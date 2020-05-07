Zoom acquires encryption startup Keybase

Video communications company Zoom is buying Keybase, makers of an end-to-end encrypted messaging and cloud storage system. The acquisition is the first purchase in Zoom's history.

With Keybase, Zoom users will have the ability to add end-to-end encryption to video calls. The deal is meant to support Zoom's 90-day plan to enhance the security and privacy capabilities of its platform, said Zoom CEO Eric Yuan.

"This acquisition marks a key step for Zoom as we attempt to accomplish the creation of a truly private video communications platform that can scale to hundreds of millions of participants, while also having the flexibility to support Zoom's wide variety of uses," Yuan wrote in a blog post. 'Our goal is to provide the most privacy possible for every use case, while also balancing the needs of our users and our commitment to preventing harmful behavior on our platform. Keybase's experienced team will be a critical part of this mission."

The novel coronavirus pandemic has dramatically increased the need for collaboration and videoconferencing software, with millions of employees working from home and relying on software tools to stay connected. Zoom was an early beneficiary of the videoconferencing boom, but the platform's weaknesses were quickly exposed after experts found security flaws in the app's code and privacy issues with user data management. Facing mounting criticism, Yuan announced on April 1 plans to stop development on all new app features and focus entirely on security.

This story is developing...