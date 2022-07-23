Best online colleges in Washington 2022

Online colleges in Washington include top-ranked research universities, smaller colleges, and affordable options.

Washington's online programs prepare graduates for bright futures in the state's high-growth industries. These include aerospace, agriculture, technology, and global health. Organizations including Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, and the Gates Foundation reside in Washington and offer potential opportunities post-graduation.

Start your research into online colleges in Washington with our rankings below, and find your best distance learning option.

Top 3 online schools in Washington: Quick facts

College School stats University of Washington Seattle, WA Acceptance rate: 56%

Graduation rate: 84%

Bachelor's completion programs

Enrollment coaching available Gonzaga University Spokane, WA Acceptance rate: 73%

Graduation rate: 86%

98% of students receive scholarships

Study abroad opportunities Northwest University Kirkland, WA Acceptance rate: 93%

Graduation rate: 61%

Tuition rates include all fees

Military receive up to 100% discount on tuition for online study

The 5 best online colleges in Washington

ZDNet's ranking methodology uses datasets from federal sources and information that is fact-checked. Our data is reviewed by experts to ensure its objectivity, accuracy, and timeliness. Our ranking criteria include academic quality, institutional reputation, and the number of online bachelor's and master's degrees.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard. Note that for public colleges, the average annual net price given is for in-state students.

1. University of Washington

Seattle, Washington



About the school: University of Washington's Professional and Continuing Education division offers online bachelor's in integrated social science and early care and education. Master's degrees range from aerospace engineering to supply chain transportation and logistics.

Acceptance rate: 56%

56% Graduation rate: 84%

84% Avg. annual net price: $12,017

$12,017 Student body population: 48,149

48,149 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of master's degree programs: 17

17 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 590-700; math 610-753

Critical reading 590-700; math 610-753 Minimum GPA: Program-specific

Program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid

Accreditation: University of Washington is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

2. Gonzaga University

Spokane, Washington



About the school: Known for its basketball team and Jesuit-based education, Gonzaga University offers online degrees at the graduate level. Master's programs include sport and athletic administration, theology and leadership, and transmission and distribution engineering.

Acceptance rate: 73%

73% Graduation rate: 86%

86% Avg. annual net price: $34,451

$34,451 Student body population: 7,295

7,295 Student-to-teacher ratio: 11:1

11:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: None

None Number of master's degree programs: Seven

Seven Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 580-670; math 580-680

Critical reading 580-670; math 580-680 Minimum GPA: 3.0 (or submit GPA explanation statement)

Course delivery method: Asynchronous with short-term, hands-on immersions

Accreditation: Gonzaga University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

3. Northwest University

Kirkland, Washington



About the school: Assemblies of God-affiliated Northwest University awards undergraduate and graduate degrees through its online programs in fields like humanitarian leadership, ministry leadership, data analysis and research psychology, and intentional community development.

Acceptance rate: 93%

93% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Avg. annual net price: $20,729

$20,729 Student body population: 1,184

1,184 Student-to-teacher ratio: 10:1

10:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Nine

Nine Number of master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-620; math 500-585

Critical reading 510-620; math 500-585 Minimum GPA: Graduate 3.0 (2.7 for admission on academic probation); undergraduate 2.3 (2.0 for admission on academic probation)

Graduate 3.0 (2.7 for admission on academic probation); undergraduate 2.3 (2.0 for admission on academic probation) Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Northwest University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

4. Eastern Washington University

Cheney, Washington



About the school: Eastern Washington University offers affordable master's and bachelor's degrees from across its colleges of arts, humanities, and social sciences; health science and public health; professional programs; and science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Avg. annual net price: $12,335

$12,335 Student body population: 12,349

12,349 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: Seven

Seven Number of master's degree programs: 21

21 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 460-560; math 520-530

Critical reading 460-560; math 520-530 Minimum GPA: Varies by program and admission status

Varies by program and admission status Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous

Accreditation: Eastern Washington University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

5. Washington State University

Pullman, Washington



About the school: Bachelor's and master's degree-seekers at Washington State University's Global Campus can focus on such areas as business, communication, and science and technology. Building on its strength in agriculture, WSU offers three master's degrees in the field.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 65%

65% Avg. annual net price: $15,300

$15,300 Student body population: 31,159

31,159 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of bachelor degree programs: 21

21 Number of master's degree programs: 13

13 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: Critical reading 510-610; math 510-600

Critical reading 510-610; math 510-600 Minimum GPA: Undergraduate transfer 2.5; graduate, program-specific

Undergraduate transfer 2.5; graduate, program-specific Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Washington State University is accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

In conclusion

Follow the program links for all the details about available degrees, tuition, and admission requirements at online colleges in Washington.

Follow the program links for all the details about available degrees, tuition, and admission requirements at online colleges in Washington.