Best online colleges in Wisconsin 2022

If you work in Wisconsin or want to pursue a career in the state, finding an online college in Wisconsin may help you reach your educational and professional goals.

Wisconsin is home to the 13 schools within the University of Wisconsin System, a network of institutions that span 26 campuses across the state. Dozens of private colleges also offer educational programs, many of which match the state's top industries.

Wisconsin's top economic sectors include manufacturing, agriculture, healthcare, and tourism. Colleges and universities in Wisconsin provide online programs to accommodate current and future workers in these areas.

The rankings below provide a comprehensive look at the best online colleges in Wisconsin.

Top 5 online schools in Wisconsin: Quick facts

College School stats Marquette University

Milwaukee, WI Acceptance rate: 82%

Graduation rate: 81%

One undergraduate degree-completion programs

Graduate program in supply chain management requires on-campus residency University of Wisconsin La Crosse

La Crosse, WI Acceptance rate: 74%

Graduation rate: 73%

Two undergraduate degree-completion programs

Six educational, reading, and learning community degrees available University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Oshkosh, WI Acceptance rate: 90%

Graduation rate: 55%

Students with previous coursework in the UW system are encouraged to apply

Additional extended campus degrees available with fellow UW System institutions Concordia University Wisconsin

Mequon, WI Acceptance rate: 69%

Graduation rate: 59%

Online MBAs with 12 specialization options

Six online doctoral programs offered Maranatha Baptist University

Watertown, WI Acceptance rate: 81%

Graduation rate: 50%

Flexible online interdisciplinary associate and bachelor's degrees

Master of arts in teaching with four licensure options

The 10 best online colleges in Wisconsin

Our list of the best online colleges was determined using ZDNet's ranking methodology. The formula we use combines data from government sources, institutions of higher education, and industry professionals.

We also weighed the number and variety of bachelor's and master's degrees offered by each school.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System and College Scorecard.

1. Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



About the school: A Jesuit institution founded in 1881, Marquette offers nearly 180 academic programs. Marquette offers 10 online degrees and one online graduate certificate.

Acceptance rate: 82%

82% Graduation rate: 81%

81% Price for undergraduate degree: $50,000-$66,000

$50,000-$66,000 Price for graduate degree: $40,000-$100,000

$40,000-$100,000 Student body population: 11,320

11,320 Student-to-teacher ratio: 13:1

13:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: 10

10 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1160-1340

1160-1340 Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous options; some programs require an on-campus residency

Accreditation: Marquette University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. University of Wisconsin La Crosse

La Crosse, Wisconsin



About the school: UW-La Crosse became part of the University of Wisconsin System in 1971. UW-La Crosse incorporates its dedication to "mind and body" into more than 130 academic programs.

Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Price for undergraduate degree: $11,000-$19,000

$11,000-$19,000 Price for graduate degree: $16,000-$32,000

$16,000-$32,000 Student body population: 10,337

10,337 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: Two

Two Number of online master's degree programs: 18

18 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1180-1360

1180-1360 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin La Crosse is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

3. University of Wisconsin Oshkosh

Oshkosh, Wisconsin



About the school: Alongside its online campus, UW-Oshkosh provides academic opportunities to students at three campuses in the state. UW-Oshkosh offers online programs in 14 fields of study.

90% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Price for undergraduate degree: $ 11,000-$21,000

11,000-$21,000 Price for graduate degree: $4,000-$20,000

$4,000-$20,000 Student body population: 14,142

14,142 Student-to-teacher ratio: 21:1

21:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 11

11 Number of online master's degree programs: Eight

Eight Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Oshkosh is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Concordia University Wisconsin

Mequon, Wisconsin



About the school: One of the schools within the Concordia University System, CUW offers academic programs infused with Lutheran values and beliefs. CUW's provides online programs in six fields of study.

Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Price for undergraduate degree: $40,000-$49,000

$40,000-$49,000 Price for graduate degree: $24,000-$60,000

$24,000-$60,000 Student body population: 5,204

5,204 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 28

28 Number of online master's degree programs: 62

62 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and accelerated programs

Accreditation: Concordia University Wisconsin is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Maranatha Baptist University

Watertown, Wisconsin



About the school: Established in 1968, MBU integrates its Baptist convictions into its educational programs. Online degrees and certificates at MBU include undergraduate and graduate programs offered through the Maranatha Baptist Seminary.

