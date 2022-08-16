Best online colleges in New Jersey 2022

If you work in New Jersey or want to relocate there, online colleges in New Jersey may help you reach your professional and academic goals. Online programs offered within the state include bachelor's and master's programs designed for working learners that can prepare for work in New Jersey's top industries.
The heavy hitters of New Jersey's economy include financial services, pharmaceuticals, medical and health services, and logistics and transportation.
Read on to discover the top online colleges in New Jersey and learn how they can serve you.
College
School stats
Rutgers University-New Brunswick
Thomas Edison State University
Rutgers University-Newark
Seton Hall University
Rutgers University-Camden
Before exploring our rankings of the top online colleges in New Jersey, take a moment to familiarize yourself with ZDNet's ranking methodology. Our ranking criteria includes the number and diversity of bachelor's and master's programs offered at each school.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Rutgers University-New Brunswick
New Brunswick, New Jersey
About the school: Founded in 1766, Rutgers University-New Brunswick is the eighth-oldest institute of higher education in the U.S. Rutgers uses the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous learning.
Accreditation: Rutgers University-New Brunswick is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
2. Thomas Edison State University
Trenton, New Jersey
About the school: Founded to serve nontraditional learners in 1972, Thomas Edison State University offers an open admissions policy and comparatively cheap tuition. The school's online degrees include an online master's in healthcare management.
Accreditation: Thomas Edison State University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
3. Rutgers University-Newark
Newark, New Jersey
About the school: Originally the University of Newark, Rutgers University-Newark joined the Rutgers University system in 1946. Rutgers Online's available degrees include an online master's of information degree.
Accreditation: Rutgers University-Newark is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
4. Seton Hall University
South Orange, New Jersey
About the school: A private Catholic university since 1856, Seton Hall University now offers a variety of online degrees and certificates. The school uses the Blackboard learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous formats.
Accreditation: Seton Hall University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
5. Rutgers University-Camden
Camden, New Jersey
About the school: Originally named the South Jersey Law School in 1926, Rutgers University-Camden has been part of the Rutgers system since 1950. Online students at Rutgers can access free learner support provided through Academic Coaching program available on Canvas.
Accreditation: Rutgers University-Camden is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
6. Rowan University
Glassboro, New Jersey
About the school: Established in 1923 as a teacher training school, Rowan University has grown into a well-regarded public research university offering online degrees and certificates. These include an online master's in engineering management.
Accreditation: Rowan University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
7. Rider University
Lawrenceville, New Jersey
About the school: Established in 1865, Rider University offers flexible degree completion and fully online degrees geared towards nontraditional learners. Online courses at Rider use the Canvas learning management system in a mixture of asynchronous and synchronous course elements.
Accreditation: Rider University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
8. Georgian Court University
Lakewood, New Jersey
About the school: A private Catholic university since 1908, Georgian Court University's online catalog features several online master's degrees and an undergraduate degree completion program.
The college's online bachelor's degree completion program is available to undergrads with at least 60 credits. The school features an innovative online master of education in autism spectrum studies.
Accreditation: Georgian Court University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
9. Caldwell University
Caldwell, New Jersey
About the school: A private Catholic university since 1939, Caldwell University offers its online courses in an accelerated format that mixes synchronous and asynchronous learning. The online classroom uses the Canvas learning management system.
Accreditation: Caldwell University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
10. Felician University
Lodi, New Jersey
About the school: Established in 1923, Felician University is a private Catholic university that caters strongly to working learners and features strong partnerships with regional community colleges. Online learners can complete their degrees through a mixture of online courses and onsite evening classes.
Accreditation: Felician University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
If you're still curious about online colleges in New Jersey, don't hesitate to reach out to a recruiter or the career counseling center.
Remember that rolling admissions and support for nontraditional learners have made it easier than ever to start online college now.