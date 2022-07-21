Best online colleges in Ohio 2022

Ohio is home to highly regarded research universities and small colleges that provide opportunities for distance learners. Online colleges in Ohio offer full bachelor's and master's degrees, along with bachelor's degree completion tracks, graduate certificates, and associate degrees.
Programs at online colleges in Ohio prepare graduates for new positions and career advancement in Ohio's fastest-growing industries, which include business, healthcare, and technology.
Our ranking lists rely on expertly curated, data-driven information that focuses on schools' academic quality, reputation, cost, and available bachelor's and master's degree programs. Schools cannot pay for inclusion on our lists, which means you can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
Cincinnati, Ohio
About the school: University of Cincinnati's online students work with a success team and can choose from among 100 career-focused programs, including those leading to bachelor's and master's degrees.
Accreditation: University of Cincinnati is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Ashland, Ohio
About the school: Brethren Church-affiliated Ashland University's online programs include degrees in the arts and sciences, business and economics, education, nursing and health sciences, and theology.
Accreditation: Ashland University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Cincinnati, Ohio
About the school: Union Institute and University offers 100% online classes, multiple start dates, and degree programs in education, healthcare, leadership, social justice, and public service.
Accreditation: Union Institute and University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Mount Vernon, Ohio
About the school: Mount Vernon Nazarene University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online. The most popular majors at the Church of the Nazarene-affiliated school include business, Christian ministry, elementary education, and nursing.
Accreditation: Mount Vernon Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Athens, Ohio
About the school: Undergraduates at Ohio University can pursue six bachelor's completion and seven full bachelor's degrees. Graduate degrees span eight colleges, including arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, and health sciences and professions.
Accreditation: Ohio University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Bowling Green, Ohio
About the school: With a focus on public service, Bowling Green State University offers 22 online bachelor's and master's degrees that include criminal justice, healthcare, and education.
Accreditation: Bowling Green State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
North Canton, Ohio
About the school: Walsh University, a Catholic institution, offers accelerated bachelor's degree programs for adults with career advancement goals. Fields of study include business, computer science and information technology, healthcare, and professional aviation.
Accreditation: Walsh University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Toledo, Ohio
About the school: Known for research that includes solar energy, sustainable technologies, and water quality, University of Toledo offers online degree programs in applied organizational technology and energy engineering, along with education, healthcare, and management.
Accreditation: University of Toledo is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Canton, Ohio
About the school: Malone University offers online bachelor's and master's degrees in business, counseling, and social work. Undergraduates can complete their bachelor's in organizational leadership. The school is affiliated with Evangelical Friends Church — Eastern Region.
Accreditation: Malone University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Youngstown, Ohio
About the school: Youngstown State University online programs include bachelors degrees in allied health, general studies, public health, and respiratory care. Graduate students can focus on business administration, education, nursing, and more.
Accreditation: Youngstown State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
