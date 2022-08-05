Best online colleges in Alabama 2022

Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges.
Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.
Alabama's big business sectors include agricultural products and food production, bioscience, chemicals, and forestry products. Industries including corporate operations, cybersecurity, distribution and logistics, and technology support those sectors.
Read on to discover the best online colleges in Alabama and explore your options.
College
School stats
University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, AL
Tuscaloosa, AL
University of Alabama in Huntsville
Huntsville, AL
Jacksonville, AL
Troy, AL
ZDNet's ranking methodology includes research into schools' reputations, academic quality, affordability, and number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs. Schools cannot pay their way onto our lists, so you can trust our information's accuracy and objectivity.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. University of Alabama at Birmingham
Birmingham, Alabama
About the school: University of Alabama at Birmingham's extensive online learning options include 100% online and blended degrees. Notable programs combine a master's in public health with other degrees like law and physician assistant.
Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, blended, self-paced, and accelerated formats available
Accreditation: University of Alabama at Birmingham is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. University of Alabama
Tuscaloosa, Alabama
About the school: University of Alabama offers tuition grants that cover the cost of the first online class. After that, distance learners pay the same rate regardless of residency for its more than 80 online and hybrid degree programs.
Accreditation: University of Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. University of Alabama in Huntsville
Huntsville, Alabama
About the school: Online bachelor's degrees at University of Alabama in Huntsville focus on nursing and professional studies. Master's degrees span business, education, engineering, nursing administration and education, and technology.
Accreditation: University of Alabama in Huntsville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Jacksonville State University
Jacksonville, Alabama
About the school: Jacksonville State University offers a free fall course, "Making Sense of a Complex World," for those interested in exploring JSU's online and self-paced learning. The college was founded as Jacksonville State Normal School in 1883.
Accreditation: Jacksonville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Troy University
Troy, Alabama
About the school: Troy University's nearly 90 online bachelor's and master's degrees offer something for everyone, from career-focused business, education, and healthcare options to humanities and social sciences.
Accreditation: Troy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. University of North Alabama
Florence, Alabama
About the school: University of North Alabama's online students automatically qualify for UNA's New Start Scholarship program, which includes a free first class when taking two or more courses and no application fee.
Course delivery method: Asynchronous
Accreditation: University of North Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. University of West Alabama
Livingston, Alabama
About the school: University of West Alabama's online degree programs emphasize education and also include business, counseling and psychology, and technology. UWA offers scholarship opportunities and a generous credit-transfer policy.
Accreditation: University of West Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. Auburn University at Montgomery
Montgomery, Alabama
About the school: Incoming online first-year students at Auburn University at Montgomery receive a free laptop and can study medical laboratory science or nursing. Master's degree programs include an MBA, master of science in nursing, and master's in education.
Accreditation: Auburn University at Montgomery is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Faulkner University
Montgomery, Alabama
About the school: Faulkner University offers degree programs in biblical studies, criminal justice and justice administration, family life ministry, psychology, and more. Faulkner is affiliated with the Churches of Christ.
Accreditation: Faulkner University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Amridge University
Montgomery, Alabama
About the school: Churches of Christ-affiliated Amridge University offers distance education only across its schools and colleges: Business and leadership, education and human services, general studies, and theology.
Accreditation: Amridge University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
You've read through our overview of online colleges in Alabama and learned about the extensive programs available to distance learners. Now you can use this page — along with our other online college guides — to research the programs that interest you and find your path.