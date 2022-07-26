The best careers you can launch with an IT degree

If you're looking for a computer degree with a range of multidisciplinary applicability, consider majoring in IT.
The best careers you can land with an IT degree include jobs in data science, cybersecurity, and software development — fast-growing fields where you can make a competitive entry-level salary. All these jobs, and this umbrella major, call for analytical, adaptable, creative-minded problem solvers.
Read on to learn more about what to expect from an IT degree and what career paths earning one may open for you.
Information technology's scope extends into virtually every aspect of business operations today. With so many roles in the field, it's helpful to divide IT careers into five main sectors: software development, IT security, data analytics, design and animation, and quality assurance.
Software development
IT professionals in this area design and build system, programming, and application software. They code the instructions that tell computers what to do and allow users to perform tasks.
IT security
Workers in this area of the field strive to protect a business's or organization's assets. They often focus on protecting confidential or sensitive information from unauthorized use.
Data analytics
Data analytics focuses on evaluating raw data to form conclusions and identify trends that inform business decisions and strategies.
Design and animation
This aspect of IT involves creating digital art or graphics, often used in graphic design, video game design, or user interface design.
Quality assurance
These professionals test and troubleshoot software before its release to ensure it works as it should.
While many jobs for IT majors have a positive outlook and substantial salary, some roles stand out. Depending on your information technology degree level, work experience, certifications, and specialized skills, you may qualify for one of the top positions detailed below.
To rank the best IT careers, we assessed roles based on salary, job demand and projected growth, remote work opportunities, work-life balance, and work satisfaction. The criteria that we weighted the most heavily were salary, work-life balance, and work satisfaction.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Computer programmer, systems software developer, application software developer
Candidates should have:
These workers specialize in creating applications, networks, or operating systems that allow users to navigate software and carry out tasks. Software engineers typically work as part of a team alongside project managers, graphic designers, software developers, and quality assurance analysts.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Systems architects, applications analyst, business systems analyst
Candidates should have:
These professionals help organizations' daily operations and computer systems efficiency through problem-solving and creating solutions. They focus on streamlining current systems or implementing new customized systems. Experienced systems analysts often obtain leadership roles as project managers, chief technology officers, and IT directors.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Big data scientist, data engineer, data storyteller
Candidates should have:
These analytical experts strive to solve organizations' business-related challenges using data-centered strategies. They work with programming languages, analyze and collate large amounts of data, and try to improve business profits using mathematics, data patterns, and model building and testing.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: IT project managers, information systems project manager, IT program manager
Candidates should have:
IT managers ensure that an organization's hardware and software remain up to date and meet its needs. They often oversee network security, help develop business plans, and direct other IT employees.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Database administration manager, database analyst, database coordinator
Candidates should have:
These administrators create systems to organize, store, and secure financial information, customer shipping records, and other sensitive information. They oversee data storage and its safety and backup systems. They also transfer data between old and new databases.
Minimum degree required: Associate
Alternate job titles: Application program analyst, computer programmer analyst, web applications programmer
Candidates should have:
These professionals write and test code for software programs and applications. They may work on programs developed by others — including engineers and software developers. Computer programmers remedy issues with program code when necessary.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Network analyst, network systems consultant, telecommunications analyst
Candidates should have:
Network architects build data communication networks. These projects range from small networks between organizations to large-scale cloud infrastructure serving many clients. They may also troubleshoot network issues and provide general maintenance and updating.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Cloud architect, cloud consultant, cloud services developer
Candidates should have:
Cloud computing engineers serve a wide variety of functions, including setting up architecture with cloud providers such as Google Cloud or Microsoft Azure, managing cloud security, and moving existing systems to cloud-based systems. They often work in teams with other cloud engineers and IT experts to keep systems updated.
Minimum degree required: High school diploma
Alternate job titles: Back-end web developer, front-end web developer, webmaster
Candidates should have:
Web developers develop and maintain websites They may also code web applications, interactive web interfaces, and application databases. Web developers may work with designers or on their own to create and integrate graphics, video, and audio into websites.
Minimum degree required: Bachelor's
Alternate job titles: Information security officer, information systems security analyst, IT security analyst
Candidates should have:
These professionals develop and carry out security guidelines to protect computer systems and networks for organizations and businesses. They work to defend systems against cyberattacks and security breaches. They must also stay up to date on the latest defenses for new security threats.
Minimum degree required: Associate
Alternate job titles: Computer technician, help desk analyst, technical support specialist
Candidates should have:
These specialists help customers with computer issues by diagnosing problems and offering steps toward resolution. They may also perform regular maintenance on networks, setup or repair computers and related devices, and work in teams to resolve customer computer issues.
Many jobs for IT majors come with healthy salaries. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), professionals in computer and information technology occupations earn a median annual wage of $91,250.
Some top-paying IT careers include computer and information research scientist, computer network architect, and computer programmer. These workers earn a median annual salary between $89,190-$126,830.
Higher earners in the field often possess tech certifications, several years of work experience, and at least a bachelor's degree in information technology or a related area. Some employers prefer applicants to hold a information technology master's degree, especially for research-focused positions such as those held by computer and information research scientists.
According to BLS, computer and information systems managers make a median annual wage of $151,150. The top 10% of earners in this field earn more than $208,000 per year.
CompTIA reports that machine learning skills are the most in-demand in 2021. Professionals in this area possess a strong foundation in applied mathematics, physics, data modeling, algorithms, and programming languages.
Many bachelor's degrees can lead to a career in IT. The most common majors for learners interested in an IT career are information systems and computer science.