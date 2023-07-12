ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card ZOTAC

Graphics cards are expensive, and high-end graphics cards are so expensive that if you have to ask the price, you probably can't afford one. What's more, high demand and global shortages are making deals hard to come by. Well, here's one great Amazon Prime Day deal that's less about not breaking the bank, and more a case of not breaking it as much as you could.

This deal sees 16% being carved off the price of the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO graphics card.

Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 16GB AMP Extreme AIRO specs

GeForce RTX 4080 16GB

9728 CUDA cores



16GB GDDR6X RAM

320W power consumption

IceStorm 2.0 Advanced Cooling

FREEZE Fan Stop, Active Fan Control, Dual BIOS

SPECTRA 2.0 RGB Lighting (compatible with external LED strip)

Metal die-cast RGB LED Backplate

This is a monster of a graphics card, and it will take up a lot of space in any PC -- two or even three slots -- so don't expect to put this into a tiny system. The PC will need a beefy power supply unit (PSU); the manufacturer recommends a minimum of 750W. (And I'd look at that as a bare minimum.)

Whether you're upgrading an existing gaming PC or building a new one, this deal on the Zotac Gaming GeForce RTX 4080 graphics card will allow you to shave a little off the cost.