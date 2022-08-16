/>
X
Home Education

Best online colleges in New Jersey 2022

Online colleges in New Jersey offer flexible bachelor's and master's degrees that can prepare you for in-demand careers. Read on to explore our rankings.
matthew-sweeney.jpg
Written by Matthew Sweeney, Contributing Writer on
A pregnant Asian woman uses a laptop in a brightly lit, modern living room.
Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

If you work in New Jersey or want to relocate there, online colleges in New Jersey may help you reach your professional and academic goals. Online programs offered within the state include bachelor's and master's programs designed for working learners that can prepare for work in New Jersey's top industries.

The heavy hitters of New Jersey's economy include financial services, pharmaceuticals, medical and health services, and logistics and transportation.

Read on to discover the top online colleges in New Jersey and learn how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in New Jersey: Quick facts

College

School stats

Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ

  • Acceptance rate: 67%
  • Graduation rate: 81%
  • One of the nine original colonial colleges
  • Uses the Canvas learning management system

Thomas Edison State University
Trenton, NJ

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 48%
  • Open admissions policy
  • Offers a 36-credit online master's in healthcare management

Rutgers University-Newark
Newark, NJ

  • Acceptance rate: 74%
  • Graduation rate: 71%
  • Newark campus was originally the University of Newark
  • Offers a 36-credit online master's of information

Seton Hall University
South Orange, NJ

  • Acceptance rate: 78%
  • Graduation rate: 70%
  • Private, Catholic university
  • Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system

Rutgers University-Camden
Camden, NJ

  • Acceptance rate: 76%
  • Graduation rate: 68%
  • Originally founded in 1926 as the South Jersey Law School
  • Free academic coaching services provided through Canvas

The 10 best online colleges in New Jersey

Before exploring our rankings of the top online colleges in New Jersey, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology.  Our ranking criteria includes the number and diversity of bachelor's and master's programs offered at each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, New Jersey

About the school: Founded in 1766, Rutgers University-New Brunswick is the eighth-oldest institute of higher education in the U.S. Rutgers uses the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.

  • Acceptance rate: 67%
  • Graduation rate: 81%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit
  • Student body population: 50,804
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1180-1410
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-New Brunswick is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Thomas Edison State University
Trenton, New Jersey

About the school: Founded to serve nontraditional learners in 1972, Thomas Edison State University offers an open admissions policy and comparatively cheap tuition. The school's online degrees include an online master's in healthcare management.

Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Rutgers University-Newark
Newark, New Jersey

About the school: Originally the University of Newark, Rutgers University-Newark joined the Rutgers University system in 1946. Rutgers Online's available degrees include an online master's of information degree.

  • Acceptance rate: 74%
  • Graduation rate: 71%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit
  • Student body population: 12,168
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1010-1170
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-Newark is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Seton Hall University
South Orange, New Jersey

About the school: A private Catholic university since 1856, Seton Hall University now offers a variety of online degrees and certificates. The school uses the Blackboard learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous formats.

  • Acceptance rate: 78%
  • Graduation rate: 70%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $700-$1,466 per credit
  • Student body population: 9,881
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Five
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1310
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Seton Hall University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Rutgers University-Camden
Camden, New Jersey

About the school: Originally named the South Jersey Law School in 1926, Rutgers University-Camden has been part of the Rutgers system since 1950. Online students at Rutgers can access free learner support provided through Academic Coaching program available on Canvas.

  • Acceptance rate: 76%
  • Graduation rate: 68%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit
  • Student body population: 6,569
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 980-1170
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-Camden is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Rowan University
Glassboro, New Jersey

About the school: Established in 1923 as a teacher training school, Rowan University has grown into a well-regarded public research university offering online degrees and certificates. These include an online master's in engineering management.

Accreditation: Rowan University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Rider University
Lawrenceville, New Jersey

About the school: Established in 1865, Rider University offers flexible degree completion and fully online degrees geared towards nontraditional learners. Online courses at Rider use the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous course elements.

  • Acceptance rate: 76%
  • Graduation rate: 67%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $610-$1,340 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $940-$1,340 per credit
  • Student body population: 4,024
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1220
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rider University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Georgian Court University
Lakewood, New Jersey

About the school: A private Catholic university since 1908, Georgian Court University's online catalog features several online master's degrees and an undergraduate degree completion program. 

The college's online bachelor's degree completion program is available to undergrads with at least 60 credits.  The school features an innovative online master of education in autism spectrum studies.

  • Acceptance rate: 81%
  • Graduation rate: 64%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $773-$853 per credit
  • Price for graduate degree: $773-942 per credit
  • Student body population: 2,126
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 10
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1138
  • Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Georgian Court University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Caldwell University
Caldwell, New Jersey

About the school: A private Catholic university since 1939, Caldwell University offers its online courses in an accelerated format that mixes synchronous and asynchronous learning. The online classroom uses the Canvas learning management system.

  • Acceptance rate: 92%
  • Graduation rate: 55%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: N/A
  • Price for graduate degree: $515-$742
  • Student body population: 2,098
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Five
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 920-1110
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and accelerated programs available

Accreditation: Caldwell University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. Felician University
Lodi, New Jersey

About the school: Established in 1923, Felician University is a private Catholic university that caters strongly to working learners and features strong partnerships with regional community colleges. Online learners can complete their degrees through a mixture of online courses and onsite evening classes.

Accreditation: Felician University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

If you're still curious about online colleges in New Jersey, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or the career counseling center. 

Remember that rolling admissions and support for nontraditional learners have made it easier than ever to start online college now. 

ZDNet recommends

Show Comments

Related

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it
screen-shot-2022-08-09-at-9-39-33-am.png

A United Airlines pilot made a big speech to passengers. Not everyone will love it

Business
Hackers are finding ways around multi-factor authentication. Here's what to watch for
a-man-looking-at-his-smartphone-while-sitting-at-a-computer-in-his-home-office

Hackers are finding ways around multi-factor authentication. Here's what to watch for

Security
The ultimate Windows troubleshooting trick
windows11-repair-install

The ultimate Windows troubleshooting trick

Windows