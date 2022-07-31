Best online colleges in Illinois 2022

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Online colleges in Illinois, ranging from research university programs to small schools, offer programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's highest-growth industries.

Boasting the country's fifth highest gross domestic product, Illinois is home to more than 30 Fortune 500 companies.

Illinois' top industries for targeted growth include advanced manufacturing; agribusiness and food processing; business and professional services; energy; life sciences and biotechnology; and transportation distribution and logistics.

The online colleges listed below offer courses and degrees that may help you break into these exciting industries in Illinois and beyond.

Top 5 online schools in Illinois: Quick facts

College School stats Loyola University

Chicago, IL Acceptance rate: 71%

Graduation rate: 73%

Jesuit-Catholic learning tradition

Eight bachelor's completion programs University of Illinois Springfield

Springfield, IL Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 54%

Up to 72 transfer credits accepted

Tuition discounts Aurora University

Aurora, IL Acceptance rate: 84%

Graduation rate: 64%

Generous transfer credit policies

No application fees Lewis University

Romeoville, IL Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 67%

Catholic- and Lasallian-affiliated

Accelerated bachelor's degree options Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, IL Acceptance rate: 67%

Graduation rate: 63%

In-person clinicals for online nursing degrees

Affordable bachelor's completion program options

The 10 best online colleges in Illinois

ZDNet's ranking methodology assesses schools on affordability, reputation, academic quality, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs. We only include schools that make the cut.

You can count on the accuracy and objectivity of our rankings because of our curated and independent process.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Loyola University Chicago

Chicago, Illinois



About the school: Following the Jesuit educational tradition, Loyola University offers online bachelor's degree completion programs and master's degrees. Fields of study include divinity and pastoral studies, public health, supply chain management, and technology.

Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $36,434

$36,434 Student body population: 17,498

17,498 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: 30

30 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-660; math 560-670

Critical reading 570-660; math 560-670 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Loyola University Chicago is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Illinois Springfield

Springfield, Illinois



About the school: University of Illinois Springfield lists bachelor's completion and master's degrees among its online programs. UIS offers lower tuition rates for distance learners and pairs students with an online program coordinator.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $12,034

$12,034 Student body population: 3,944

3,944 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 14

14 Number of online master's degrees: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-600; math 490-590

Critical reading 490-600; math 490-590 Minimum GPA: Transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: University of Illinois Springfield is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Aurora University

Aurora, Illinois



About the school: Aurora University applies a small college atmosphere to distance learning. It offers career-focused master's and bachelor's completion degrees in business, criminal justice, public administration, social work, and more.

Acceptance rate: 84%

84% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $16,994

$16,994 Student body population: 6,165

6,165 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-570; math 490-570

Critical reading 490-570; math 490-570 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Aurora University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Lewis University

Romeoville, Illinois



About the school: Catholic- and Lasallian-affiliated Lewis University provides online learning options for students interested in completing their bachelor's degrees, advancing their careers, and pursuing graduate credentials.

Acceptance rate: 66%

66% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $19,074

$19,074 Student body population: 6,183

6,183 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Six

Six Number of online master's degrees: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-610; math 510-610

Critical reading 500-610; math 510-610 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Lewis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Olivet Nazarene University

Bourbonnais, Illinois



About the school: Olivet Nazarene University offers accelerated online bachelor's and master's degree programs geared to career advancement. Fields of study include business, education, ministry, and nursing. ONU is affiliated with the International Church of the Nazarene.

Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $19,470

$19,470 Student body population: 3,462

3,462 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Five

Five Number of online master's degrees: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-600; math 480-590

Critical reading 490-600; math 480-590 Minimum GPA: Bachelor's completion: 2.0; master's: program-specific

Bachelor's completion: 2.0; master's: program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and blended

Accreditation: Olivet Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Eastern Illinois University

Charleston, Illinois



About the school: Eastern Illinois University lists online degree completion and master's programs for adult learners. Notable programs include master's degrees in aging studies and community arts and a bachelor's degree in communication in organizations.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $13,098

$13,098 Student body population: 8,608

8,608 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degrees: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-580; math 480-560

Critical reading 480-580; math 480-560 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Eastern Illinois University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. McKendree University

Lebanon, Illinois



About the school: Affiliated with the United Methodist Church, McKendree University offers discounted tuition to online students and bachelor's and master's degrees in areas like business, education, health leadership, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $19,956

$19,956 Student body population: 1,958

1,958 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Five

Five Number of online master's degrees: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 437-631; math 434-646

Critical reading 437-631; math 434-646 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate Transfer, 2.0; otherwise program-specific

Undergraduate Transfer, 2.0; otherwise program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: McKendree University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Southern Illinois University

Carbondale, Illinois



About the school: Southern Illinois University emphasizes research and inclusivity. The school lists nearly 40 career-focused bachelor's, bachelor's completion, and master's degree programs for online learners.

Acceptance rate: 92%

92% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $16,285

$16,285 Student body population: 11,266

11,266 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: 20

20 Number of online master's degrees: 19

19 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 470-590; math 460-590

Critical reading 470-590; math 460-590 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, SAT/ACT waived with 2.75 GPA; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate, SAT/ACT waived with 2.75 GPA; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Southern Illinois University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Judson University

Elgin, Illinois



About the school: Baptist-affiliated Judson University's distance learning options include bachelor's degrees for adult professionals and master's degrees. JU's online programs focus on business, human services, and leadership.

Acceptance rate: 57%

57% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Avg. annual net price: $19,330

$19,330 Student body population: 1,173

1,173 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Four

Four Number of online master's degrees: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 450-560; math 420-570

Critical reading 450-560; math 420-570 Minimum GPA: Bachelor's: 2.0; master's: 2.5-3.0

Bachelor's: 2.0; master's: 2.5-3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Judson University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. National Louis University

Chicago, Illinois



About the school: At National Louis University, distance learners can pursue master's and bachelor's degrees in business, healthcare leadership, management, psychology, and more. Undergraduates can also opt for communications, computer science, or criminal justice.

Acceptance rate: 97%

97% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Avg. annual net price: $14,584

$14,584 Student body population: 7,315

7,315 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor's degrees: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degrees: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: National Louis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Illinois' online opportunities focus on career development and advancement. These programs are designed to help you achieve your professional goals without having to take time off from work.

In addition to researching the best online colleges in Illinois listed here, explore our pages with more information about online colleges and online college costs.