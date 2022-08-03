What's a bachelor of science degree, and why should I consider it?

As you look around for the college programs that fit your needs, you'll come across options for bachelor of science (BA) and bachelor of arts (BA) degrees.
Both generally include four years of coursework and have a lot in common.
If a degree in mathematics, science, information technology, or a comparable field is what you're looking for, a BS is likely in your future.
BA
BS
Required credits to earn degree
120+ credits
120+ credits
General education courses required?
Yes
Yes
Foreign language class required?
Yes
No
General course focuses
Humanities, arts, social sciences
Technical fields, math, science, logic
Both BS and BA degrees include roughly 120 credit hours of coursework. Many of the general education classes for BS and BA degrees are the same. You'll take introductory courses in English, history, and social science in both curricula.
In a BS degree, you may need to take more lab science classes and advanced math courses than your counterparts in a BA degree.
A BS degree emphasizes quantitative skills, technical abilities, logic, and reasoning. A BA degree focuses on critical thinking and communication. Both programs have research components, but BS classes teach quantitative research methods and analysis.
Schools offer some degrees as both a BA and a BS, emphasizing different aspects of the curriculum. You may need a BS degree to pursue certain degrees and certifications, such as a professional engineer license.
A BS degree may be a good fit for you if:
Like a BS, a BA generally includes 120 credit hours. A BA degree includes some of the same general education and major coursework as a BS.
A BA emphasizes the humanities and the liberal arts and usually includes a foreign language requirement. You'll typically take fewer labs and mathematics and science classes during a BA degree than what you would take in its BS counterpart.
While earning a BA, you gain valuable communication and critical-thinking skills in areas as you explore subjects like literature, history, and art. Many BA degrees foster creativity, too. You also learn to research, albeit with more of a focus on qualitative research methods and analysis.
Some things to consider when assessing whether or not a bachelor's degree is a good fit include:
Absolutely.
You can minor in a discipline that would traditionally be a BA degree. For example, you could earn a BS in computer science and a minor in literature if you wanted to pursue a career in game development.
You may even have an opportunity to double-major with both a BS degree and a BA degree. For example, BS degrees pair well with a degree in a second language.
Neither a BS degree nor a BA degree is inherently better — they're simply different. Which is better for you? That's the more important question to ask.
By assessing your interests, strengths, and career goals, you can decide which type of degree will help you along your path.