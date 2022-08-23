/>
Best online colleges in Maryland 2022

Online colleges in Maryland are a flexible path to jobs in top state industries, such as biosciences and renewable energy. Read on to explore our rankings.
Written by Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
A sign welcoming people to Maryland beside a tree-lined road.
If you work in Maryland or plan to relocate there for career reasons, online colleges in Maryland may help you achieve your professional goals. Online degrees make it easier than ever to earn an affordable degree on your own time. 

The practical degrees offered in Maryland from Baltimore to Stevenson may even get you a job in the state's top industries, which include biosciences, renewable energy, and information technology.

Explore our rankings of the best online colleges in Maryland and see how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in Maryland: Quick facts

College

School stats

Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, MD

  • Acceptance rate: 11%
  • Graduation rate: 93%
  • One of the world's most renowned research universities
  • Online master's majors include energy policy and climate, cultural heritage management, and biotechnology

Towson University
Towson, MD

  • Acceptance rate: 79%
  • Graduation rate: 74%
  • Allied health bachelor's online bachelor's offers two fully online tracks, with most degrees offering online degree completion
  • Online classes use Blackboard learning management system

Salisbury University
Salisbury, MD

  • Acceptance rate: 78%
  • Graduation rate: 71%
  • Several fully online master's degrees, including online MBA and online master's in nursing
  • Online classes use Canvas learning management system

University of Maryland Global Campus
Adelphi, MD

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 28%
  • Open admissions policy
  • Variety of practical online degrees includes majors in environmental management, distance education and e-learning, and cyberaccounting

McDaniel College
Westminster, MD

  • Acceptance rate: 81%
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Online master's in data analytics available in online or hybrid low residency format
  • Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system

The 10 best online colleges in Maryland

Before browsing our rankings of the best online colleges in Maryland, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Keep in mind that our ranking criteria includes the number and variety of available online bachelor's and master's programs for each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard

1. Johns Hopkins University
Baltimore, Maryland

About the school: One of the nation's most prestigious private research universities, Johns Hopkins University offers many of its master's programs online. Innovative master's degrees at JHU include energy policy and climate, biotechnology, and cultural heritage management.

  • Acceptance rate: 11%
  • Graduation rate: 93%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $875-$1,730 per credit
  • Student body population: 32,049
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 6:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 95
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1470-1560
  • Minimum GPA: Graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Johns Hopkins University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Towson University
Towson, Maryland

About the school: Towson University offers two program tracks in its allied health bachelor's program fully online, along with online degree completion for most of its other on-campus degrees. Online classes use the Blackboard learning management system.

Accreditation: Towson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Salisbury University
Salisbury, Maryland

About the school: Founded in 1925, Salisbury University is a public university that provides affordable, practical online master's degrees, including an online master's in geographic information systems management, online MBA, and online master's in nursing. 

  • Acceptance rate: 78%
  • Graduation rate: 71%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $420-$760 per credit
  • Student body population: 7,570
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Three
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Salisbury University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. University of Maryland Global Campus
Adelphi, Maryland

About the school: The online branch of the University of Maryland system, University of Maryland Global Campus has an open admissions policy. The school's practical online degrees include an online master's in environmental management, online master's in cloud computing systems, and online master's in distance education and e-learning.

Accreditation: University of Maryland Global Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. McDaniel College
Westminster, Maryland

About the school: A private college established in 1867, McDaniel College offers many of its online master's degrees in a fully online format, such as its online data analytics master's, which can be completed in an online or hybrid low-residency format.

  • Acceptance rate: 81%
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $537-$675 per credit
  • Student body population: 3,053
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: N/A
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 20
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A
  • Minimum GPA: Graduate, 2.75
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: McDaniel College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Goucher College
Baltimore, Maryland

About the school: Founded in 1885, Goucher College is a private institution offering online bachelor's and online graduate degrees. Goucher's online bachelor of professional studies program offers concentrations in human services, business management, and criminal justice. 

  • Acceptance rate: 79%
  • Graduation rate: 69%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $300 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $520-$945 per credit
  • Student body population: 1,917
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Three
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Goucher College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Notre Dame of Maryland University
Baltimore, Maryland

About the school: A private Catholic University, Notre Dame of Maryland University offers flexible online degrees to both men and women despite being a women's-only campus. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in leadership in teaching.

  • Acceptance rate: 62%
  • Graduation rate: 62%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $380-$425 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $580 per credit
  • Student body population: 2,184
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Four
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 17
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Notre Dame of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Stevenson University
Stevenson, Maryland

About the school: Founded in 1947, Stevenson University features online bachelor's and master's degrees. These include an online master's in community-based education and leadership with no GRE requirements or application fees that can be completed in a year. 

Accreditation: Stevenson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Frostburg State University
Frostburg, Maryland

About the school: Frostburg State University, a public college, aims to meet the needs of adult online learners with asynchronous classes and a 24/7 IT help desk. Online offerings include an RN to BSN program and master's degrees in applied computer science and recreation and parks management.

  • Acceptance rate: 74%
  • Graduation rate: 59%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $286-$612 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $456-$588 per credit
  • Student body population: 4,452
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Six
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 910-1130
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Frostburg State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. Capitol Technology University
Laurel, Maryland

About the school: A private, nonprofit STEM university a stone's throw from Washington D.C., Capitol Technology University offers online degrees including an online bachelor's in data science and an online master's in sustainability. Class sizes are small and use a cohort learning model to ensure a personalized learning experience.

  • Acceptance rate: 84%
  • Graduation rate: 52%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $250-$450 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $350-$630 per credit
  • Student body population: 796
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 20
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, 2.0; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Capitol Technology University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

Interested in attending one of these schools? Visit its website to explore available programs or reach out to a recruiter. 

A degree from an online college is more achievable than ever thanks to increased support for nontraditional learners. If you're concerned about finances, check out our list of the cheapest online colleges or explore scholarship opportunities at the links below. 

