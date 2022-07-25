Best online colleges in Pennsylvania 2022

Shutterstock / Gorodenkoff

Online colleges in Pennsylvania offer something for everyone.

There are schools for you whether you're an undergraduate or graduate student; whether you want flexible or more structured online learning.

Among the state's fastest-growing employment sectors are business services, education, and health services. Our list of top 10 online colleges in Pennsylvania includes bachelor's and master's degree programs that can prepare you for careers in the state's growth industries.

The 10 best online colleges in Pennsylvania

ZDNet's ranking methodology evaluates colleges and universities for inclusion on our lists independently and objectively. Schools do not pay for inclusion in our rankings. We assess metrics including reputation, academic quality, affordability, and number of available bachelor's and master's degree programs.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. Thomas Jefferson University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



About the school: Thomas Jefferson University offers experiential-focused programs in liberal arts and science, interdisciplinary learning, and professional studies. Online students can earn degrees in business, healthcare, organizational leadership, and technology fields.

Acceptance rate: 70%

70% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Avg. annual net price: $26,569

$26,569 Student body population: 8,286

8,286 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 16

16 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 550-630; math 540-640

Critical reading 550-630; math 540-640 Minimum GPA: N/A

N/A Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Thomas Jefferson University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

2. Temple University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



About the school: A large, urban school, Temple University offers online bachelor's degrees in liberal studies, social work, and business with accounting, management, human resources, marketing, and supply chain management specialties. Notable master's programs include master's degrees in sports business and travel and tourism.

Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 72%

72% Avg. annual net price: $23,888

$23,888 Student body population: 37,236

37,236 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Three

Three Number of master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: Temple University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

3. Duquesne University

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania



About the school: At Catholic Duquesne University, undergraduates can complete their bachelor's degrees in organizational leadership online. Graduate students can choose among master's degree programs in business, education, health science, liberal arts, and nursing.

Acceptance rate: 77%

77% Graduation rate: 80%

80% Avg. annual net price: $31,383

$31,383 Student body population: 8,830

8,830 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 570-640; math 550-630

Critical reading 570-640; math 550-630 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Duquesne University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

4. Drexel University

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania



About the school: Drexel University offers an array of online degrees. Whether you want to focus on the arts, business, education, healthcare, or technology, Drexel likely has what you're looking for.

Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $35,963

$35,963 Student body population: 23,589

23,589 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 17

17 Number of master's degree programs: 100+

100+ Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-680; math 590-700

Critical reading 590-680; math 590-700 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Primarily asynchronous

Accreditation: Drexel University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

5. Penn State World Campus

University Park, Pennsylvania



About the school: Penn State World Campus offers 175+ degree programs for its 20,000 online students. Career-focused enrollees can earn degrees in business education, engineering, healthcare, and technology.

Acceptance rate: 78%

78% Graduation rate: 71%

71% Avg. annual net price: $27,530

$27,530 Student body population: 89,816 (Pennsylvania State University)

89,816 (Pennsylvania State University) Student-to-teacher ratio: 15:1

15:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 38

38 Number of master's degree programs: 56

56 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 530-640; math 540-660

Critical reading 530-640; math 540-660 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. DeSales University

Center Valley, Pennsylvania



About the school: Catholic DeSales University offers online learning through its adult studies program. A rolling admissions process requires only a high school diploma or GED certificate for most degrees.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $29,547

$29,547 Student body population: 3,302

3,302 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: None

None Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-630; math 500-610

Critical reading 510-630; math 500-610 Minimum GPA: 2.75-3.0 for accelerated bachelor of science in nursing

2.75-3.0 for accelerated bachelor of science in nursing Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: DeSales University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

7. Geneva College

Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania



About the school: Presbyterian-affiliated Geneva College's online programs are designed for working adults who want to complete their bachelor's degrees. Areas of study include child and family services, human resources, management, and organizational leadership.

Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Avg. annual net price: $19,1879

$19,1879 Student body population: 1,349

1,349 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Four

Four Number of master's degree programs: None

None Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.0 preferred

2.0 preferred Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Geneva College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

8. Robert Morris University

Moon Township, Pennsylvania



About the school: Robert Morris University is a small school in the Pittsburgh area offering online bachelor's and master's degrees in business, computer and information systems, leadership, nursing, and more.

Acceptance rate: 86%

86% Graduation rate: 58%

58% Avg. annual net price: $27,954

$27,954 Student body population: 4,134

4,134 Student-to-teacher ratio: 14:1

14:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Five

Five Number of master's degree programs: 22

22 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 520-640; math 520-590

Critical reading 520-640; math 520-590 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Robert Morris University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

9. Misericordia University

Dallas, Pennsylvania



About the school: Geared to adult learners, Catholic Misericordia University's online programs include bachelor's in accounting and business, healthcare management, IT, medical technology, and social work. Graduate students can pursue MBAs or master's degrees in nursing.

Acceptance rate: 83%

83% Graduation rate: 68%

68% Avg. annual net price: $27,077

$27,077 Student body population: 2,374

2,374 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 10

10 Number of master's degree programs: Two

Two Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A — test-blind admission

N/A — test-blind admission Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous and hybrid

Accreditation: Misericordia University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

10. California University of Pennsylvania (now Pennsylvania Western University-California)

California, Pennsylvania



About the school: Cal U lists a full spectrum of online majors and fields of study. Notable programs include master's degrees in conflict resolution and sports management studies, along with a bachelor's in Arabic languages and cultures.

Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Avg. annual net price: $19,117

$19,117 Student body population: 6,885

6,885 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 15

15 Number of master's degree programs: 50

50 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 470-570; math 450-550

Critical reading 470-570; math 450-550 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: California University of Pennsylvania/Pennsylvania Western University-California is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

In conclusion

Pennsylvania's colleges and universities rank among the top online colleges and offer plenty of options for bachelor's and master's degree-seekers.

Online college cost savings can include reduced tuition but also commuting, dining, and housing costs. Now that you've read our overview of the best online colleges in Pennsylvania, follow the links and research specific programs.