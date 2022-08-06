/>
X
Education Bootcamps

Mobile app development bootcamps: There's a bootcamp for that

Mobile app development bootcamps can give aspiring developers a shorter and more cost-effective pathway to the fast-growing software development profession.
doug-wintemute
maura-deering
Written by Doug Wintemute and  Maura Deering on
Rear view of a person writing computer code on a laptop.

Mobile app development can be more focused, accessible, and affordable than degrees, making them a valuable option for many learners. 

These accelerated programs cover design and development fundamentals, plus specific technologies, software, and programming languages. 

Completing a mobile app development bootcamp may lead to promising careers in software development, computer programming, and web development. The Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects 22% growth for all software developers from 2020-2030, nearly three times faster than the rate for all occupations. 

This guide explores our favorite mobile app development bootcamps.

Top 5 mobile app development bootcamps

These intensive mobile app development bootcamps strive to train the next generation of app developers and help them enter the field.

The Council on Integrity in Results Reporting (CIRR) is a nonprofit which provides standardized, verifiable outcome data on bootcamp graduates. In addition to information on length, curriculum, cost, and more, we've also noted whether each bootcamp is a CIRR member.

This list is presented in alphabetical order.

Explore

Devmountain iOS Development

Best for experienced tech professionals
  • Cost: $9,900
  • Format: Online and on-campus, full-time and part-time
  • Length: 13-36 weeks
  • CIRR member: No

This bootcamp provides students with app developer training using various tools, technologies, and languages, including Objective-C and Swift. Students learn how to design, submit, and debug apps. As part of their training, learners design and build a usable and tested Apple app. 

Devmountain has graduated more than 3,200 students from its tech programs and bootcamps since 2013. Affiliated with Strayer University, this organization provides accelerated training for non-traditional learners.

Devmountain's job placement assistance

Devmountain offers career and resume-building advice, along with interview preparation and employer networking opportunities. Students can also access mentorships, coaching, and hiring events.

Pros

  • Reputation in the industry
  • Mentorship

Cons

  • Rigorous curriculum
  • Job search assistance limited
View now at Devmountain

Mobile Application Developer Bootcamp

Best for post-program support
women-developers-pay-euqality-coding-programmers-gender-pay-gap.jpg
Image: Luis Alvarez/ Getty
  • Cost: $2,400-$4,800
  • Format: Online, self-paced
  • Length: 35 hours per course
  • CIRR member: No

Preparing students to code for Android and iPhone applications, this bootcamp teaches the use of widgets, Swift, and the Xcode interface. Splitting study time between lectures and hands-on assignments, learners pick up Java language skills, C# language basics, and cross-platform programming abilities. 

For more than two decades, Developer Bootcamp has offered on-demand IT skills and instruction to students. The organization offers self-paced training from many locations across North America.

Developer Bootcamp job placement assistance

Every student receives placement assistance after graduation. Students who do not acquire a position within 120 days of course completion may receive additional training at no cost.

Pros

  • Industry-focused curriculum with 50% focused on labs 
  • Committed to graduates' success

Cons

  • Large cohorts
  • Requires self-motivation
View now at Mobile Application Developer Bootcamp

Nucamp Full Stack Web and Mobile App Developer

Best for self-starters
A Black individual works on a computer program at a desk in a dim room.
(Image: Shutterstock)
  • Cost: $2,328-$2,928
  • Format: Online and on-campus, full-time
  • Length: 22 weeks
  • CIRR member: No

Designed for students with some HTML and JavaScript knowledge, this bootcamp provides training in responsive web design, web and mobile development, and web application architecture. 

Students complete coding workshops, class discussions, and self-study assignments. They also build portfolio projects for every course section.

Founded in 2016 in Tacoma, Washington, Nucamp offers accessible coding training for various applications. Bootcamps can be found in several cities. 

Nucamp's job placement assistance

Nucamp offers one-on-one career coaching, resume-building advice, and LinkedIn networking tips. Graduates can also access Nucamp's career development course and job board

Pros

  • Numerous financing options
  • Lifetime access to course content

Cons

  • Requires self-teaching 
View now at Nucamp


Udacity Android Developer

Best for affordability

Freelance programmer or developer working at home and typing source code with laptop
Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Cost: $399 a month or $1,356 for four months 
  • Format: Online, part-time and self-paced
  • Length: Four months
  • CIRR member: No

Designed in partnership with Google, Udacity's Android developer bootcamp prepares aspiring Android developers with training in Gradle builds, app testing, and material design. 

Learners also complete a design and build capstone project. Program participants receive access to industry mentors, project reviews, and industry expert advice.

Grown from a single online course experiment, Udacity has graduated more than 50,000 students and awarded over 170,000 certificates. The organization has many industry partners for scholarships and employment opportunities.

Udacity job placement assistance

The career services team at Udacity offers resume support, Linkedin profile optimization, and a portfolio review.

