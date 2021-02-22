ZoomInfo shares surge on better-than-expected Q4 report and outlook

Cloud CRM challenger ZoomInfo, which went public last summar, this afternoon reported Q4 revenue and profit that topped analysts' expectations, and an outlook for this quarter's revenue, and the full year's, that was higher as well.

The report sent ZoomInfo shares higher by 11% in late trading.

CEO and founder Henry Schuck said the company "ended the year strong, delivering another quarter of record results, highlighted by an industry-leading combination of growth and profitability."

Added Schuck, "Our success is driven by the success of our customers, as we continue to help companies of all sizes, across all industries modernize their go-to-market efforts with our expanding data, insights, and automation platform."

Revenue in the three months ended in December rose 53%, year over year, to $139.7 million, yielding EPS of 12 cents a share.

Analysts had been modeling $130 million and 10 cents per share.

ZoomInfo said it had over 20,000 customers at year's end, of which 850 were bringing in more than $100,000 in annual contract value. The company said its annual revenue retention rate was 108%.

For the current quarter, the company sees revenue of $144 million to $146 million, and EPS in a range of 10 cents to 11 cents. That compares to consensus for $136 million and 10 cents per share.

For the full year, the company sees revenue in a range of $645 million to $655 million, and EPS of 47 cents to 49 cents. That compares to consensus of $602 million and 49 cents per share.

ZoomInfo came public last June. For more on the company's business, see here.