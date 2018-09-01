 '

Your iPhone 8 not working? Apple might fix it for free for you

Got an iPhone 8 that's acting weird, or just plain broken? You might be in luck because Apple may fix it for you for free.

By for Hardware 2.0 | | Topic: iPhone

Got an iPhone 8 -- not iPhone 8 Plus -- that's acting up on you? Maybe it's crashing, the screen is freezing, or won't even fire up? Well, you might be in luck because Apple has just kicked off a repair program.

Must read: iPhone not charging properly? Check this!

The program covers iPhone 8 handsets sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the following territories

  • Australia
  • China
  • Hong Kong
  • India
  • Japan
  • Macau
  • New Zealand
  • U.S.

The problem, according to Apple, is that the iPhones suffer from a logic board manufacturing defect. The symptoms are outlined broadly as follows:

  • iPhone unexpected restarts
  • A frozen screen
  • iPhone won't turn on

To check eligibility for a free repair, put the serial number of the affected device into the form here. Don't know how to find your serial number? Here's how.you go about that (even if your iPhone won't fire up).

Featured stories

Related Topics:

Apple Mobility Smartphones Hardware Reviews iOS
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Related Stories