Acceptance rate: 80%

80% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Price for undergraduate degree: $22,000-$31,000

$22,000-$31,000 Price for graduate degree: $14,000-$40,000

$14,000-$40,000 Student body population: 1,066

1,066 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: Five

Five Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 930-1230

930-1230 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Maranatha Baptist University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

6. University of Wisconsin Stout

Menomonie, Wisconsin



About the school: With more than 98% of its graduates finding employment or continuing their education, UW-Stout embraces industry partnerships throughout the state. UW-Stout operates as a polytechnic university and provides eligible students a laptop.

91% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Price for undergraduate degree: $13,000-$21,000

$13,000-$21,000 Price for graduate degree: $14,000-$35,000

$14,000-$35,000 Student body population: 7,695

7,695 Student-to-teacher ratio: 19:1

19:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of online master's degree programs: 15

15 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: Varies by program

Varies by program Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Stout is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. University of Wisconsin Platteville

Platteville, Wisconsin



About the school: Founded in 1866, UW-Platteville takes pride in its science, technology, and engineering education. With three campuses in southern Wisconsin, UW-Platteville offers online programs in 21 fields of study.

Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Price for undergraduate degree: $ 12,000-$21,000

12,000-$21,000 Price for graduate degree: $14,000-$37,000

$14,000-$37,000 Student body population: 6,773

6,773 Student-to-teacher ratio: 20:1

20:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 18

18 Number of online master's degree programs: Nine

Nine Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, and hybrid programs

Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Platteville is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Marian University

Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin



About the school: A Catholic institution founded in 1936, Marian offers cooperative and practical learning experiences steeped in spiritual tradition. Marian's online programs include 17 undergraduate and graduate degrees, licenses, and certificates.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 56%

56% Price for undergraduate degree: $33,000-$41,000

$33,000-$41,000 Price for graduate degree: $22,000-$56,000

$22,000-$56,000 Student body population: 1,445

1,445 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 12

12 Number of online master's degree programs: 11

11 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 800-1080

800-1080 Minimum GPA: 2.0

2.0 Course delivery method: Asynchronous, synchronous, accelerated, and hybrid programs

Accreditation: Marian University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. University of Wisconsin Superior

Superior, Wisconsin



About the school: Home to four research centers and institutes dedicated to studying Lake Superior and transportation in the region, UW-Superior opened its doors in 1893. Online programs at UW-Superior include two certificates in sustainable management.

Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 43%

43% Price for undergraduate degree: $14,000-$20,000

$14,000-$20,000 Price for graduate degree: $14,000-$30,000

$14,000-$30,000 Student body population: 2,613

2,613 Student-to-teacher ratio: 16:1

16:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: 14

14 Number of online master's degree programs: 12

12 Avg. SAT range for admitted students: N/A

N/A Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Course delivery method: Asynchronous and synchronous programs

Accreditation: The University of Wisconsin Superior is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

10. Wisconsin Lutheran College

Milwaukee, Wisconsin



About the school: Affiliated with the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod, WLC offers academic programs rooted in Lutheran ideals. Alongside its online adult accelerated degree program, WLC partners with fellow institutions of higher learning in the region to offer dual degrees in 14 fields of study.

98% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Price for undergraduate degree: $36,000-$48,000

$36,000-$48,000 Price for graduate degree: $20,000-$52,000

$20,000-$52,000 Student body population: 1,147

1,147 Student-to-teacher ratio: 12:1

12:1 Number of online bachelor degree programs: One

One Number of online master's degree programs: None

None Avg. SAT range for admitted students: 1010-1170

1010-1170 Minimum GPA: Not publicly available

Not publicly available Course delivery method: Asynchronous

Accreditation: Wisconsin Lutheran College is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

In conclusion

Online schools in Wisconsin offer an array of learning opportunities that meet the demands of the state's employment landscape. If completing an online degree in Wisconsin is in your future, our guide serves as a great place to start.

Enrolling in an online college in Wisconsin is just a few clicks away.