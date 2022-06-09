Cheapest master's degrees: The most affordable options

Getty Images

A master's degree typically takes two years to complete. It prepares you for prestigious roles in your field, like education administrators, nurse practitioners, and managerial positions. Some of the cheapest master's degrees cost about $10,000 — and some even less.

One factor that affects the overall price is whether the program occurs online or on campus. Many online master's degree programs cost less than their in-person counterparts. They also provide flexibility to those who want to continue working while studying.

The Education Data Initiative reports that master's degree holders often have over $70,000 in debt from undergraduate and graduate studies. Many master's degree students also have families and jobs. All these factors make affordability a top concern when choosing a school. Start your search for cheap master's degrees with our list below.

Top 10 most affordable online master's degrees: Quick facts

College Degree stats How much? Southern New Hampshire University Manchester, NH No GMAT or GRE admission requirements

more than 100 master's degree programs

5 annual start dates

Transfer up to 12 credits Per credit hour: $627 online courses

$700 on-campus courses Application fee: Free Florida International University Miami, FL Accelerated online degrees

106 master's degree options

Hispanic-serving institution

$237 million in research expenditures Per semester (full time): $4,101 in-state and on-campus students

$9,015 out-of-state and on-campus students

$4,310 in-state and online students

$9,224 out-of-state and online students Application fee: $30 Arizona State University Scottsdale, AZ 13,194 online graduate students

more than 450 graduate degrees

6 annual start dates for online courses

Graduate mentor resources Per semester (full time): $5,860 in-state and on-campus students

$11,772 out-of-state and on-campus students

$4,986 online students Application fee: $70 Purdue University Global-Indianapolis West Lafayette, IN No GRE or GMAT admission requirements

Courses require 20 hours of work per week

30 online graduate programs

22 concentrations across 5 graduate degrees Per credit hour: $420-$700 out-of-state students

$378-$630 in-state students Application fee: Not publicly available University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign Champaign, IL 43 online graduate degrees

Offering online courses since 1995

Award-winning faculty

more than $600 million invested annually in research Per semester (full time): $3,840-$14,064 online

$6,720-$24,750 in-state and on-campus students

$12,996-$26,607 out-of-state and on-campus students Application fee: $70

The most affordable master's degrees



Below you can find a list of the ten schools with the most affordable master's programs. We used ZDNet's ranking methodology, which combines expert insight and a proprietary ranking algorithm.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire



About the school: SNHU has prioritized flexible learning since its founding in 1932. It offers dozens of career-focused master's degree programs both online and on campus.

Annual graduate tuition: $9,405 (online); $10,500 (on campus)

$9,405 (online); $10,500 (on campus) Fastest time to completion: One year; full-time and part-time formats

One year; full-time and part-time formats Minimum GRE score : Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75 (full acceptance); 2.0 (provisional acceptance)

2.75 (full acceptance); 2.0 (provisional acceptance) Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous); on campus; hybrid

Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Education (NECHE).

2. Florida International University

Miami, Florida



About the school: FIU, a leading public research university, has provided online classes for more than 20 years. This Hispanic-serving institution focuses on innovation, health, justice, and the environment.

Annual graduate tuition: $8,620 (online, resident); $18,448 (online, non-resident); $8,202 (on campus, resident); $18,030 (on campus, non-resident)

$8,620 (online, resident); $18,448 (online, non-resident); $8,202 (on campus, resident); $18,030 (on campus, non-resident) Fastest time to completion: 10 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats

10 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program; requirement suspended until Fall 2022 for most

Varies by program; requirement suspended until Fall 2022 for most Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three; some programs offer rolling admission

Three; some programs offer rolling admission Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous and synchronous classes); on campus; hybrid

Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Arizona State University

Scottsdale, Arizona



About the school: Since its 1886 founding, ASU has grown into a top research university. Its innovation extends to interactive classes for the more than 100 online graduate programs.

Annual graduate tuition: $9,972 (online); $11,720 (on campus, resident); $23,544 (on campus, non-resident)

$9,972 (online); $11,720 (on campus, resident); $23,544 (on campus, non-resident) Fastest time to completion: 18 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats

18 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two to three

Two to three Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous or synchronous); on campus

Accreditation: Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Purdue University Global

West Lafayette, Indiana



About the school: Part of the Purdue University System, Purdue Global offers flexible online degrees for working adults. On average, students complete the master's degree programs in just under two years.

