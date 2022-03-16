Linux Foundation and CNCF launch Cloud-Native Developer Bootcamp

When I talk with my friends and colleagues in cloud businesses, one question is always asked: "Do you know anyone who knows Kubernetes? How about GitOps? What about anyone with a clue about cloud-native computing?" All too often, my answer is no. There's nothing like enough cloud-native savvy developers out there. But, the Linux Foundation and the Cloud Native Computing Foundation (CNCF) are ready to change that with a new Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp .

This new camp will provide students with the knowledge and skills to design, build, and deploy cloud-native applications in as little as six months. This bootcamp starts with an introduction to open-source software development, git, and Linux. From there, it moves into DevOps principles and practices and site reliability engineering (SRE). Once you've picked up those skills, you'll be ready to dig into Kubernetes and containers for developers. You'll then finish with the Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD) certification and advanced training in using GitOps for continuous delivery (CD) on Kubernetes with Flux.

Is it worth the time and trouble? Heck yes! According to Glassdoor's latest survey, cloud-native developers make over $102,000 annually. I'll let you in on a secret, if you really master Kubernetes and GitOps, you can pretty much write your own ticket. Glassdoor estimates the range's high-point is $265,000, and exceptional cloud-native programmers can ask for, and get, up to $634,000.

Why are cloud-native jobs hotter than hot? It's simple. As the recent CNCF, 2021 Cloud-Native Survey showed,96% of organizations now use or evaluate Kubernetes. Indeed, 5.6 million developers are already using Kubernetes worldwide. That's a resounding 31% of all backend developers. But, we need more, many more.

So, if you have six months with 10-15 hours per week of free time, consider enrolling in this bootcamp.

Its specific courses are:

These are the classes you need to pass CKAD's performance-based certification exam. Some people look down on certifications. Here, they're absolutely required. I've known far too many cases where people said they knew how to work with Kubernetes, and they simply didn't have the needed skills. Companies know this too and are looking for proof that you really know your way around Kubernetes clusters.

As Chris Aniszczyk, CNCF's CTO, explained, "Kubernetes has quickly gone from a niche infrastructure technology to completely ubiquitous. However, building the skills needed to seamlessly work with Kubernetes and cloud-native technologies can be challenging for novice technologists. Programs like this new bootcamp are imperative for developers to get up to speed with today's technology."

It may be hard, but it's also utterly necessary. "Kubernetes has become a de facto component of most technology stacks," said Clyde Seepersad, The Linux Foundation's SVP and general manager of training & certification. He's right.

Bootcamp participants will also have access to a bootcamp-specific online forum to work with other students and instructors. Students will also have access to live virtual office hours with course instructors four days per week. Candidates have unlimited access to the program for 12 months. Upon completing all five courses and the CKAD exam, participants will receive a verifiable certificate of completion and a shareable online badge.

The Cloud Native Developer Bootcamp is available now for enrollment. Through March 22, 2022, the new bootcamp is being offered at an introductory price of $665 with offer code CLOUD22, a 30% discount over standard pricing of $950. Additionally, through March 22, 2022, the existing Cloud Engineer Bootcamp and Advanced Cloud Engineer Bootcamp are also discounted by 30% with the offer code CLOUD22.

