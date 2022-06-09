Cheapest master's degrees: The most affordable options

A master's degree typically takes two years to complete. It prepares you for prestigious roles in your field, like education administrators, nurse practitioners, and managerial positions. Some of the cheapest master's degrees cost about $10,000 — and some even less.
One factor that affects the overall price is whether the program occurs online or on campus. Many online master's degree programs cost less than their in-person counterparts. They also provide flexibility to those who want to continue working while studying.
The Education Data Initiative reports that master's degree holders often have over $70,000 in debt from undergraduate and graduate studies. Many master's degree students also have families and jobs. All these factors make affordability a top concern when choosing a school. Start your search for cheap master's degrees with our list below.
College
Degree stats
How much?
Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, NH
Per credit hour:
Application fee: Free
Florida International University
Miami, FL
Per semester (full time):
Application fee: $30
Scottsdale, AZ
Per semester (full time):
Application fee: $70
Purdue University Global-Indianapolis
West Lafayette, IN
Per credit hour:
Application fee: Not publicly available
University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, IL
Per semester (full time):
Application fee: $70
Once you have chosen an affordable master's degree program, you can potentially lower the cost even further. First, consider completing the FAFSA and applying for federal student aid. You may qualify for federal grants.
If you have served in the National Guard or on active duty, you may qualify for GI Bill benefits. Some schools may even accept military experience for credits or offer discounts to veterans.
Certain jobs offer tuition reimbursement. You can also apply for campus employment through research or teaching assistantships. Other options include graduate student stipends and grants. If that interests you, consider only applying to schools that offer those awards.
Scholarships can also help you pay for your graduate degree. Explore the list of scholarship resources below. Some awards have eligibility limitations — like specific majors, demographics, or year of study — so review the requirements closely.
Below you can find a list of the ten schools with the most affordable master's programs. We used ZDNet's ranking methodology, which combines expert insight and a proprietary ranking algorithm.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each school's website. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Southern New Hampshire University
Manchester, New Hampshire
About the school: SNHU has prioritized flexible learning since its founding in 1932. It offers dozens of career-focused master's degree programs both online and on campus.
Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Education (NECHE).
2. Florida International University
Miami, Florida
About the school: FIU, a leading public research university, has provided online classes for more than 20 years. This Hispanic-serving institution focuses on innovation, health, justice, and the environment.
Accreditation: Florida International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Arizona State University
Scottsdale, Arizona
About the school: Since its 1886 founding, ASU has grown into a top research university. Its innovation extends to interactive classes for the more than 100 online graduate programs.
Accreditation: Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Purdue University Global
West Lafayette, Indiana
About the school: Part of the Purdue University System, Purdue Global offers flexible online degrees for working adults. On average, students complete the master's degree programs in just under two years.
Accreditation: Purdue University Global is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Champaign, Illinois
About the school: Founded in 1867, U of I is a respected research institution with a global reach. It offers more than 100 graduate programs, with more than 40 master's degrees available online.
Accreditation: University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. California State University, Dominguez Hills
Carson, California
About the school: CSUDH began in 1960 as an urban university focused on environmental, social, and educational justice. It offers more than 20 master's degrees online and on campus.
Accreditation: California State University-Dominguez Hills is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
7. California State University, Northridge
Northridge, California
About the school: CSUN started in 1956 and has become an institution focused on sustainability. Students can pursue more than 100 master's degree programs online or on campus.
Accreditation: California State University, Northridge is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
8. University of Florida
Gainesville, Florida
About the school: UF dates back to 1853. It has grown to include more than 53,300 students, about 26% of whom are earning master's degrees.
Accreditation: University of Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Texas A&M International University
Laredo, Texas
About the school: Founded in 1970, TAMIU serves a multicultural community. The graduate school offers multiple master's degree programs, and over 80% of its graduate students take at least one distance learning class.
Accreditation: Texas A&M International University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. California State University, San Bernardino
San Bernardino, California
About the school: Founded in 1965, CSUSB states it values inclusivity, social justice, and sustainability. It offers master's degree programs in social work, public health, accountancy, and other areas.
Accreditation: California State University-San Bernardino is accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).
Pursuing a graduate degree may prepare you for more prestigious positions and potentially higher salaries. You can enjoy these employment benefits without as much student loan debt by pursuing an affordable master's degree.
Continue exploring the schools listed above and review their master's degree program options. When you have found one that fits your budget and interests, fill out the application. Don't forget to also apply for FAFSA, scholarships, and other financial aid options.
Does your budget have a little wiggle room? Check out our list of the best online master's programs.