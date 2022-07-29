Best online colleges in Massachusetts 2022

Thinking of pursuing your online degree out-of-state? Consider attending an online school based in Massachusetts.
The Codfish State is not only a hub for top-ranked educational programs but an exciting destination for careers in finance, engineering, information technology and other lucrative fields. Online colleges in Massachusetts can prepare you to enter the forefront of these fields and many more.
Explore our rankings of the top online colleges in Massachusetts and learn what they can do for you.
College
School stats
Boston University
University of Massachusetts Amherst
Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Brandeis University
Simmons University
Before looking through our rankings, please take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. We require these schools to offer a diverse range of fully online bachelor's and master's degrees.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Boston University
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: Founded in 1839, Boston University is the fourth largest independent university in the nation. The school's online catalog includes online master's degrees in global marketing management, software development, and financial management.
Accreditation: Boston University is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
2. University of Massachusetts Amherst
Amherst, Massachusetts
About the school: Established in 1863, University of Massachusetts Amherst began as an agricultural college. It has grown to become the preeminent school in the University of Massachusetts system. The school's online programs include an online MBA with concentrations in business analytics, finance, and healthcare administration.
Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Amherst is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
3. Worcester Polytechnic Institute
Worcester, Massachusetts
About the school: A private university founded in 1865, Worcester Polytechnic Institute was one of the first schools offering programs in engineering in the nation. The school's online catalog includes an online master's in biomanufacturing that can prepare students for Massachusetts' rapidly-growing biomanufacturing industry.
Accreditation: Worcester Polytechnic Institute is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
4. Brandeis University
Waltham, Massachusetts
About the school: Brandeis University's online graduate programs include master's degrees in bioinformatics, robotic software engineering, and strategic analytics. The school gives learners the option to take a course before committing to an online program.
Accreditation: Brandeis University is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
5. Simmons University
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: A women's college founded in 1899, Simmons University now offers online bachelor's, master's, and doctoral programs in the liberal arts tradition. The school's online catalog includes online master's degrees in public health, behavioral analysis, and nursing.
Accreditation: Simmons University is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
6. Northeastern University
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: A private university founded in Boston, Northeastern University now has satellite locations in Toronto, Silicon Valley, and Seattle. The school's bevy of online degrees includes master's degrees in engineering management, analytics, and artificial intelligence.
Accreditation: Northeastern University is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
7. Wentworth Institute of Technology
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: Established in 1904, Wentworth Institute of Technology offers career-focused education in technical design and engineering. WIT's online degrees include its online master's in facility management and master's in architectural engineering, both of which can be completed in one year.
Accreditation: Wentworth Institute of Technology is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
8. University of Massachusetts Lowell
Lowell, Massachusetts
About the school: A nationally ranked research university, University of Massachusetts Lowell currently offers a variety of online programs at the undergraduate through postgraduate level. The school's online MBA features concentrations in finance, information technology, and managerial leadership.
Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Lowell is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
9. Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: Since 1823, Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences has provided traditional and accelerated programs in majors such as pre-medicine studies, nursing, and pharmacy science. The school's online degree programs use the Blackboard learning management system.
Accreditation: Massachusetts College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
10. University of Massachusetts Boston
Boston, Massachusetts
About the school: University of Massachusetts Boston contributes to Boston's area's thriving economy with online degrees including an online MBA, online master's in instructional design, and online master's in public administration. The school also offers unique graduate certificates in autism studies, critical and creative thinking, and gender, leadership, and public policy.
Accreditation: University of Massachusetts Boston is accredited by the New England Commission on Higher Education (NECHE).
While pursuing an online degree in Massachusetts can get expensive, the returns, such as academic prestige and a booming job market, can be high. Massachusetts is a top destination for online college.
Keep in mind that if you're hoping to start online college today, you can always look for programs with rolling admissions.