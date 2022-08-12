Best online colleges in New York 2022

Shutterstock

New York's institutions of higher learning provide extensive on-campus and online degrees and certificate programs.

Colleges and universities in New York include 64 SUNY institutions, 25 City University of New York campuses, and more than 140 private schools.

In New York, online colleges offer undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates to prepare students for the state's top industries. The manufacturing industry in New York encompasses everything from the materials that enable technology to machines and systems that advance research across all sectors.

Additional industries include financial services, tourism, and film and television industries.

Top 5 online schools in New York: Quick facts

College School stats New York University

New York, NY Acceptance rate: 13%

Graduation rate: 87%

Three concentrations available for the online leadership and management degree

14 online and hybrid certificate programs available Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, NY Acceptance rate: 48%

Graduation rate: 78%

Nursing programs with on-site requirements

Eight nursing master's degrees Marist College

Poughkeepsie, NY Acceptance rate: 60%

Graduation rate: 82%

Accelerated and part-time online MBA programs

Management studies bachelor's is a degree-completion program Syracuse University

Syracuse, NY Acceptance rate: 59%

Graduation rate: 82%

Five master's degrees in communication available online

22 online certificates offered Excelsior University

Albany, NY Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 35%

Only offers degree-completion bachelor's degrees

Open admission policy

Online graduate certificates and career and professional skills courses available

The 10 best online colleges in New York

ZDNet's ranking methodology uses federally reported data, institutional and programmatic outcomes, and insights from industry professionals. We also consider the number of bachelor's and master's degrees available at each school.

Our proprietary formula provides you with a look at the best online colleges in New York.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. New York University

New York, New York



About the school: Home to 18 schools and colleges, NYU opened its doors in 1831. NYU's programs reach across the school's three campuses, 11 academic centers, and online offerings.

Acceptance rate: 13%

13% Graduation rate: 87%

87% Price for undergraduate degree: $220,000-$400,000

$220,000-$400,000 Price for graduate degree: $60,000-$90,000

$60,000-$90,000 Student body population: 58,226

58,226 Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1

8:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 24

24 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1450-1570

1450-1570 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Online, hybrid, part-time, full-time, synchronous, asynchronous

Accreditation: New York University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Stony Brook University

Stony Brook, New York



About the school: Founded in 1957, Stony Brook occupies more than 1,000 acres on the north shore of Long Island. Stony Brook offers more than 20 online degrees and certificate programs.

Acceptance rate: 48%

48% Graduation rate: 78%

78% Price for undergraduate degree: $72,000-$118,000

$72,000-$118,000 Price for graduate degree: $26,000-$45,000

$26,000-$45,000 Student body population: 26,608

26,608 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1300-1480

1300-1480 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Stony Brook University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Marist College

Poughkeepsie, New York



About the school: Established as a Roman Catholic institution by the Marist Brothers, Marist now operates as an independent college. Marist provides more than 100 academic programs, including nine online degrees and certificates.

Acceptance rate: 60%

60% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Price for undergraduate degree: $180,000-$300,000

$180,000-$300,000 Price for graduate degree: $30,000-$90,000

$30,000-$90,000 Student body population: 6,396

6,396 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1196-1360

1196-1360 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Accelerated, part-time, hybrid, asynchronous, synchronous

Accreditation: Marist College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Syracuse University

Syracuse, New York



About the school: Established in 1870, Syracuse is located in central New York. Syracuse offers over 400 academic programs through 13 academic units, including more than 30 online degrees.

Acceptance rate: 59%

59% Graduation rate: 82%

82% Price for undergraduate degree: $210,000-$400,00

$210,000-$400,00 Price for graduate degree: $80,000-$200,000

$80,000-$200,000 Student body population: 21,772

21,772 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of online master's degree programs: 25

25 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1220-1400

1220-1400 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Syracuse University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Excelsior College

Albany, New York



About the school: Founded as a distance-learning institution in 1971, Excelsior focuses on providing degrees and certificates for adult learners. Excelsior offers more than 35 online programs in six areas of study.

100% Graduation rate: 35%

35% Price for undergraduate degree: $3,000-$61,000

$3,000-$61,000 Price for graduate degree: $10,000-$25,000

$10,000-$25,000 Student body population: 17,166

17,166 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of online master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Excelsior College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. SUNY Brockport

Brockport, New York



About the school: SUNY Brockport, founded in 1835, became part of the SUNY system in 1948. SUNY Brockport offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs on its campus near Rochester, New York, and online.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 63%

63% Price for undergraduate degree: $75,000-$130,000

$75,000-$130,000 Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$50,000

$20,000-$50,000 Student body population: 6,991

6,991 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of online master's degree programs: 20

20 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1040-1230

1040-1230 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated

Accreditation: SUNY Brockport is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Rochester Institute of Technology

Rochester, New York



About the school: Focuses on providing programs that blend technology, the arts, and design, RIT is home to 11 academic colleges. RIT offers nearly 30 online degrees and certificates.

Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 69%

69% Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000

$200,000-$280,000 Price for graduate degree: $100,000-$250,000

$100,000-$250,000 Student body population: 16,790

16,790 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1270-1450

1270-1450 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: The Rochester Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. SUNY Polytechnic Institute

Utica, New York



About the school: Made up of five colleges, SUNY Poly offers classes at campuses in Utica and Albany, New York. SUNY Poly provides learners with nearly 20 online programs, including degree completion options and dual bachelor's and master's degrees.

77% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Price for undergraduate degree: $40,000-$100,000

$40,000-$100,000 Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$55,000

$20,000-$55,000 Student body population: 2,850

2,850 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of online master's degree programs: Six

Six Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1040-1500

1040-1500 Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Suny Polytechnic Institute is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Adelphi University

Garden City, New York



About the school: Founded in 1863, Adelphi became the first coeducational institution of higher education on Long Island in 1929. With six locations in New York, Adelphi also offers 25 online degrees and certificates.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000

$200,000-$280,000 Price for graduate degree: $80,000-$200,000

$80,000-$200,000 Student body population: 7,520

7,520 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of online master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1080-1310

1080-1310 Minimum GPA: Varies

Varies Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Adelphi University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. St. John's University

Queens, New York



About the school: Steeped in Catholic and Vincentian tradition, St. John's traces its origins to 1870. St. John's has campuses in Queens, Staten Island, and Manhattan alongside nearly 50 online programs.

Acceptance rate: 85%

85% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000

$200,000-$280,000 Price for graduate degree: $60,000-$150,000

$60,000-$150,000 Student body population: 19,658

19,658 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 19

19 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1100-1310

1100-1310 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: St. John's University-New York is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

Finding the right online college in New York is just a few clicks away. The information here provides you with the essential information needed to assess and choose an online college.

By exploring what each of the best online colleges in New York has to offer, you can take the next step in achieving your educational and professional goals.