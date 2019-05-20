Zebra Technologies buys prescriptive analytics software firm Profitect

Zebra Technologies on Monday announced that it was buying Profitect, makers of a prescriptive analytics platform for the retail and consumer packaged goods (CPG) industries. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a nearly 50-year-old company, Zebra Technologies started out selling printing devices and over time expanded to supply chain and inventory control technology like barcode and RFID readers, along with kiosks, rugged handhelds, and more recently cloud software and data analytics technology.

Profitect's core platform analyzes data from across the value chain to help brands improve inventory and pricing accuracy, out of stocks, supply chain inefficiency, unsellable merchandise, and assortment discrepancies. Zebra said it plans to use Profitect's technology and talent to ramp up development of its Savanna data platform and extend its Intelligent Edge Solutions portfolio.

"The acquisition of Profitect expands our relevancy deeper and wider in global retail operations while advancing our software capabilities to make our Enterprise Asset Intelligence vision even more accessible," said Anders Gustafsson, CEO of Zebra Technologies. "We have had a strong relationship with Profitect for the past five years through Zebra Ventures and we are excited to take our strategic investment to the next level by welcoming the Profitect team to the Zebra family."

RELATED: