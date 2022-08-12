Best online colleges in New York 2022

New York's institutions of higher learning provide extensive on-campus and online degrees and certificate programs.
Colleges and universities in New York include 64 SUNY institutions, 25 City University of New York campuses, and more than 140 private schools.
In New York, online colleges offer undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates to prepare students for the state's top industries. The manufacturing industry in New York encompasses everything from the materials that enable technology to machines and systems that advance research across all sectors.
Additional industries include financial services, tourism, and film and television industries.
ZDNet's ranking methodology uses federally reported data, institutional and programmatic outcomes, and insights from industry professionals. We also consider the number of bachelor's and master's degrees available at each school.
Our proprietary formula provides you with a look at the best online colleges in New York.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. New York University
New York, New York
About the school: Home to 18 schools and colleges, NYU opened its doors in 1831. NYU's programs reach across the school's three campuses, 11 academic centers, and online offerings.
Accreditation: New York University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
2. Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, New York
About the school: Founded in 1957, Stony Brook occupies more than 1,000 acres on the north shore of Long Island. Stony Brook offers more than 20 online degrees and certificate programs.
Accreditation: Stony Brook University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
3. Marist College
Poughkeepsie, New York
About the school: Established as a Roman Catholic institution by the Marist Brothers, Marist now operates as an independent college. Marist provides more than 100 academic programs, including nine online degrees and certificates.
Accreditation: Marist College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
4. Syracuse University
Syracuse, New York
About the school: Established in 1870, Syracuse is located in central New York. Syracuse offers over 400 academic programs through 13 academic units, including more than 30 online degrees.
Accreditation: Syracuse University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
5. Excelsior College
Albany, New York
About the school: Founded as a distance-learning institution in 1971, Excelsior focuses on providing degrees and certificates for adult learners. Excelsior offers more than 35 online programs in six areas of study.
Accreditation: Excelsior College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
6. SUNY Brockport
Brockport, New York
About the school: SUNY Brockport, founded in 1835, became part of the SUNY system in 1948. SUNY Brockport offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs on its campus near Rochester, New York, and online.
Accreditation: SUNY Brockport is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
7. Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, New York
About the school: Focuses on providing programs that blend technology, the arts, and design, RIT is home to 11 academic colleges. RIT offers nearly 30 online degrees and certificates.
Accreditation: The Rochester Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
8. SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Utica, New York
About the school: Made up of five colleges, SUNY Poly offers classes at campuses in Utica and Albany, New York. SUNY Poly provides learners with nearly 20 online programs, including degree completion options and dual bachelor's and master's degrees.
Accreditation: Suny Polytechnic Institute is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
9. Adelphi University
Garden City, New York
About the school: Founded in 1863, Adelphi became the first coeducational institution of higher education on Long Island in 1929. With six locations in New York, Adelphi also offers 25 online degrees and certificates.
Accreditation: Adelphi University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
10. St. John's University
Queens, New York
About the school: Steeped in Catholic and Vincentian tradition, St. John's traces its origins to 1870. St. John's has campuses in Queens, Staten Island, and Manhattan alongside nearly 50 online programs.
Accreditation: St. John's University-New York is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