Annual graduate tuition: $10,080-$16,800 (resident); $9,288-$15,120 (non-resident)

$10,080-$16,800 (resident); $9,288-$15,120 (non-resident) Fastest time to completion: 1.5 years; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats

1.5 years; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous with synchronous components)

Accreditation: Purdue University Global is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Champaign, Illinois



About the school: Founded in 1867, U of I is a respected research institution with a global reach. It offers more than 100 graduate programs, with more than 40 master's degrees available online.

Annual graduate tuition: $7,680-$28,128 (online); $13,440-$49,500 (on campus, resident); $25,992-$53,214 (on campus, non-resident)

$7,680-$28,128 (online); $13,440-$49,500 (on campus, resident); $25,992-$53,214 (on campus, non-resident) Fastest time to completion: One year; part-time and full-time formats

One year; part-time and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Varies by program

Varies by program Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous and synchronous); on campus

Accreditation: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. California State University, Dominguez Hills

Carson, California



About the school: CSUDH began in 1960 as an urban university focused on environmental, social, and educational justice. It offers more than 20 master's degrees online and on campus.

Annual graduate tuition: $7,176 (full time, resident); $4,164 (part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees

$7,176 (full time, resident); $4,164 (part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees Fastest time to completion: 18 months; part-time and full-time formats

18 months; part-time and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 2.5; higher for some programs

2.5; higher for some programs Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous and synchronous); on campus; hybrid

Accreditation: California State University-Dominguez Hills is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

7. California State University, Northridge

Northridge, California



About the school: CSUN started in 1956 and has become an institution focused on sustainability. Students can pursue more than 100 master's degree programs online or on campus.

Annual graduate tuition: $7,176 (full time, resident); $4,164 (part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees

$7,176 (full time, resident); $4,164 (part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees Fastest time to completion: One year; part-time and full-time formats

One year; part-time and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Four

Four Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous and synchronous); on campus

Accreditation: California State University, Northridge is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

8. University of Florida

Gainesville, Florida



About the school: UF dates back to 1853. It has grown to include more than 53,300 students, about 26% of whom are earning master's degrees.

Annual graduate tuition: $3,500-$27,000 (online); $12,744 (on campus, resident); $30,138 (on campus, non-resident)

$3,500-$27,000 (online); $12,744 (on campus, resident); $30,138 (on campus, non-resident) Fastest time to completion: 1.5 years; part-time and full-time formats

1.5 years; part-time and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous with some synchronous components); on campus

Accreditation: University of Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Texas A&M International University

Laredo, Texas



About the school: Founded in 1970, TAMIU serves a multicultural community. The graduate school offers multiple master's degree programs, and over 80% of its graduate students take at least one distance learning class.

Graduate tuition and fees: $10,991-$17,616 (online, resident, per program); $30,900-$49,440 (online, non-resident, per program) $4,489 (on campus, resident); $10,254 (on campus, non-resident)

$10,991-$17,616 (online, resident, per program); $30,900-$49,440 (online, non-resident, per program) $4,489 (on campus, resident); $10,254 (on campus, non-resident) Fastest time to completion: 10 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats

10 months; accelerated, part-time, and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: Varies by program

Varies by program Enrollment periods per year: One to six

One to six Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous); on campus

Accreditation: Texas A&M International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. California State University, San Bernardino

San Bernardino, California



About the school: Founded in 1965, CSUSB states it values inclusivity, social justice, and sustainability. It offers master's degree programs in social work, public health, accountancy, and other areas.

Annual graduate tuition and fees: $8,849 (full time, resident); $5,837(part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees

$8,849 (full time, resident); $5,837(part time, resident); non-residents and business majors pay extra per-credit fees Fastest time to completion: 16 months; part-time and full-time formats

16 months; part-time and full-time formats Minimum GRE score: Varies by program

Varies by program Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery method: 100% online (asynchronous and synchronous); on campus; hybrid

Accreditation: California State University-San Bernardino is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

In conclusion

Pursuing a graduate degree may prepare you for more prestigious positions and potentially higher salaries. You can enjoy these employment benefits without as much student loan debt by pursuing an affordable master's degree.

Continue exploring the schools listed above and review their master's degree program options. When you have found one that fits your budget and interests, fill out the application. Don't forget to also apply for FAFSA, scholarships, and other financial aid options.

