Best old phone to buy in 2021

Could last year's flagship be your ideal phone?

High-end flagship smartphones appear in advertisements and dominate review headlines, but these innovative smartphones are often priced at $1,000 or more. With smartphones being released with high-quality components, durable features, and the capability to receive software updates, phones that were flagships one or two years ago can save you hundreds while offering nearly the same experience as the latest and greatest.

It's that time of year when all the newest Android smartphones and the latest Apple iPhones are announced and released into the market. The following are excellent smartphones to consider as you ignore the hype around the shiny new phones available at the end of 2020. They are not in any sort of ranked order, but they are all very capable phones that are definitely worth considering.

OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren $699 for a gorgeous powerful 5G phone At the end of 2019, the OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren was at the top of my 10 best smartphones list and is still a stunning phone. While the name is a mouthful, it was one of the first 5G phones on T-Mobile and has several cool McLaren design elements, including the unboxing experience. The OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. Three rear cameras offer a solid imaging experience. The front-facing camera slides up from the top only when you need it and is a sleek design feature. A large battery and super fast Warp Charge 30T keep you topped up all day long. The black with papaya orange highlights is delightful, and it was tough to sell this phone and move on. At more than a year old, it's also $200 off the original price so $699 for a very capable 5G phone is a great buy. Also: OnePlus 7T Pro 5G McLaren review $699 at OnePlus

OnePlus 7T Now $200 lower than original price The OnePlus 7T was recently succeeded by the OnePlus 8T, but that means a huge price drop on last year's model. You can now find it for 1/3 off the original retail price. It is an extremely capable phone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The 90Hz display offers one of the smoothest experiences seen on an Android phone. Triple rear cameras let you capture standard, ultra-wide, and telephoto images. There is also a macro mode that lets you capture images from as close as 2.5cm. It's rare to have this capability on a phone without an external macro lens. The Warp Charge 30T adapter keeps the 3,800mAh battery topped off in minutes. In our full review, we stated that it was the best smartphone value of 2019, and while competitors are now offering phones in this price range, those phones often compromise on the internal specifications. Also: OnePlus 7T review $599 at OnePlus