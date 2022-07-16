Best online colleges in North Carolina 2022

Giselleflissak/E+/getty Images

Online colleges in North Carolina offer degree options for undergraduate and graduate students. The majors on offer can lead to in-demand careers.

According to the North Carolina Department of Commerce, the state's key industries include business and finance, energy, food processing and manufacturing, and information technology.

From campuses based in the Blue Ridge Mountains to the coast, online colleges in North Carolina offer the degrees you need to succeed. Our rankings can help you find your best choice.

Top 5 online schools in North Carolina: Quick facts

College School stats Appalachian State University Boone, NC Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduation rate: 74%

Guaranteed admission to students with associate degrees from partner colleges

Holistic admission process for adult learners East Carolina University Greenville, NC Acceptance rate: 88%

Graduation rate: 67%

Bachelor's degree completion

Guaranteed admission to students with approved associate degrees University of North Carolina Wilmington Wilmington, NC Acceptance rate: 68%

Graduation rate: 73%

Eight bachelor's completion programs

Accelerated MBAs University of North Carolina at Charlotte Charlotte, NC Acceptance rate: 80%

Graduation rate: 59%

Online students can use veteran education benefits

Eight bachelor's completion programs University of North Carolina at Greensboro Greensboro, NC Acceptance rate: 88%

Graduation rate: 57%

Six undergraduate business degree focus areas

Career and Professional Development Center available for online students

The 10 best online colleges in North Carolina

ZDNet's ranking methodology assesses colleges and universities for their academic quality, affordability, reputation, and the number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs. Our expert curation and rigorous review and editing processes ensure the most up-to-date and accurate information.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Appalachian State University

Boone, North Carolina



About the school: Appalachian State University offers online bachelor's programs in communication, education, management, nursing, and veterinary technology. Master's options include health administration, education administration, library science, social work, and an MBA.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 74%

74% Avg. annual net price: $13,989

$13,989 Student body population: 20,023

20,023 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 540-630; math 530-610

Critical reading 540-630; math 530-610 Minimum GPA: Varies by applicant status

Varies by applicant status Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous

Accreditation: Appalachian State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

2. East Carolina University

Greenville, North Carolina



About the school: East Carolina University online students can earn degrees in such areas as business administration, communication, education, management, and industrial technology. Undergraduate programs are degree completion tracks.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Avg. annual net price: $16,550

$16,550 Student body population: 28,798

28,798 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 26

26 Number of master's degree programs: 60

60 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-590; math 510-580

Critical reading 510-590; math 510-580 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: East Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. University of North Carolina Wilmington

Wilmington, North Carolina



About the school: Online bachelor's completion programs at UNCW include clinical research, criminology, education, nursing, and interdisciplinary and international studies. Master's students can choose such fields as business, conflict management and resolution, integrated marketing communication, and several education specialties.

Acceptance rate: 68%

68% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Avg. annual net price: $19,136

$19,136 Student body population: 17,915

17,915 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: 28

28 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-660; math 570-650

Critical reading 590-660; math 570-650 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.5; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer: 2.5; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous; synchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: University of North Carolina Wilmington is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. University of North Carolina at Charlotte

Charlotte, North Carolina



About the school: UNC Charlotte's distance education offers bachelor's degree completion programs in education, engineering, health and human services, and liberal arts and sciences. Graduate students can earn online MBAs and master's in education, engineering, management, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $17,634

$17,634 Student body population: 30,146

30,146 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: 23

23 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 560-640; math 550-640

Critical reading 560-640; math 550-640 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer: 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous; some programs require on-campus visits

Accreditation: University of North Carolina at Charlotte is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. University of North Carolina at Greensboro

Greensboro, North Carolina



About the school: UNCG offers online bachelor's degrees in business, education, health, and humanities/social sciences and interdisciplinary fields. Master's degrees include applied arts and sciences, music education, peace and conflict studies, and sustainability and environment.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $11,629

$11,629 Student body population: 19,764

19,764 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 13

13 Number of master's degree programs: 26

26 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-590; math 490-570

Critical reading 490-590; math 490-570 Minimum GPA: 2.0 for transfer students; first-year admittees avg. GPA: 3.59

2.0 for transfer students; first-year admittees avg. GPA: 3.59 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of North Carolina at Greensboro is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

6. Western Carolina University

Cullowhee, North Carolina



About the school: WCU's distance and online programs award degrees in business, criminal justice, emergency and disaster management, education, nursing, and more. Accelerated bachelor's degree programs are available.

Acceptance rate: 48%

48% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $13,924

$13,924 Student body population: 12,243

12,243 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-620; math 510-600

Critical reading 510-620; math 510-600 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Western Carolina University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

7. Campbell University

Buies Creek, North Carolina



About the school: Baptist-affiliated Campbell University offers online bachelor's degrees in areas including Christian studies, communications, criminal justice, cybersecurity, and liberal arts/humanities. Master's degrees focus on business administration and teaching.

Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 47%

47% Avg. annual net price: $26,169

$26,169 Student body population: 5,964

5,964 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 500-600

Critical reading 510-610; math 500-600 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Accelerated

Accreditation: Campbell University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

8. North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University

Greensboro, North Carolina



About the school: Online degree-seekers at N.C. A&T can complete their bachelor's in agricultural education, environmental health and safety, or nursing, and new students can focus on economics, geomatics, IT, liberal studies, and more. Master's degrees include education, engineering, and technology fields.

Acceptance rate: 57%

57% Graduation rate: 50%

50% Avg. annual net price: $10,563

$10,563 Student body population: 12,753

12,753 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-570; math 480-560

Critical reading 480-570; math 480-560 Minimum GPA: Varies by program or applicant status

Varies by program or applicant status Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous

Accreditation: North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

9. Fayetteville State University

Fayetteville, North Carolina



About the school: Fayetteville State University's online bachelor's degree completion and master's degree options include business administration, criminal justice, nursing, psychology, and sociology.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $6,969

$6,969 Student body population: 6,726

6,726 Student-to-teacher ratio: 17:1

17:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 430-510; math 410-490

Critical reading 430-510; math 410-490 Minimum GPA: Degree completion, 2.0; graduate, program-specific

Degree completion, 2.0; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Fayetteville State University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

10. Gardner-Webb University

Boiling Springs, North Carolina



About the school: Southern Baptist-affiliated Gardner-Webb University offers online bachelor's completion programs in accounting, computer information systems, criminal justice, education, and healthcare. Graduate students can pursue MBAs, master's in sport management, advanced nursing degrees, and education specialty areas.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 53%

53% Avg. annual net price: $20,776

$20,776 Student body population: 3,536

3,536 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-580; math 465-580

Critical reading 480-580; math 465-580 Minimum GPA: Degree completion, 2.0 (RN-to-BSN: 2.5); graduate, program-specific

Degree completion, 2.0 (RN-to-BSN: 2.5); graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Gardner-Webb University is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

In conclusion

Online colleges offer numerous fields of study for first-time college students, those who want to complete their bachelor's, and master's degree-seekers.

Follow the links in our rankings to explore online colleges in North Carolina and compare schools' admissions requirements, learning platforms, and online college costs.