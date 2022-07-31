Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries.
Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies.
Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include advanced manufacturing; agribusiness and food processing; business and professional services; energy; life sciences and biotechnology; and transportation distribution and logistics.
The online colleges listed below offer courses and degrees that may help you break into these exciting industries in Illinois and beyond.
ZDNet's ranking methodology assesses schools on affordability, reputation, academic quality, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs. We only include schools that make the cut.
You can count on the accuracy and objectivity of our rankings because of our curated and independent process.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Loyola University Chicago
Chicago, Illinois
About the school: Following the Jesuit educational tradition, Loyola University offers online bachelor's degree completion programs and master's degrees. Fields of study include divinity and pastoral studies, public health, supply chain management, and technology.
Accreditation: Loyola University Chicago is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. University of Illinois Springfield
Springfield, Illinois
About the school: University of Illinois Springfield lists bachelor's completion and master's degrees among its online programs. UIS offers lower tuition rates for distance learners and pairs students with an online program coordinator.
Accreditation: University of Illinois Springfield is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Aurora University
Aurora, Illinois
About the school: Aurora University applies a small college atmosphere to distance learning. It offers career-focused master's and bachelor's completion degrees in business, criminal justice, public administration, social work, and more.
Accreditation: Aurora University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Lewis University
Romeoville, Illinois
About the school: Catholic- and Lasallian-affiliated Lewis University provides online learning options for students interested in completing their bachelor's degrees, advancing their careers, and pursuing graduate credentials.
Accreditation: Lewis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Olivet Nazarene University
Bourbonnais, Illinois
About the school: Olivet Nazarene University offers accelerated online bachelor's and master's degree programs geared to career advancement. Fields of study include business, education, ministry, and nursing. ONU is affiliated with the International Church of the Nazarene.
Accreditation: Olivet Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Eastern Illinois University
Charleston, Illinois
About the school: Eastern Illinois University lists online degree completion and master's programs for adult learners. Notable programs include master's degrees in aging studies and community arts and a bachelor's degree in communication in organizations.
Accreditation: Eastern Illinois University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. McKendree University
Lebanon, Illinois
About the school: Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, McKendree University offers discounted tuition to online students and bachelor's and master's degrees in areas like business, education, health leadership, and nursing.
Accreditation: McKendree University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Southern Illinois University
Carbondale, Illinois
About the school: Southern Illinois University emphasizes research and inclusivity. The school lists nearly 40 career-focused bachelor's, bachelor's completion, and master's degree programs for online learners.
Accreditation: Southern Illinois University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Judson University
Elgin, Illinois
About the school: Baptist-affiliated Judson University's distance learning options include bachelor's degrees for adult professionals and master's degrees. JU's online programs focus on business, human services, and leadership.
Accreditation: Judson University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. National Louis University
Chicago, Illinois
About the school: At National Louis University, distance learners can pursue master's and bachelor's degrees in business, healthcare leadership, management, psychology, and more. Undergraduates can also opt for communications, computer science, or criminal justice.
Accreditation: National Louis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Illinois' online opportunities focus on career development and advancement. These programs are designed to help you achieve your professional goals without having to take time off from work.
In addition to researching the best online colleges in Illinois listed here, explore our pages with more information about online colleges and online college costs.