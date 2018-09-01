Your iPhone 8 not working? Apple might fix it for free for you

Got an iPhone 8 -- not iPhone 8 Plus -- that's acting up on you? Maybe it's crashing, the screen is freezing, or won't even fire up? Well, you might be in luck because Apple has just kicked off a repair program.

The program covers iPhone 8 handsets sold between September 2017 and March 2018 in the following territories

Australia

China

Hong Kong

India

Japan

Macau

New Zealand

U.S.

The problem, according to Apple, is that the iPhones suffer from a logic board manufacturing defect. The symptoms are outlined broadly as follows:

iPhone unexpected restarts

A frozen screen

iPhone won't turn on

To check eligibility for a free repair, put the serial number of the affected device into the form here. Don't know how to find your serial number? Here's how.you go about that (even if your iPhone won't fire up).