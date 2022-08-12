/>
X
Home Education

Best online colleges in New York 2022

Online colleges in New York offer convenient and flexible programs to put you on the path to educational and professional success.
Written by Melissa Sartore on
new york city skyline at sunset
Shutterstock

New York's institutions of higher learning provide extensive on-campus and online degrees and certificate programs. 

Colleges and universities in New York include 64 SUNY institutions, 25 City University of New York campuses, and more than 140 private schools.

In New York, online colleges offer undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates to prepare students for the state's top industries. The manufacturing industry in New York encompasses everything from the materials that enable technology to machines and systems that advance research across all sectors. 

Additional industries include financial services, tourism, and film and television industries.

Top 5 online schools in New York: Quick facts

College

School stats

New York University
New York, NY

  • Acceptance rate: 13%
  • Graduation rate: 87%
  • Three concentrations available for the online leadership and management degree
  • 14 online and hybrid certificate programs available

Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, NY

  • Acceptance rate: 48%
  • Graduation rate: 78%
  • Nursing programs with on-site requirements 
  • Eight nursing master's degrees

Marist College
Poughkeepsie, NY

  • Acceptance rate: 60%
  • Graduation rate: 82%
  • Accelerated and part-time online MBA programs
  • Management studies bachelor's is a degree-completion program

Syracuse University
Syracuse, NY

  • Acceptance rate: 59%
  • Graduation rate: 82%
  • Five master's degrees in communication available online
  • 22 online certificates offered

Excelsior University
Albany, NY

  • Acceptance rate: 100%
  • Graduation rate: 35%
  • Only offers degree-completion bachelor's degrees
  • Open admission policy
  • Online graduate certificates and career and professional skills courses available

The 10 best online colleges in New York

ZDNet's ranking methodology uses federally reported data, institutional and programmatic outcomes, and insights from industry professionals. We also consider the number of bachelor's and master's degrees available at each school.

Our proprietary formula provides you with a look at the best online colleges in New York.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. New York University
New York, New York

About the school: Home to 18 schools and colleges, NYU opened its doors in 1831. NYU's programs reach across the school's three campuses, 11 academic centers, and online offerings. 

  • Acceptance rate: 13%
  • Graduation rate: 87%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $220,000-$400,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $60,000-$90,000
  • Student body population: 58,226
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 8:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 24
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1450-1570
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Online, hybrid, part-time, full-time, synchronous, asynchronous

Accreditation: New York University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Stony Brook University
Stony Brook, New York

About the school: Founded in 1957, Stony Brook occupies more than 1,000 acres on the north shore of Long Island. Stony Brook offers more than 20 online degrees and certificate programs. 

  • Acceptance rate: 48%
  • Graduation rate: 78%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $72,000-$118,000 
  • Price for graduate degree: $26,000-$45,000
  • Student body population: 26,608
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 14
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1300-1480
  • Minimum GPA: 3.0
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Stony Brook University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Marist College
Poughkeepsie, New York

About the school: Established as a Roman Catholic institution by the Marist Brothers, Marist now operates as an independent college. Marist provides more than 100 academic programs, including nine online degrees and certificates.

  • Acceptance rate: 60%
  • Graduation rate: 82%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $180,000-$300,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $30,000-$90,000
  • Student body population: 6,396
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: Five
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1196-1360
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Accelerated, part-time, hybrid, asynchronous, synchronous

Accreditation: Marist College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Syracuse University
Syracuse, New York

About the school: Established in 1870, Syracuse is located in central New York. Syracuse offers over 400 academic programs through 13 academic units, including more than 30 online degrees.

  • Acceptance rate: 59%
  • Graduation rate: 82%
  • Price for undergraduate degree:  $210,000-$400,00
  • Price for graduate degree: $80,000-$200,000
  • Student body population: 21,772
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: 10
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 25
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1220-1400
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Syracuse University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Excelsior College
Albany, New York

About the school: Founded as a distance-learning institution in 1971, Excelsior focuses on providing degrees and certificates for adult learners. Excelsior offers more than 35 online programs in six areas of study.

Accreditation: Excelsior College is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. SUNY Brockport
Brockport, New York

About the school: SUNY Brockport, founded in 1835, became part of the SUNY system in 1948. SUNY Brockport offers over 100 undergraduate and graduate programs on its campus near Rochester, New York, and online.

  • Acceptance rate: 76%
  • Graduation rate: 63%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $75,000-$130,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$50,000
  • Student body population: 6,991
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Three
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 20
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1040-1230
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated 

Accreditation: SUNY Brockport is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Rochester Institute of Technology
Rochester, New York

About the school: Focuses on providing programs that blend technology, the arts, and design, RIT is home to 11 academic colleges. RIT offers nearly 30 online degrees and certificates.

  • Acceptance rate: 71%
  • Graduation rate: 69%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $100,000-$250,000
  • Student body population: 16,790
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: One
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 18
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1270-1450
  • Minimum GPA:  Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: The Rochester Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. SUNY Polytechnic Institute
Utica, New York

About the school: Made up of five colleges, SUNY Poly offers classes at campuses in Utica and Albany, New York. SUNY Poly provides learners with nearly 20 online programs, including degree completion options and dual bachelor's and master's degrees.

Accreditation: Suny Polytechnic Institute is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Adelphi University
Garden City, New York

About the school: Founded in 1863, Adelphi became the first coeducational institution of higher education on Long Island in 1929. With six locations in New York, Adelphi also offers 25 online degrees and certificates.

  • Acceptance rate: 77%
  • Graduation rate: 71%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $80,000-$200,000
  • Student body population: 7,520
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Six
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 13
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1080-1310
  • Minimum GPA: Varies
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, hybrid

Accreditation: Adelphi University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. St. John's University
Queens, New York

About the school: Steeped in Catholic and Vincentian tradition, St. John's traces its origins to 1870. St. John's has campuses in Queens, Staten Island, and Manhattan alongside nearly 50 online programs.  

  • Acceptance rate: 85%
  • Graduation rate: 68%
  • Price for undergraduate degree: $200,000-$280,000
  • Price for graduate degree: $60,000-$150,000
  • Student body population: 19,658
  • Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1
  • Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two
  • Number of online master's degree programs: 19
  • Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1100-1310
  • Minimum GPA: Not publicly available
  • Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: St. John's University-New York is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

Finding the right online college in New York is just a few clicks away. The information here provides you with the essential information needed to assess and choose an online college

By exploring what each of the best online colleges in New York has to offer, you can take the next step in achieving your educational and professional goals. 

ZDNet recommends

Show Comments

Related

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight
iphone-charging.jpg

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

iPhone
Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299
1296x729-29

Samsung phone deal: Get the Galaxy S22 Ultra for $299

Smartphones
The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022
iphone 12 vs iphone 11 cnet.jpg

The best iPhone deals available right now: July 2022

iPhone