Your Android smartphone could be worthless after a few years

If you're someone who sells their smartphone when it's time to upgrade to a new one, whether you buy an iPhone or Android can make a huge difference.

Buy some Android smartphones, and they could be worthless in a few years.

Cell phone trade-in site BankMyCell has been tracking data on the resale value of 500 smartphones, and it makes some pretty grim reading, especially Android owners.

For example:

Over a three year period, flagship Android devices drop twice as fast as iPhones.

Samsung's Galaxy S21/S20 resale value range dropped double the rate of the comparable iPhone 12/11 range.

Next-gen foldable phones like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 lost up to half their value just 5 months from launch.

Google Pixel and OnePlus trade-in values drop by almost half the retail price in 30 days.

Budget Android devices lose an average of 41.82% in 1 year, worthless after 3-4 years.

It's not all fun and games for iPhone users either. For example, the iPhone SE 2020 lost 38.32% of its value in the first eight months of 2020, and went on to lose a further 48.74% in in 2021, making it the fastest depreciating iPhone to date.

Comparing iPhone to Android, it's pretty clear which platform is the best in terms of retaining value: