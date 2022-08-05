Best online colleges in Alabama 2022

Tima Miroshnichenko Follow Message

Online colleges in Alabama range from the large University of Alabama system campuses to private Christian colleges.

Among them, you're sure to find the bachelor's or master's program for your academic and career goals. Many of the programs listed here are designed for working adults and prepare graduates for employment or career advancement in Alabama's top industries.

Alabama's big business sectors include agricultural products and food production, bioscience, chemicals, and forestry products. Industries including corporate operations, cybersecurity, distribution and logistics, and technology support those sectors.

Read on to discover the best online colleges in Alabama and explore your options.

Top 5 online schools in Alabama: Quick facts

The 10 best online colleges in Alabama

ZDNet's ranking methodology includes research into schools' reputations, academic quality, affordability, and number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs. Schools cannot pay their way onto our lists, so you can trust our information's accuracy and objectivity.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Alabama at Birmingham

Birmingham, Alabama



About the school: University of Alabama at Birmingham's extensive online learning options include 100% online and blended degrees. Notable programs combine a master's in public health with other degrees like law and physician assistant.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Price for undergraduate degree: $179-$1,045 per semester hour

$179-$1,045 per semester hour Price for graduate degree: $450-$1,418 per semester hour

$450-$1,418 per semester hour Student body population: 22,289

22,289 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of online master's degree programs: 43

43 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 560-668; math 530-660

Critical reading 560-668; math 530-660 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, adult learner 2.75; transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, blended, self-paced, and accelerated formats available

Accreditation: University of Alabama at Birmingham is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. University of Alabama

Tuscaloosa, Alabama



About the school: University of Alabama offers tuition grants that cover the cost of the first online class. After that, distance learners pay the same rate regardless of residency for its more than 80 online and hybrid degree programs.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Price for undergraduate degree: $385 per credit

$385 per credit Price for graduate degree: $440 per credit

$440 per credit Student body population: 38,316

38,316 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 19

19 Number of online master's degree programs: 37

37 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-660; math 530-670

Critical reading 540-660; math 530-670 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and blended/hybrid

Accreditation: University of Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. University of Alabama in Huntsville

Huntsville, Alabama



About the school: Online bachelor's degrees at University of Alabama in Huntsville focus on nursing and professional studies. Master's degrees span business, education, engineering, nursing administration and education, and technology.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Price for undergraduate degree: $530-$1,236 per credit

$530-$1,236 per credit Price for graduate degree: $421-$1,782 per credit

$421-$1,782 per credit Student body population: 9,636

9,636 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-700; math 580-730

Critical reading 590-700; math 580-730 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.9, transfer, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 (program requirements may be higher)

Undergraduate, 2.9, transfer, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 (program requirements may be higher) Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Alabama in Huntsville is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Jacksonville State University

Jacksonville, Alabama



About the school: Jacksonville State University offers a free fall course, "Making Sense of a Complex World," for those interested in exploring JSU's online and self-paced learning. The college was founded as Jacksonville State Normal School in 1883.

Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Price for undergraduate degree: $333-$665 per credit

$333-$665 per credit Price for graduate degree: $410 per credit

$410 per credit Student body population: 9,540

9,540 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of online master's degree programs: 32

32 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 420-530; math 420-540

Critical reading 420-530; math 420-540 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous

Accreditation: Jacksonville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Troy University

Troy, Alabama



About the school: Troy University's nearly 90 online bachelor's and master's degrees offer something for everyone, from career-focused business, education, and healthcare options to humanities and social sciences.

Acceptance rate: 92%

92% Graduation rate: 37%

37% Price for undergraduate degree: $388 per credit

$388 per credit Price for graduate degree: $475 per credit

$475 per credit Student body population: 14,901

14,901 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 34

34 Number of online master's degree programs: 55

55 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 475-565; math 460-540

Critical reading 475-565; math 460-540 Minimum GPA: Unconditional admission, undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.5

Unconditional admission, undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 2.5 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Troy University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. University of North Alabama

Florence, Alabama



About the school: University of North Alabama's online students automatically qualify for UNA's New Start Scholarship program, which includes a free first class when taking two or more courses and no application fee.

Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 49%

49% Price for undergraduate degree: $320 per credit (1-11 credits); $4,800 flat rate (12-18 credits)

$320 per credit (1-11 credits); $4,800 flat rate (12-18 credits) Price for graduate degree: $350-$525 per credit

$350-$525 per credit Student body population: 8,526

8,526 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate unconditional admission: 2.5; otherwise program-specific

Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of North Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. University of West Alabama

Livingston, Alabama



About the school: University of West Alabama's online degree programs emphasize education and also include business, counseling and psychology, and technology. UWA offers scholarship opportunities and a generous credit-transfer policy.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Price for undergraduate degree: $325 per credit

$325 per credit Price for graduate degree: $429 per credit

$429 per credit Student body population: 5,594

5,594 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of West Alabama is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. Auburn University at Montgomery

Montgomery, Alabama



About the school: Incoming online first-year students at Auburn University at Montgomery receive a free laptop and can study medical laboratory science or nursing. Master's degree programs include an MBA, master of science in nursing, and master's in education.

Acceptance rate: 96%

96% Graduation rate: 36%

36% Price for undergraduate degree: $333-$353 per credit

$333-$353 per credit Price for graduate degree: $421-$463 per credit

$421-$463 per credit Student body population: 5,068

5,068 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-575; math 430-515

Critical reading 480-575; math 430-515 Minimum GPA: First-year, 2.5; transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

First-year, 2.5; transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Auburn University at Montgomery is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Faulkner University

Montgomery, Alabama



About the school: Faulkner University offers degree programs in biblical studies, criminal justice and justice administration, family life ministry, psychology, and more. Faulkner is affiliated with the Churches of Christ.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Price for undergraduate degree: $320-$430 per semester hour

$320-$430 per semester hour Price for graduate degree: $545-$945 per semester hour

$545-$945 per semester hour Student body population: 2,874

2,874 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of online master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 515-590; math 505-585

Critical reading 515-590; math 505-585 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate unconditional, 2.75; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate unconditional, 2.75; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous with some synchronous components

Accreditation: Faulkner University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Amridge University

Montgomery, Alabama



About the school: Churches of Christ-affiliated Amridge University offers distance education only across its schools and colleges: Business and leadership, education and human services, general studies, and theology.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 32%

32% Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$430

$250-$430 Price for graduate degree: $480-$750

$480-$750 Student body population: 723

723 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Amridge University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

You've read through our overview of online colleges in Alabama and learned about the extensive programs available to distance learners. Now you can use this page — along with our other online college guides — to research the programs that interest you and find your path.