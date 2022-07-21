Best online colleges in Ohio 2022

Swapan Jha/Moment/Getty Images

Ohio is home to highly regarded research universities and small colleges that provide opportunities for distance learners. Online colleges in Ohio offer full bachelor's and master's degrees, along with bachelor's degree completion tracks, graduate certificates, and associate degrees.

Programs at online colleges in Ohio prepare graduates for new positions and career advancement in Ohio's fastest-growing industries, which include business, healthcare, and technology.

Our rankings can help you find the program that best fits your academic and career goals.

Top 5 online schools in Ohio: Quick facts

College School stats University of Cincinnati Cincinnati, OH Acceptance rate: 76%

Graduation rate: 66%

Full- or part-time online programs

Seven- or 14-week class formats Ashland University Ashland, OH Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 64%

Bachelor's in interdisciplinary studies offer concentrations in humanities, sciences, or business

Theological seminary mixes online and campus courses for graduate students Union Institute and University Cincinnati, OH Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 71%

Open admissions with no application fee

Up to 90 transfer credits accepted Mount Vernon Nazarene University Mount Vernon, OH Acceptance rate: 72%

Graduation rate: 61%

Online study geared to working adults

11- or 15-month fast-track MBAs Ohio University Athens, OH Acceptance rate: 87%

Graduation rate: 65%

Only $5 difference between in-state and out-of-state online tuition

Veterans and Military Student Services Center

The 10 best online colleges in Ohio

Our ranking lists rely on expertly curated, data-driven information that focuses on schools' academic quality, reputation, cost, and available bachelor's and master's degree programs. Schools cannot pay for inclusion on our lists, which means you can trust ZDNet's ranking methodology.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio

About the school: University of Cincinnati's online students work with a success team and can choose from among 100 career-focused programs, including those leading to bachelor's and master's degrees.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $22,415

$22,415 Student body population: 40,826

40,826 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 20

20 Number of master's degree programs: 38

38 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 560-650; math 560-680

Critical reading 560-650; math 560-680 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate 2.5; graduate 3.0 (some programs may have different requirements)

Undergraduate 2.5; graduate 3.0 (some programs may have different requirements) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Cincinnati is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Ashland University

Ashland, Ohio

About the school: Brethren Church-affiliated Ashland University's online programs include degrees in the arts and sciences, business and economics, education, nursing and health sciences, and theology.

Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 64%

64% Avg. annual net price: $20,974

$20,974 Student body population: 4,447

4,447 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Eight

Eight Number of master's degree programs: Four

Four Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 500-610; math 500-598

Critical reading 500-610; math 500-598 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Ashland University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. Union Institute and University

Cincinnati, Ohio

About the school: Union Institute and University offers 100% online classes, multiple start dates, and degree programs in education, healthcare, leadership, social justice, and public service.

Acceptance rate: 100%

100% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Avg. annual net price: $19,861

$19,861 Student body population: 809

809 Student-to-teacher ratio: 7:1

7:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 14

14 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Not required — open admission policy

Not required — open admission policy Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Union Institute and University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Mount Vernon Nazarene University

Mount Vernon, Ohio

About the school: Mount Vernon Nazarene University offers undergraduate and graduate programs online. The most popular majors at the Church of the Nazarene-affiliated school include business, Christian ministry, elementary education, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 72%

72% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $21,089

$21,089 Student body population: 2,140

2,140 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: 22

22 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-620; math 500-630

Critical reading 480-620; math 500-630 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous; accelerated

Accreditation: Mount Vernon Nazarene University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Ohio University

Athens, Ohio

About the school: Undergraduates at Ohio University can pursue six bachelor's completion and seven full bachelor's degrees. Graduate degrees span eight colleges, including arts and sciences, business, education, engineering, and health sciences and professions.

Acceptance rate: 87%

87% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $23,831

$23,831 Student body population: 25,714

25,714 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 13

13 Number of master's degree programs: 30

30 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 530-630; math 520-620

Critical reading 530-630; math 520-620 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer 2.0; otherwise program-specific

Undergraduate transfer 2.0; otherwise program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Ohio University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. Bowling Green State University

Bowling Green, Ohio

About the school: With a focus on public service, Bowling Green State University offers 22 online bachelor's and master's degrees that include criminal justice, healthcare, and education.

Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $18,558

$18,558 Student body population: 18,142

18,142 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 510-600

Critical reading 510-610; math 510-600 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Bowling Green State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Walsh University

North Canton, Ohio

About the school: Walsh University, a Catholic institution, offers accelerated bachelor's degree programs for adults with career advancement goals. Fields of study include business, computer science and information technology, healthcare, and professional aviation.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $16,280

$16,280 Student body population: 2,651

2,651 Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 24

24 Number of master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 478-590; math 500-580

Critical reading 478-590; math 500-580 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous; hybrid

Accreditation: Walsh University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. University of Toledo

Toledo, Ohio

About the school: Known for research that includes solar energy, sustainable technologies, and water quality, University of Toledo offers online degree programs in applied organizational technology and energy engineering, along with education, healthcare, and management.

Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 45%

45% Avg. annual net price: $17,312

$17,312 Student body population: 18,319

18,319 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 25

25 Number of master's degree programs: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 490-600; math 495-610

Critical reading 490-600; math 495-610 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: University of Toledo is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Malone University

Canton, Ohio

About the school: Malone University offers online bachelor's and master's degrees in business, counseling, and social work. Undergraduates can complete their bachelor's in organizational leadership. The school is affiliated with Evangelical Friends Church — Eastern Region.

Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Avg. annual net price: $18,965

$18,965 Student body population: 1,463

1,463 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 483-598; math 480-610

Critical reading 483-598; math 480-610 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Malone University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Youngstown State University

Youngstown, Ohio

About the school: Youngstown State University online programs include bachelors degrees in allied health, general studies, public health, and respiratory care. Graduate students can focus on business administration, education, nursing, and more.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 38%

38% Avg. annual net price: $12,225

$12,225 Student body population: 11,835

11,835 Student-to-teacher ratio: 18:1

18:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Six

Six Number of master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 480-600; math 480-590

Critical reading 480-600; math 480-590 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate 2.0; graduate 2.7

Undergraduate 2.0; graduate 2.7 Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Youngstown State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Distance learners have numerous options at colleges and universities across the state, from large research institutions to small Christian schools. Follow the links in these listings to learn more about online colleges in Ohio.

You can also explore other online college options and find out about online college costs.