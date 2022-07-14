Daniela Duncan/Moment/Getty Images

Online colleges in Georgia are on the rise, with an increasing number opening within major universities. The schools listed here offer programs in Georgia's most in-demand occupations, including accounting, education, healthcare, IT, and management.

Many of these careers require a bachelor's or master's degree, which you can earn at the schools highlighted below.

Whether you know what you'd like to study or want to explore the possibilities, read on for the top 10 online schools in Georgia.

Top 5 online schools in Georgia: Quick facts

The 10 best online colleges in Georgia

ZDNet's ranking methodology encompasses several layers of fact-checking and independent review by industry experts. Readers can trust our content for its objectivity, rigorous editorial process, and metrics that measure academic quality, school reputation, affordability, and the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Augusta University

Augusta, Georgia



About the school: Augusta University includes online bachelor's degrees in dental hygiene, health information administration, and radiologic science, along with master's programs in business administration, epidemiology, education, and information security management. Augusta University Online opens in 2023 with more distance learning opportunities.

Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price: $12,239

$12,239 Student body population: 8,920

8,920 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 520-620; math 500-590

Critical reading 520-620; math 500-590 Minimum GPA: First-year student: Depends on SAT/ACT score; undergraduate transfer: 2.3; graduate: program-specific

First-year student: Depends on SAT/ACT score; undergraduate transfer: 2.3; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Augusta University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. Savannah College of Art and Design

Savannah, Georgia



About the school: Savannah College of Art and Design's online bachelor's programs include advertising, graphic design, interactive design and game development, and sequential art. Master's students can choose among options like creative business leadership, interior design, painting, and writing.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $44,630

$44,630 Student body population: 14,265

14,265 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of master's degree programs: 23

23 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Requirement waived through Fall 2023

Requirement waived through Fall 2023 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Savannah College of Art and Design is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Mercer University

Macon, Georgia



About the school: The 100% online programs at Mercer University include bachelor's in accounting, human services, homeland security and emergency management, and information technology and informatics. Master's degrees span areas in Christian ministry, education, healthcare leadership, and software engineering.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $20,853

$20,853 Student body population: 9,006

9,006 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 19

19 Number of master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 600-670; math 580-670

Critical reading 600-670; math 580-670 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: 2.25; Graduate: program-specific

Undergraduate: 2.25; Graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous

Accreditation: Mercer University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. Georgia Southwestern State University

Americus, Georgia



About the school: At Georgia Southwestern State University, undergraduates can earn online bachelor's in fields like business administration, criminal justice, and long-term care management. Master's degree options for distance learners include business administration, computer science, and advanced nursing.

Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $11,830

$11,830 Student body population: 3,162

3,162 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-570; math 460-540

Critical reading 480-570; math 460-540 Minimum GPA: First-year student: 3.26; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific

First-year student: 3.26; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Georgia Southwestern State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Kennesaw State University

Kennesaw, Georgia



About the school: Kennesaw State University lists online bachelor's degrees in business administration, information technology, integrative studies, and social sciences. Master's degree-seekers can choose among specialties in education, arts and humanities, engineering, IT, and healthcare.

Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Avg. annual net price: $18,522

$18,522 Student body population: 41,181

41,181 Student-to-teacher ratio: 22:1

22:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of master's degree programs: 24

24 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 520-610; math 510-590

Critical reading 520-610; math 510-590 Minimum GPA: First-year students: 3.2; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific

First-year students: 3.2; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Thomas University

Thomasville, Georgia



About the school: Thomas University's online bachelor's degree programs include computer systems management, criminal justice, marketing, nursing, and supply chain management. Graduate students can earn master's degrees in business and management fields, education specialties, nursing, and rehabilitation and counseling.

Acceptance rate: 35%

35% Graduation rate: 42%

42% Avg. annual net price: $22,613

$22,613 Student body population: 1,303

1,303 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 13

13 Number of master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 324-522; math 270-512

Critical reading 324-522; math 270-512 Minimum GPA: 2.0; program-specific for some degrees

2.0; program-specific for some degrees Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Thomas University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Valdosta State University

Valdosta, Georgia



About the school: Valdosta State University's Online College for Career Advancement offers bachelor's degrees in areas that include business and management, elementary education, computer information systems, criminal justice, and psychology. Graduate students can opt for online study across six colleges.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Avg. annual net price: $13,240

$13,240 Student body population: 12,304

12,304 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-590; math 480-550

Critical reading 510-590; math 480-550 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific

Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Valdosta State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. University of West Georgia

Carrollton, Georgia



About the school: University of West Georgia features full and degree-completion online bachelor's degrees in criminology, finance, humanities, IT, management, and nursing. Master's options include business administration, computer science, education, and public administration.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $16,588

$16,588 Student body population: 13,419

13,419 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-580; math 420-510

Critical reading 480-580; math 420-510 Minimum GPA: First-year student: Depends on SAT/ACT score; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific

First-year student: Depends on SAT/ACT score; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: University of West Georgia is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Middle Georgia State University

Macon, Georgia



About the school: Middle Georgia State University's online offerings include bachelor's degrees in aviation science and management, business, criminal justice, healthcare, and technology. Master's students focus on IT, management, public relations, and technical and professional writing.

Acceptance rate: 99%

99% Graduation rate: 26%

26% Avg. annual net price: $10,354

$10,354 Student body population: 8,404

8,404 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required for first-year students

Not required for first-year students Minimum GPA: First-year and transfer students: 2.0; graduate: 2.5-3.0, depending on program

First-year and transfer students: 2.0; graduate: 2.5-3.0, depending on program Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Middle Georgia State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Clayton State University

Morrow, Georgia



About the school: Bachelor's and master's online degrees at Clayton State University include such fields as business and management, humanities, integrative studies, liberal studies, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 40%

40% Avg. annual net price: $11,663

$11,663 Student body population: 7,052

7,052 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: Six

Six Minimum. SAT score for admitted students: Critical reading 480; math 440

Critical reading 480; math 440 Minimum GPA: First-year student: 2.2; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; Graduate: program-specific

First-year student: 2.2; undergraduate transfer: 2.0; Graduate: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Clayton State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

With the number of online college programs offering online bachelor's degree and graduate study options, you're sure to find the right one for your academic and career goals.

This guide is your starting point for research into online colleges in Georgia, which provide a wide range of majors and specialization areas.