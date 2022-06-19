/>
Step into a well-paid Microsoft Azure role with a $39 certificate

The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle can help you pass cert exams and take the next step in your IT career.
Written by StackCommerce, Partner on
StackCommerce

Microsoft Azure is one of the most popular cloud computing platforms worldwide, and earning AZ certifications is an excellent way to bolster your IT skill set. To earn these, you need to pass several exams first. The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle offers comprehensive AZ training to help you succeed.

The "AZ-900: Microsoft Azure Fundamentals Exam Quick Prep" course was specifically designed for people who don't have a tech background and those who do have some tech skills, just not in Azure. It covers the skills needed to pass the AZ-900 exam, which can boost your resume.

Then you can move on to "Azure Project-Based Hands-on Training," which will teach you about cloud-computing concepts and how to solve real-world issues with Azure. You can also learn to become a cloud data scientist in "Azure MasterClass: Analyze Data with Azure Stream Analytics" and "Machine Learning in the Cloud with Azure Machine Learning."

Once you've acquired basic Azure skills, you can continue advancing your career by taking higher-level courses. "Azure MasterClass: Manage Storage & Disks in the Cloud with Azure Storage" alone could boost your career prospects. And you'll be able to pass the latest version of the Azure Developer exam with the help of "AZ-103 Azure Administrator Exam Certification 2020" and "AZ-203 Developing Solutions for Microsoft Azure Exam Prep".

The Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle

 $39 at ZDNet Academy

You'll get in-depth coverage of cloud solutions in the "AZ-300 Azure Architecture Technologies Certification Exam." Meanwhile, "AZ-301 Azure Architect Design Exam Prep" can teach you how to integrate and secure the platform's infrastructure. Finally, "Azure MasterClass: Manage Azure Cloud with ARM Templates" demonstrates how to use templates for deploying, updating and deleting resources.

The entire bundle was rated 4.5 out of 5 by former students who were satisfied with the instruction. For instance, verified purchaser Joseph M. gave the collection five stars, sharing, "Complete coverage of the Azure certification exam topics combined with lifetime access makes this an excellent value."

This is your chance to go from Azure beginner to expert at your own pace. Get the Complete Microsoft Azure Certification Prep Bundle today for only $39.

More ZDNet Academy Deals

Show Comments