Pros

  • Beginner-friendly
  • Mentorship included in the program

Cons

  • Limited course content
  • No in-person options

Udacity iOS Developer

Best for novices
Developing programmer Development Website design and coding technologies working at software company office
Getty Images/iStockphoto
  • Cost: $399 a month or $2,034 for six months
  • Format: Online, part-time and self-paced
  • Length: Six months
  • CIRR member: No

This course trains students to develop iOS apps using Xcode and the Swift language. 

The program covers UIKit fundamentals, Grand Central Dispatch, network requests, and the sandbox. In addition to class instruction and practical assignments, participants complete a capstone project for submission to the App Store.

Founded in 2011, Udacity began as an experiment in online education. The educator boasts more than 100,000 alumni, hundreds of courses, and relationships with some of the industry's biggest organizations.

Udacity job placement assistance

Udacity's career services team offers students access to resume-building support, Github portfolio reviews, and Linkedin profile optimization. Learners can also leverage the organization's industry partnerships.

Pros

  • Flexible learning format
  • Access to Github portfolio review

Cons

  • Courses offered only in English
  • No in-person options
View now at Udacity

How do these mobile app development bootcamps compare?

Bootcamp

Price

Length

Available formats

Devmountain 

$9,900

13-36 weeks

Online and on-campus

Full- and part-time

Developer Bootcamps

$2,400-$4,800

35 hours/course

Online, self-paced

Nucamps 

$2,328-$2,928

22 weeks

Online and on-campus

Full-time

Udacity Android Developer

$1,356

4 months

Online

Part-time and self-paced

Udacity iOS Developer

$2,034

6 months

Online

Part-time and self-paced

Which mobile app development bootcamp is right for you?

If this is your first bootcamp experience or you're a novice mobile app developer, consider Udacity's programs. You can choose between Android and iOS and spend less than you would enrolling in other bootcamps. 

Expect a more bare-bones and basic curriculum, with learning offered only online.

 But if you're an experienced IT professional looking to learn new skills, Devmountain may be your best path. The iOS program is rigorous, earning it a strong reputation for mobile app developer preparation.

Choose this… 

If you want…

Devmountain

A high-level, reputable curriculum

Developer Bootcamps

Post-program job-seeking support

Nucamps

Supported, independent study

Udacity Android Developer

To spend less money on online instruction

Udacity iOS Developer

Beginner-friendly, flexible online learning

How did we choose these mobile app development bootcamps?

ZDNet wants to help you find the best, most valuable bootcamps available. We took into account the cost, program length, program reputation, and variety of formats offered when selecting these bootcamps. Programs cannot pay for inclusion on our lists.

What is a mobile app development bootcamp?

Mobile app development bootcamps typically run between 3-12 months and may cover the fundamentals up to intermediate or even advanced development tools and techniques.
App development bootcamps emphasize Android- or iOS-specific skills.

Bootcamp participants learn to use popular app-development languages and environments, including Java, C++, Swift, and Android Studio, along with useful frameworks, editors, and debuggers.
The programs are run by industry experts, independent organizations, or colleges and universities. They may offer both in-person and online courses, along with part-time, full-time, and self-study scheduling options.  

What will I learn in a mobile app development bootcamp?

Mobile app development bootcamps give learners the skills to design and build apps in different environments and for various operating systems. Every program offers its own unique blend of training, but the following list highlights some of the major skills provided.  

Swift programming: A popular programming language used for Apple operating systems, Swift allows learners to create lightweight software and applications. The intuitive and interactive language also makes it easier to code quickly and safely.

Java programming: Students learn how to use Java programming to create apps in Android Studio. They learn the Java framework and how to create the designs and technical layouts.

SQL database management: Bootcamp participants often learn to develop and manage databases using the SQL programming language. They may pick up data modeling, report running, and migrating abilities as well.

Debugging: Bootcamp students typically learn to identify and fix bugs in code. They can develop strategies and techniques for isolating and containing problems and how best to learn from their mistakes.

Read this

Why should I learn mobile app development?

App development bootcamps provide aspiring developers with some of the shortest pathways available for breaking into the mobile app business. The training equips graduates with applicable skills for careers as programmers, software developers, administrators, and managers. 

Employers value bootcamps' relevant, practical, and up-to-date training. Graduates can apply their training to an expanding industry. The BLS projects the addition of more than 660,000 computer occupations and over 400,000 software developers between 2020 and 2030. 

What's the difference between a bootcamp and a degree?

In most cases, bootcamps feature more concentrated and accelerated training than degrees. These programs usually omit general education courses and focus on the most practical and useful training for the field. 

Increasingly, big tech companies no longer require four-year degrees for entry-level positions. Mastery of the necessary skills is more important. The employment rates for bootcamps and degrees are quite balanced within major organizations.

What will a mobile app developer bootcamp cost?

Programs typically cost between $1,000-$12,000. We recommend against choosing based on price alone. Evaluate everything that is included in the price to determine its true value. 

In addition to the program cost, you should understand what extra fees might be required, such as travel, testing, and materials.

Some programs provide additional value for learners, such as job guarantees or no-interest payment plans. Participants may pay their tuition upfront, with installments, or through a deferred or income-sharing agreement.

ZDNet Recommends

