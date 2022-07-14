Best online colleges in Georgia

Online colleges in Georgia are on the rise, with an increasing number opening within major universities. The schools listed here offer programs in Georgia's most in-demand occupations, including accounting, education, healthcare, IT, and management.
Many of these careers require a bachelor's or master's degree, which you can earn at the schools highlighted below.
Whether you know what you'd like to study or want to explore the possibilities, read on for the top 10 online schools in Georgia.
Augusta, GA
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $55
Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah, GA
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $100
Macon, GA
Per semester, undergraduate $12,785-$19,704
Per credit, graduate $500-$1,400
Application fee: $25-$75
Georgia Southwestern State University
Americus, GA
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $25
Kennesaw, GA
Per credit hour:
Application fee: $40-$60
ZDNet's ranking methodology encompasses several layers of fact-checking and independent review by industry experts. Readers can trust our content for its objectivity, rigorous editorial process, and metrics that measure academic quality, school reputation, affordability, and the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Augusta University
Augusta, Georgia
About the school: Augusta University includes online bachelor's degrees in dental hygiene, health information administration, and radiologic science, along with master's programs in business administration, epidemiology, education, and information security management. Augusta University Online opens in 2023 with more distance learning opportunities.
Accreditation: Augusta University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. Savannah College of Art and Design
Savannah, Georgia
About the school: Savannah College of Art and Design's online bachelor's programs include advertising, graphic design, interactive design and game development, and sequential art. Master's students can choose among options like creative business leadership, interior design, painting, and writing.
Accreditation: Savannah College of Art and Design is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. Mercer University
Macon, Georgia
About the school: The 100% online programs at Mercer University include bachelor's in accounting, human services, homeland security and emergency management, and information technology and informatics. Master's degrees span areas in Christian ministry, education, healthcare leadership, and software engineering.
Accreditation: Mercer University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. Georgia Southwestern State University
Americus, Georgia
About the school: At Georgia Southwestern State University, undergraduates can earn online bachelor's in fields like business administration, criminal justice, and long-term care management. Master's degree options for distance learners include business administration, computer science, and advanced nursing.
Accreditation: Georgia Southwestern State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. Kennesaw State University
Kennesaw, Georgia
About the school: Kennesaw State University lists online bachelor's degrees in business administration, information technology, integrative studies, and social sciences. Master's degree-seekers can choose among specialties in education, arts and humanities, engineering, IT, and healthcare.
Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Thomas University
Thomasville, Georgia
About the school: Thomas University's online bachelor's degree programs include computer systems management, criminal justice, marketing, nursing, and supply chain management. Graduate students can earn master's degrees in business and management fields, education specialties, nursing, and rehabilitation and counseling.
Accreditation: Thomas University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Valdosta State University
Valdosta, Georgia
About the school: Valdosta State University's Online College for Career Advancement offers bachelor's degrees in areas that include business and management, elementary education, computer information systems, criminal justice, and psychology. Graduate students can opt for online study across six colleges.
Accreditation: Valdosta State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. University of West Georgia
Carrollton, Georgia
About the school: University of West Georgia features full and degree-completion online bachelor's degrees in criminology, finance, humanities, IT, management, and nursing. Master's options include business administration, computer science, education, and public administration.
Accreditation: University of West Georgia is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Middle Georgia State University
Macon, Georgia
About the school: Middle Georgia State University's online offerings include bachelor's degrees in aviation science and management, business, criminal justice, healthcare, and technology. Master's students focus on IT, management, public relations, and technical and professional writing.
Accreditation: Middle Georgia State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Clayton State University
Morrow, Georgia
About the school: Bachelor's and master's online degrees at Clayton State University include such fields as business and management, humanities, integrative studies, liberal studies, and nursing.
Accreditation: Clayton State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
With the number of online college programs offering online bachelor's degree and graduate study options, you're sure to find the right one for your academic and career goals.
This guide is your starting point for research into online colleges in Georgia, which provide a wide range of majors and specialization areas.