water bottle holders, reflectors, lights, etc -- that allow you to hide an AirTag on your bike. While it doesn't prevent the theft of the bike, it might make recovery a little easier.