Best online colleges in Kansas 2022

Whether you're looking to complete your bachelor's degree, graduate faster with an accelerated or 4+1 program, or earn your master's, online colleges in Kansas likely offer what you need.
Many feature affordable tuition and generous credit transfer policies for coursework, work experience, and military service.
Online colleges in Kansas can prepare you for careers in the state's key industries, including advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, corporate and professional services, energy and natural resources, and logistics and distribution.
SEE: How to get college credit for work experience
College
School stats
University of Kansas
Kansas State University
Fort Hays State University
Wichita State University
MidAmerica Nazarene University
Many lists of online programs exist on the internet, but you can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology to provide curated, accurate, and independently researched data. Our metrics include school reputation, academic quality, affordability, and the number of available online bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. University of Kansas
Lawrence, Kansas
About the school: A large research institution, University of Kansas offers career-focused online degree programs in areas like business, education, healthcare, and technology, plus liberal studies.
Accreditation: University of Kansas is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. Kansas State University
Manhattan, Kansas
About the school: Kansas State University's Global Campus boasts a 97% job placement rate and more than 50 years of delivering distance education. Notable programs include a bachelor's in professional aviation and a master's in academic advising.
Accreditation: Kansas State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. Fort Hays State University
Hays, Kansas
About the school: Fort Hays State University offers many online degrees across its colleges of arts, humanities, and social sciences; business and entrepreneurship; education; health and behavioral sciences; and science, technology, and mathematics.
Accreditation: Fort Hays State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Wichita State University
Wichita, Kansas
About the school: Wichita State University's online programs include business, criminal justice, education, and nursing. The bachelor's in general studies offers several concentrations, such as anthropology, political science, organizational leadership and learning, and social work.
Accreditation: Wichita State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. MidAmerica Nazarene University
Olathe, Kansas
About the school: MidAmerica Nazarene University offers accelerated online degrees designed for working adults in business, education, and nursing, including a dual master's in nursing/MBA. MNU is affiliated with the Church of the Nazarene.
Accreditation: MidAmerica Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. Baker University
Baldwin City, Kansas
About the school: United Methodist Church-affiliated Baker University offers accelerated distance learning with a career focus. Baker awards bachelor's degrees in business, criminal justice, and psychology, plus master's in business, education, and nursing.
Accreditation: Baker University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. Ottawa University
Ottawa, Kansas
About the school: Baptist-affiliated Ottawa University invites prospective students to sample an online class free of charge. Programs include addiction counseling, business, healthcare management, human resources, and nursing.
Accreditation: Ottawa University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Southwestern College
Winfield, Kansas
About the school: A Methodist-affiliated institution, Southwestern College accepts up to 94 prior learning and experience credits toward an online degree. Each student works with an academic success coach and can start during one of eight enrollment periods per year.
Accreditation: Southwestern College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. Friends University
Wichita, Kansas
About the school: At Friends University, adult online learners can select among eight bachelor's degrees, plus a 4+1 program in which students earn a bachelor's and master's in five years. Friends is a Christian university of Quaker heritage.
Accreditation: Friends University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Online colleges in Kansas offer numerous options for earning your bachelor's or master's degree (or both!).
Follow the school links to dive in deeper, and visit our other guides, including our choices of the best online colleges and universities, as part of your research.