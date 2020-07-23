Yubico releases 'Clear Limited Edition' YubiKey 5Ci Lightning/USB-C security key

A year ago, Yubico released the world's first security key to feature both USB-C and Lightning connectors. The YubiKey 5Ci Lightning/USB-C security key has now been released in a new "Clear Limited Edition" version.

The new version is the same as the existing version but for one difference -- the high-security internal components have been encased in a transparent durable fiberglass-reinforced housing rather than the standard black housing used for other YubiKeys.

Must read: The real reason Apple is warning users about MacBook camera covers

I've been using a YubiKey 5Ci since its release last year, and it has become an invaluable part of my security. Hardware-based authentication is far superior to SMS-based 2FA, and the fact that I can use a single key on a whole raft of different devices -- iPhone, iPad, Macs, Android devices, and Windows PCs -- means that I'm no longer juggling a handful of keys.

Yubico YubiKeys are compatible with a huge list of services and apps, from password managers such as LastPass and 1PassWord, to services such as Twitter, Login.gov, GitHub, Bitbucket, CloudFlare, AWS, Dropbox, and much more.

One company that has made YubiKeys mandatory is Google, and this has resulted in zero account-takeovers, 4X faster login, and 92 percent fewer support calls.

The YubiKey 5Ci supports a wide range of protocols –--FIDO2/WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, OTP (one-time-password), PIV (Smart Card), and OpenPGP.

The limited edition clear YubiKey 5Ci retails for $70, same as the regular black version.