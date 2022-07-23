Best online colleges in Washington 2022

Online colleges in Washington include top-ranked research universities, smaller colleges, and affordable options.
Washington's online programs prepare graduates for bright futures in the state's high-growth industries. These include aerospace, agriculture, technology, and global health. Organizations including Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and the Gates Foundation reside in Washington and offer potential opportunities post-graduation.
Start your research into online colleges in Washington with our rankings below, and find your best distance learning option.
ZDNet's ranking methodology uses datasets from federal sources and information that is fact-checked. Our data is reviewed by experts to ensure its objectivity, accuracy, and timeliness. Our ranking criteria include academic quality, institutional reputation, and the number of online bachelor's and master's degrees.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.
1. University of Washington
Seattle, Washington
About the school: University of Washington's Professional and Continuing Education division offers online bachelor's in integrated social science and early care and education. Master's degrees range from aerospace engineering to supply chain transportation and logistics.
Accreditation: University of Washington is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
2. Gonzaga University
Spokane, Washington
About the school: Known for its basketball team and Jesuit-based education, Gonzaga University offers online degrees at the graduate level. Master's programs include sport and athletic administration, theology and leadership, and transmission and distribution engineering.
Course delivery method: Asynchronous with short-term, hands-on immersions
Accreditation: Gonzaga University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
3. Northwest University
Kirkland, Washington
About the school: Assemblies of God-affiliated Northwest University awards undergraduate and graduate degrees through its online programs in fields like humanitarian leadership, ministry leadership, data analysis and research psychology, and intentional community development.
Accreditation: Northwest University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
4. Eastern Washington University
Cheney, Washington
About the school: Eastern Washington University offers affordable master's and bachelor's degrees from across its colleges of arts, humanities, and social sciences; health science and public health; professional programs; and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.
Accreditation: Eastern Washington University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
5. Washington State University
Pullman, Washington
About the school: Bachelor's and master's degree-seekers at Washington State University's Global Campus can focus on such areas as business, communication, and science and technology. Building on its strength in agriculture, WSU offers three master's degrees in the field.
Accreditation: Washington State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).
Follow the program links for all the details about available degrees, tuition, and admission requirements at online colleges in Washington.
