Best online colleges in Kansas 2022

A woman looking at her laptop at home. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Whether you're looking to complete your bachelor's degree, graduate faster with an accelerated or 4+1 program, or earn your master's, online colleges in Kansas likely offer what you need.

Many feature affordable tuition and generous credit transfer policies for coursework, work experience, and military service.

Online colleges in Kansas can prepare you for careers in the state's key industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, corporate and professional services, energy and natural resources, and logistics and distribution.

SEE: How to get college credit for work experience

Top 5 online schools in Kansas: Quick facts

College School stats University of Kansas

Lawrence, KS Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 64%

In-state tuition for online study regardless of residency

KU Writing Center offers e-tutoring, writing feedback Kansas State University

Manhattan, KS Acceptance rate: 94%

Graduation rate: 62%

Accepts transfer credits for coursework, by exam, and for military service

DirectLink guided curriculum for Kansas community college students to transfer to K-State Fort Hays State University

Hays, KS Acceptance rate: 91%

Graduation rate: 57%

Guaranteed admission to associate degree-holders from Kansas community colleges

Affordable online tuition Wichita State University

Wichita, KS Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduation rate: 50%

In-state tuition for online study regardless of residency

Student success team support MidAmerica Nazarene University

Olathe, KS Acceptance rate: 64%

Graduation rate: 67%

Bachelor's degree completion programs

Church of the Nazarene affiliation

The 9 best online colleges in Kansas

Many lists of online programs exist on the internet, but you can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology to provide curated, accurate, and independently researched data. Our metrics include school reputation, academic quality, affordability, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Kansas

Lawrence, Kansas



About the school: A large research institution, University of Kansas offers career-focused online degree programs in areas like business, education, healthcare, and technology, plus liberal studies.

Acceptance rate: 91%

91% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Price for undergraduate degree: $398-$485 per credit

$398-$485 per credit Price for graduate degree: $595-$1,116 per credit

$595-$1,116 per credit Student body population: 26,780

26,780 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of online master's degree programs: 33

33 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-650; math 530-670

Critical reading 540-650; math 530-670 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Kansas is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Kansas State University

Manhattan, Kansas



About the school: Kansas State University's Global Campus boasts a 97% job placement rate and more than 50 years of delivering distance education. Notable programs include a bachelor's in professional aviation and a master's in academic advising.

Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Price for undergraduate degree: $375 per credit

$375 per credit Price for graduate degree: $511 per credit

$511 per credit Student body population: 20,229

20,229 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 21

21 Number of online master's degree programs: 46

46 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: First-year, 3.25; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 3.0

First-year, 3.25; transfer, 2.0; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Kansas State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Fort Hays State University

Hays, Kansas



About the school: Fort Hays State University offers many online degrees across its colleges of arts, humanities, and social sciences; business and entrepreneurship; education; health and behavioral sciences; and science, technology, and mathematics.

Explore Best online bachelor's degrees: Top undergrad degrees The best online bachelor's degrees check all the right boxes when it comes to curricula, cost, and convenience. We've broken down our top picks here. Read now Acceptance rate: 91%



91% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Price for undergraduate degree: $227 per credit

$227 per credit Price for graduate degree: $299 per credit

$299 per credit Student body population: 14,102

14,102 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 87

87 Number of online master's degree programs: 20

20 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: First-year, 2.25; transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

First-year, 2.25; transfer, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Fort Hays State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Wichita State University

Wichita, Kansas



About the school: Wichita State University's online programs include business, criminal justice, education, and nursing. The bachelor's in general studies offers several concentrations, such as anthropology, political science, organizational leadership and learning, and social work.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Price for undergraduate degree: $228 per credit

$228 per credit Price for graduate degree: $308 per credit

$308 per credit Student body population: 15,394

15,394 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-620; math 510-630

Critical reading 510-620; math 510-630 Minimum GPA: First-year, 2.25; transfer/adult learner, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

First-year, 2.25; transfer/adult learner, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Wichita State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. MidAmerica Nazarene University

Olathe, Kansas



About the school: MidAmerica Nazarene University offers accelerated online degrees designed for working adults in business, education, and nursing, including a dual master's in nursing/MBA. MNU is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene.

Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Price for undergraduate degree: $209-$450 per credit

$209-$450 per credit Price for graduate degree: $398-$634 per credit

$398-$634 per credit Student body population: 1,584

1,584 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0-2.75; graduate, 2.75-3.0

Undergraduate, 2.0-2.75; graduate, 2.75-3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous (some programs have in-person components)

Accreditation: MidAmerica Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Baker University

Baldwin City, Kansas



About the school: United Methodist Church-affiliated Baker University offers accelerated distance learning with a career focus. Baker awards bachelor's degrees in business, criminal justice, and psychology, plus master's in business, education, and nursing.

Explore Best online MBA degrees in 2022 Overwhelmed by MBA options? We rounded up the best online MBA programs to help you decide which one is right for your personal and professional goals. Read now Acceptance rate: 93%



93% Graduation rate: 60%

60% Price for undergraduate degree: $420-$480 per credit

$420-$480 per credit Price for graduate degree: $396-$637 per credit

$396-$637 per credit Student body population: 2,364

2,364 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-550; math 460-580

Critical reading 490-550; math 460-580 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Baker University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Ottawa University

Ottawa, Kansas



About the school: Baptist-affiliated Ottawa University invites prospective students to sample an online class free of charge. Programs include addiction counseling, business, healthcare management, human resources, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 44%

44% Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$499 per credit

$250-$499 per credit Price for graduate degree: $499-$649 per credit

$499-$649 per credit Student body population: 879

879 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 26

26 Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 320-480; math 430-510

Critical reading 320-480; math 430-510 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Ottawa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Southwestern College

Winfield, Kansas



About the school: A Methodist-affiliated institution, Southwestern College accepts up to 94 prior learning and experience credits toward an online degree. Each student works with an academic success coach and can start during one of eight enrollment periods per year.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$610 per credit

$250-$610 per credit Price for graduate degree: $465-$845 per credit

$465-$845 per credit Student body population: 1,282

1,282 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 430-550; math 440-540

Critical reading 430-550; math 440-540 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Southwestern College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Friends University

Wichita, Kansas



About the school: At Friends University, adult online learners can select among eight bachelor's degrees, plus a 4+1 program in which students earn a bachelor's and master's in five years. Friends is a Christian university of Quaker heritage.

Read this Accelerated bachelor's degrees: The fastest college degrees Would you like to earn an undergraduate degree but can't spend four years doing it? An accelerated bachelor's degree may be for you. Read now Acceptance rate: 58%



58% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Price for undergraduate degree: $395 per credit

$395 per credit Price for graduate degree: $595-$636 per credit

$595-$636 per credit Student body population: 1,692

1,692 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of online master's degree programs: Six plus six 4+1 degrees

Six plus six 4+1 degrees Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-560; math 460-580

Critical reading 500-560; math 460-580 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate: 2.0; graduate: 2.75

Undergraduate: 2.0; graduate: 2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Friends University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online colleges in Kansas offer numerous options for earning your bachelor's or master's degree (or both!).

Follow the school links to dive in deeper, and visit our other guides, including our choices of the best online colleges and universities, as part of your research.