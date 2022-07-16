Best online colleges in North Carolina 2022

Online colleges in North Carolina offer degree options for undergraduate and graduate students. The majors on offer can lead to in-demand careers.
According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the state's key industries include business and finance, energy, food processing and manufacturing, and information technology.
From campuses based in the Blue Ridge Mountains to the coast, online colleges in North Carolina offer the degrees you need to succeed. Our rankings can help you find your best choice.
ZDNet's ranking methodology assesses colleges and universities for their academic quality, affordability, reputation, and the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs. Our expert curation and rigorous review and editing processes ensure the most up-to-date and accurate information.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Appalachian State University
Boone, North Carolina
About the school: Appalachian State University offers online bachelor's programs in communication, education, management, nursing, and veterinary technology. Master's options include health administration, education administration, library science, social work, and an MBA.
Accreditation: Appalachian State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
2. East Carolina University
Greenville, North Carolina
About the school: East Carolina University online students can earn degrees in such areas as business administration, communication, education, management, and industrial technology. Undergraduate programs are degree completion tracks.
Accreditation: East Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
3. University of North Carolina Wilmington
Wilmington, North Carolina
About the school: Online bachelor's completion programs at UNCW include clinical research, criminology, education, nursing, and interdisciplinary and international studies. Master's students can choose such fields as business, conflict management and resolution, integrated marketing communication, and several education specialties.
Accreditation: University of North Carolina Wilmington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
4. University of North Carolina at Charlotte
Charlotte, North Carolina
About the school: UNC Charlotte's distance education offers bachelor's degree completion programs in education, engineering, health and human services, and liberal arts and sciences. Graduate students can earn online MBAs and master's in education, engineering, management, and nursing.
Accreditation: University of North Carolina at Charlotte is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
5. University of North Carolina at Greensboro
Greensboro, North Carolina
About the school: UNCG offers online bachelor's degrees in business, education, health, and humanities/social sciences and interdisciplinary fields. Master's degrees include applied arts and sciences, music education, peace and conflict studies, and sustainability and environment.
Accreditation: University of North Carolina at Greensboro is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
6. Western Carolina University
Cullowhee, North Carolina
About the school: WCU's distance and online programs award degrees in business, criminal justice, emergency and disaster management, education, nursing, and more. Accelerated bachelor's degree programs are available.
Accreditation: Western Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
7. Campbell University
Buies Creek, North Carolina
About the school: Baptist-affiliated Campbell University offers online bachelor's degrees in areas including Christian studies, communications, criminal justice, cybersecurity, and liberal arts/humanities. Master's degrees focus on business administration and teaching.
Accreditation: Campbell University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
8. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University
Greensboro, North Carolina
About the school: Online degree-seekers at N.C. A&T can complete their bachelor's in agricultural education, environmental health and safety, or nursing, and new students can focus on economics, geomatics, IT, liberal studies, and more. Master's degrees include education, engineering, and technology fields.
Accreditation: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
9. Fayetteville State University
Fayetteville, North Carolina
About the school: Fayetteville State University's online bachelor's degree completion and master's degree options include business administration, criminal justice, nursing, psychology, and sociology.
Accreditation: Fayetteville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
10. Gardner-Webb University
Boiling Springs, North Carolina
About the school: Southern Baptist-affiliated Gardner-Webb University offers online bachelor's completion programs in accounting, computer information systems, criminal justice, education, and healthcare. Graduate students can pursue MBAs, master's in sport management, advanced nursing degrees, and education specialty areas.
Accreditation: Gardner-Webb University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).
Online colleges offer numerous fields of study for first-time college students, those who want to complete their bachelor's, and master's degree-seekers.
Follow the links in our rankings to explore online colleges in North Carolina and compare schools' admissions requirements, learning platforms, and online college costs.