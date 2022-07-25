Best online colleges in Pennsylvania 2022

Online colleges in Pennsylvania offer something for everyone.
There are schools for you whether you're an undergraduate or graduate student; whether you want flexible or more structured online learning.
Among the state's fastest-growing employment sectors are business services, education, and health services. Our list of top 10 online colleges in Pennsylvania includes bachelor's and master's degree programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's growth industries.
College
School stats
ZDNet's ranking methodology evaluates colleges and universities for inclusion on our lists independently and objectively. Schools do not pay for inclusion in our rankings. We assess metrics including reputation, academic quality, affordability, and number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. Thomas Jefferson University
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the school: Thomas Jefferson University offers experiential-focused programs in liberal arts and science, interdisciplinary learning, and professional studies. Online students can earn degrees in business, healthcare, organizational leadership, and technology fields.
Accreditation: Thomas Jefferson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
2. Temple University
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the school: A large, urban school, Temple University offers online bachelor's degrees in liberal studies, social work, and business with accounting, management, human resources, marketing, and supply chain management specialties. Notable master's programs include master's degrees in sports business and travel and tourism.
Accreditation: Temple University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
3. Duquesne University
Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
About the school: At Catholic Duquesne University, undergraduates can complete their bachelor's degrees in organizational leadership online. Graduate students can choose among master's degree programs in business, education, health science, liberal arts, and nursing.
Accreditation: Duquesne University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
4. Drexel University
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
About the school: Drexel University offers an array of online degrees. Whether you want to focus on the arts, business, education, healthcare, or technology, Drexel likely has what you're looking for.
Acceptance rate: 77%
Accreditation: Drexel University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
5. Penn State World Campus
University Park, Pennsylvania
About the school: Penn State World Campus offers 175+ degree programs for its 20,000 online students. Career-focused enrollees can earn degrees in business education, engineering, healthcare, and technology.
Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
6. DeSales University
Center Valley, Pennsylvania
About the school: Catholic DeSales University offers online learning through its adult studies program. A rolling admissions process requires only a high school diploma or GED certificate for most degrees.
Accreditation: DeSales University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
7. Geneva College
Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania
About the school: Presbyterian-affiliated Geneva College's online programs are designed for working adults who want to complete their bachelor's degrees. Areas of study include child and family services, human resources, management, and organizational leadership.
Accreditation: Geneva College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
8. Robert Morris University
Moon Township, Pennsylvania
About the school: Robert Morris University is a small school in the Pittsburgh area offering online bachelor's and master's degrees in business, computer and information systems, leadership, nursing, and more.
Accreditation: Robert Morris University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
9. Misericordia University
Dallas, Pennsylvania
About the school: Geared to adult learners, Catholic Misericordia University's online programs include bachelor's in accounting and business, healthcare management, IT, medical technology, and social work. Graduate students can pursue MBAs or master's degrees in nursing.
Accreditation: Misericordia University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
10. California University of Pennsylvania (now Pennsylvania Western University-California)
California, Pennsylvania
About the school: Cal U lists a full spectrum of online majors and fields of study. Notable programs include master's degrees in conflict resolution and sports management studies, along with a bachelor's in Arabic languages and cultures.
Accreditation: California University of Pennsylvania/Pennsylvania Western University-California is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).
Pennsylvania's colleges and universities rank among the top online colleges and offer plenty of options for bachelor's and master's degree-seekers.
Online college cost savings can include reduced tuition but also commuting, dining, and housing costs. Now that you've read our overview of the best online colleges in Pennsylvania, follow the links and research specific programs.