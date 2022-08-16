Best online colleges in New Jersey 2022

Oscar Wong/Moment/Getty Images

If you work in New Jersey or want to relocate there, online colleges in New Jersey may help you reach your professional and academic goals. Online programs offered within the state include bachelor's and master's programs designed for working learners that can prepare for work in New Jersey's top industries.

The heavy hitters of New Jersey's economy include financial services, pharmaceuticals, medical and health services, and logistics and transportation.

Read on to discover the top online colleges in New Jersey and learn how they can serve you.

Top 5 online schools in New Jersey: Quick facts

College School stats Rutgers University-New Brunswick

New Brunswick, NJ Acceptance rate: 67%

Graduation rate: 81%

One of the nine original colonial colleges

Uses the Canvas learning management system Thomas Edison State University

Trenton, NJ Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 48%

Open admissions policy

Offers a 36-credit online master's in healthcare management Rutgers University-Newark

Newark, NJ Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 71%

Newark campus was originally the University of Newark

Offers a 36-credit online master's of information Seton Hall University

South Orange, NJ Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 70%

Private, Catholic university

Online courses use the Blackboard learning management system Rutgers University-Camden

Camden, NJ Acceptance rate: 76%

Graduation rate: 68%

Originally founded in 1926 as the South Jersey Law School

Free academic coaching services provided through Canvas

The 10 best online colleges in New Jersey

Before exploring our rankings of the top online colleges in New Jersey, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria includes the number and diversity of bachelor's and master's programs offered at each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Rutgers University-New Brunswick

New Brunswick, New Jersey



About the school: Founded in 1766, Rutgers University-New Brunswick is the eighth-oldest institute of higher education in the U.S. Rutgers uses the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.

Acceptance rate: 67%

67% Graduation rate: 81%

81% Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit

$580-594 per credit Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit

$950-$1,300 per credit Student body population: 50,804

50,804 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1180-1410

1180-1410 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-New Brunswick is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Thomas Edison State University

Trenton, New Jersey



About the school: Founded to serve nontraditional learners in 1972, Thomas Edison State University offers an open admissions policy and comparatively cheap tuition. The school's online degrees include an online master's in healthcare management.

100% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Price for undergraduate degree: $411-$560 per credit

$411-$560 per credit Price for graduate degree: $675-$914 per credit

$675-$914 per credit Student body population: 9,721

9,721 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 34

34 Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Rutgers University-Newark

Newark, New Jersey



About the school: Originally the University of Newark, Rutgers University-Newark joined the Rutgers University system in 1946. Rutgers Online's available degrees include an online master's of information degree.

Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit

$580-594 per credit Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit

$950-$1,300 per credit Student body population: 12,168

12,168 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1010-1170

1010-1170 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-Newark is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Seton Hall University

South Orange, New Jersey



About the school: A private Catholic university since 1856, Seton Hall University now offers a variety of online degrees and certificates. The school uses the Blackboard learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous formats.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Price for undergraduate degree: N/A

N/A Price for graduate degree: $700-$1,466 per credit

$700-$1,466 per credit Student body population: 9,881

9,881 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1150-1310

1150-1310 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous and asynchronous programs available

Accreditation: Seton Hall University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Rutgers University-Camden

Camden, New Jersey



About the school: Originally named the South Jersey Law School in 1926, Rutgers University-Camden has been part of the Rutgers system since 1950. Online students at Rutgers can access free learner support provided through Academic Coaching program available on Canvas.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Price for undergraduate degree: $580-594 per credit

$580-594 per credit Price for graduate degree: $950-$1,300 per credit

$950-$1,300 per credit Student body population: 6,569

6,569 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 980-1170

980-1170 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rutgers University-Camden is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Rowan University

Glassboro, New Jersey



About the school: Established in 1923 as a teacher training school, Rowan University has grown into a well-regarded public research university offering online degrees and certificates. These include an online master's in engineering management.

78% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Price for undergraduate degree: $425-$506 per credit

$425-$506 per credit Price for graduate degree: $780-$875 per credit

$780-$875 per credit Student body population: 19,052

19,052 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 24

24 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1040-1250

1040-1250 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rowan University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Rider University

Lawrenceville, New Jersey



About the school: Established in 1865, Rider University offers flexible degree completion and fully online degrees geared towards nontraditional learners. Online courses at Rider use the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous course elements.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Price for undergraduate degree: $610-$1,340 per credit

$610-$1,340 per credit Price for graduate degree: $940-$1,340 per credit

$940-$1,340 per credit Student body population: 4,024

4,024 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1020-1220

1020-1220 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Rider University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Georgian Court University

Lakewood, New Jersey



About the school: A private Catholic university since 1908, Georgian Court University's online catalog features several online master's degrees and an undergraduate degree completion program.

The college's online bachelor's degree completion program is available to undergrads with at least 60 credits. The school features an innovative online master of education in autism spectrum studies.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Price for undergraduate degree: $773-$853 per credit

$773-$853 per credit Price for graduate degree: $773-942 per credit

$773-942 per credit Student body population: 2,126

2,126 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 940-1138

940-1138 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0

Undergraduate, N/A; graduate, 3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and hybrid programs available

Accreditation: Georgian Court University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Caldwell University

Caldwell, New Jersey



About the school: A private Catholic university since 1939, Caldwell University offers its online courses in an accelerated format that mixes synchronous and asynchronous learning. The online classroom uses the Canvas learning management system.

Acceptance rate: 92%

92% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Price for undergraduate degree: N/A

N/A Price for graduate degree: $515-$742

$515-$742 Student body population: 2,098

2,098 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Zero

Zero Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 920-1110

920-1110 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous, asynchronous, and accelerated programs available

Accreditation: Caldwell University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. Felician University

Lodi, New Jersey



About the school: Established in 1923, Felician University is a private Catholic university that caters strongly to working learners and features strong partnerships with regional community colleges. Online learners can complete their degrees through a mixture of online courses and onsite evening classes.

94% Graduation rate: 51%

51% Price for undergraduate degree: $495-$1,100 per credit

$495-$1,100 per credit Price for graduate degree: N/A

N/A Student body population: 2,411

2,411 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of online master's degree programs: Zero

Zero Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 890-1050

890-1050 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Synchronous

Accreditation: Felician University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

If you're still curious about online colleges in New Jersey, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or the career counseling center.

Remember that rolling admissions and support for nontraditional learners have made it easier than ever to start online college now.