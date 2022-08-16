/>
Education

Best online colleges in Kansas 2022

If you're an adult learner interested in pursuing a bachelor's or master's degree, online colleges in Kansas can help you achieve your goals.
maura-deering
Written by Maura Deering on
Older white woman using laptop at her kitchen table

A woman looking at her laptop at home. 

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're looking to complete your bachelor's degree, graduate faster with an accelerated or 4+1 program, or earn your master's, online colleges in Kansas likely offer what you need. 

Many feature affordable tuition and generous credit transfer policies for coursework, work experience, and military service. 

Online colleges in Kansas can prepare you for careers in the state's key industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, corporate and professional services, energy and natural resources, and logistics and distribution.

Top 5 online schools in Kansas: Quick facts

College

School stats

University of Kansas
Lawrence, KS

  • Acceptance rate: 91% 
  • Graduation rate: 64%
  • In-state tuition for online study regardless of residency
  • KU Writing Center offers e-tutoring, writing feedback

Kansas State University
Manhattan, KS

  • Acceptance rate: 94% 
  • Graduation rate: 62%
  • Accepts transfer credits for coursework, by exam, and for military service
  • DirectLink guided curriculum for Kansas community college students to transfer to K-State

Fort Hays State University
Hays, KS

  • Acceptance rate: 91% 
  • Graduation rate: 57%
  • Guaranteed admission to associate degree-holders from Kansas community colleges
  • Affordable online tuition

Wichita State University
Wichita, KS

  • Acceptance rate: 80% 
  • Graduation rate: 50%
  • In-state tuition for online study regardless of residency
  • Student success team support

MidAmerica Nazarene University
Olathe, KS

  • Acceptance rate: 64% 
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Bachelor's degree completion programs
  • Church of the Nazarene affiliation

The 9 best online colleges in Kansas

Many lists of online programs exist on the internet, but you can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology to provide curated, accurate, and independently researched data. Our metrics include school reputation, academic quality, affordability, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.  

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Kansas
Lawrence, Kansas

About the school: A large research institution, University of Kansas offers career-focused online degree programs in areas like business, education, healthcare, and technology, plus liberal studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 91% 
  • Graduation rate: 64% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $398-$485 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $595-$1,116 per credit
  • Student body population: 26,780
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 33
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-650; math 530-670 
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Kansas is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Kansas State University
Manhattan, Kansas

About the school: Kansas State University's Global Campus boasts a 97% job placement rate and more than 50 years of delivering distance education. Notable programs include a bachelor's in professional aviation and a master's in academic advising. 

  • Acceptance rate: 94% 
  • Graduation rate: 62% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $375 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $511 per credit
  • Student body population: 20,229
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 21
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 46
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available 
  • Minimum GPA: First-year, 3.25; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Kansas State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Fort Hays State University
Hays, Kansas

About the school: Fort Hays State University offers many online degrees across its colleges of arts, humanities, and social sciences; business and entrepreneurship; education; health and behavioral sciences; and science, technology, and mathematics.

Accreditation: Fort Hays State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Wichita State University
Wichita, Kansas

About the school: Wichita State University's online programs include business, criminal justice, education, and nursing. The bachelor's in general studies offers several concentrations, such as anthropology, political science, organizational leadership and learning, and social work. 

  • Acceptance rate: 80% 
  • Graduation rate: 50% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $228 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $308 per credit
  • Student body population: 15,394
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 10
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-620; math 510-630 
  • Minimum GPA: First-year, 2.25; transfer/adult learner, 2.0; graduate, program-specific 
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Wichita State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. MidAmerica Nazarene University
Olathe, Kansas

About the school: MidAmerica Nazarene University offers accelerated online degrees designed for working adults in business, education, and nursing, including a dual master's in nursing/MBA. MNU is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene.

  • Acceptance rate: 64% 
  • Graduation rate: 67% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $209-$450 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $398-$634 per credit
  • Student body population: 1,584
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Six
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0-2.75; graduate, 2.75-3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous (some programs have in-person components)

Accreditation: MidAmerica Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Baker University
Baldwin City, Kansas

About the school: United Methodist Church-affiliated Baker University offers accelerated distance learning with a career focus. Baker awards bachelor's degrees in business, criminal justice, and psychology, plus master's in business, education, and nursing.

Accreditation: Baker University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Ottawa University
Ottawa, Kansas

About the school: Baptist-affiliated Ottawa University invites prospective students to sample an online class free of charge. Programs include addiction counseling, business, healthcare management, human resources, and nursing.

  • Acceptance rate: 70% 
  • Graduation rate: 44% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$499 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $499-$649 per credit
  • Student body population: 879
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 26
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 15
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 320-480; math 430-510
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Ottawa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Southwestern College
Winfield, Kansas

About the school: A Methodist-affiliated institution, Southwestern College accepts up to 94 prior learning and experience credits toward an online degree. Each student works with an academic success coach and can start during one of eight enrollment periods per year. 

  • Acceptance rate: 56% 
  • Graduation rate: 45% 
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$610 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $465-$845 per credit
  • Student body population: 1,282
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Eight
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 430-550; math 440-540 
  • Minimum GPA: Program-specific
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Southwestern College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Friends University
Wichita, Kansas

About the school: At Friends University, adult online learners can select among eight bachelor's degrees, plus a 4+1 program in which students earn a bachelor's and master's in five years. Friends is a Christian university of Quaker heritage.

Accreditation: Friends University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online colleges in Kansas offer numerous options for earning your bachelor's or master's degree (or both!). 

Follow the school links to dive in deeper, and visit our other guides, including our choices of the best online colleges and universities, as part of your research.

