Best online colleges in Wisconsin 2022

If you work in Wisconsin or want to pursue a career in the state, finding an online college in Wisconsin may help you reach your educational and professional goals.
Wisconsin is home to the 13 schools within the University of Wisconsin System, a network of institutions that span 26 campuses across the state. Dozens of private colleges also offer educational programs, many of which match the state's top industries.
Wisconsin's top economic sectors include manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism. Colleges and universities in Wisconsin provide online programs to accommodate current and future workers in these areas.
The rankings below provide a comprehensive look at the best online colleges in Wisconsin.
Our list of the best online colleges was determined using ZDNet's ranking methodology. The formula we use combines data from government sources, institutions of higher education, and industry professionals.
We also weighed the number and variety of bachelor's and master's degrees offered by each school.
Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.
1. Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
About the school: A Jesuit institution founded in 1881, Marquette offers nearly 180 academic programs. Marquette offers 10 online degrees and one online graduate certificate.
Accreditation: Marquette University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
2. University of Wisconsin La Crosse
La Crosse, Wisconsin
About the school: UW-La Crosse became part of the University of Wisconsin System in 1971. UW-La Crosse incorporates its dedication to "mind and body" into more than 130 academic programs.
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin La Crosse is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
3. University of Wisconsin Oshkosh
Oshkosh, Wisconsin
About the school: Alongside its online campus, UW-Oshkosh provides academic opportunities to students at three campuses in the state. UW-Oshkosh offers online programs in 14 fields of study.
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
4. Concordia University Wisconsin
Mequon, Wisconsin
About the school: One of the schools within the Concordia University System, CUW offers academic programs infused with Lutheran values and beliefs. CUW's provides online programs in six fields of study.
Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
5. Maranatha Baptist University
Watertown, Wisconsin
About the school: Established in 1968, MBU integrates its Baptist convictions into its educational programs. Online degrees and certificates at MBU include undergraduate and graduate programs offered through the Maranatha Baptist Seminary.
Accreditation: Maranatha Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
6. University of Wisconsin Stout
Menomonie, Wisconsin
About the school: With more than 98% of its graduates finding employment or continuing their education, UW-Stout embraces industry partnerships throughout the state. UW-Stout operates as a polytechnic university and provides eligible students a laptop.
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Stout is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
7. University of Wisconsin Platteville
Platteville, Wisconsin
About the school: Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville takes pride in its science, technology, and engineering education. With three campuses in southern Wisconsin, UW-Platteville offers online programs in 21 fields of study.
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Platteville is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
8. Marian University
Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin
About the school: A Catholic institution founded in 1936, Marian offers cooperative and practical learning experiences steeped in spiritual tradition. Marian's online programs include 17 undergraduate and graduate degrees, licenses, and certificates.
Accreditation: Marian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
9. University of Wisconsin Superior
Superior, Wisconsin
About the school: Home to four research centers and institutes dedicated to studying Lake Superior and transportation in the region, UW-Superior opened its doors in 1893. Online programs at UW-Superior include two certificates in sustainable management.
Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Superior is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
10. Wisconsin Lutheran College
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
About the school: Affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, WLC offers academic programs rooted in Lutheran ideals. Alongside its online adult accelerated degree program, WLC partners with fellow institutions of higher learning in the region to offer dual degrees in 14 fields of study.
Accreditation: Wisconsin Lutheran College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).
Online schools in Wisconsin offer an array of learning opportunities that meet the demands of the state's employment landscape. If completing an online degree in Wisconsin is in your future, our guide serves as a great place to start.
Enrolling in an online college in Wisconsin is just a few clicks away.