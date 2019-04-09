Zoho launches Commerce Plus, an integrated e-commerce platform

Zoho is getting into the e-commerce game with a platform called Commerce Plus that is designed to be a turnkey store with backend functions such as sales, fulfillment and omnichannel marketing.

Built on Zoho One, the company's suite for business operations, Commerce Plus represents another effort to build out its platform to target every aspect of small business.

Zoho is launching a service called Concierge to allow businesses to set up and configure a commerce business for a flat fee of $1,000. Commerce Plus can be part of a platform purchase or to create an online store. Pricing starts at $20 a month to get started, but the entire Commerce Plus platform is $100 a month plus $30 per employee or $75 per user.

Commerce Plus includes the following:

Templates to build storefronts and product pages.

Tools to sell products in their own e-commerce store as well as third-party marketplaces and brick-and-mortar.

A single view of inventory across channels and marketplaces.

Customer journey mapping and personalization.

Integration with Zoho's customer experience, accounting and analytics apps as well as Zoho Flow, which has ready-made connections to more than 200 applications.

Multi-channel customer communication across email, chat and phone.

Order management, shipping, labels, notification, inventory and warehouse tools.

Integration with more than 40 global shipping providers.

Integration with Zoho's Zia artificial intelligence platform.

Here are some screen shots of Zoho Commerce Plus.

× site-builder.png

× product-listing.png

× reports.png

