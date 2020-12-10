Zendure MIX GO: The wall charger that's also a power bank

One of the biggest travel mistakes it packing too much. I've done it many a time, and it can make hauling my bags more of a chore than it needs to be. While there's something to be said for traveling with a full complement of kit, sometimes you just want to feel the convenience of rolling light.

This is one of those times when being able to condense two bits of kit into one really helps.

And this is when the Zendure MIX GO comes into its own, combining a 45W Power Delivery wall charger with a 5,000mAh power bank into a single, portable bundle.

Zendure has become my favorite charger and power bank maker. Everything the company makes is rugged yet stylish, oozes quality, and delivers on everything it promises.

Try as I might to find faults with its products, I just end up nitpicking at minor things.

As a rule, the idea of combining my charger and power bank into a single device would worry me because of reliability and redundancy -- after all, when things go wrong, two is one and one is none.

But with Zendure, I'm happy to combine my wall charger and power bank into a single unit.

The Mix Go has all the hallmarks of other Zendure products I've come to rely on. Externally, it features a tough ABS/polycarbonate crushproof shell and the absolute minimum number of lights and buttons.

On the front of the unit there are two ports, a USB-C port capable of outputting 45W, and a USB-A port good for 15W.

It comes fitted with outlet prongs of US power outlets, but also comes with adapters for the UK and EU.

On the inside is a cool, efficient 45W PD wall charger based on gallium nitride (GaN) technology, along with 5,000mAh of lithium batteries that offer a backup when there's no nearby power outlet.

When the Mix Go is plugged into an outlet it can deliver 45W in total, and this reduces to a maximum of 15W when it is power bank mode. The Mix Go also feature pass-through charging, which means that you can plug it into an outlet and not only have the power bank charge up, but also power two devices simultaneously through the USB ports.

The whole package is 3.0" x 3.0" x 1.3" (78mm x 78mm x 34mm) and weighs in at 7.4oz (210g), so there's no excuse to leave it behind.