Best online master's in software engineering 2021: Top picks

Are you a programmer with an undergraduate degree looking to take on a more analytical, responsibility-filled job? Consider pursuing a software engineering degree.

Software engineers draw upon engineering principles to design and create software products for businesses. A software engineering master's degree can be your portal to this dynamic career.

In companies that create software products, software engineers are the brains behind the operation, working with the nuts and bolts of software's structural design. As a result, the role of software engineer usually requires a master's. A master's in software engineering could also land you a job as a senior developer, computer/information research scientist, or manager.

Read on for our rankings of the most affordable and respected software engineering master's programs in the country, as well as our primer on this unique degree.

The best online master's in software engineering degrees

Before perusing our rankings, take a moment to review ZDnet's ranking methodology. This page covers our methodology for connecting readers with the most affordable, unique, and academically well-regarded programs across the country.

Unless otherwise indicated, data is drawn from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, College Scorecard, and each program's website.

1. California State University, Fullerton Fullerton, California About the program: CSUF's 30-credit online master's in software engineering is designed for computer science professionals interested in boosting their knowledge and skills. Course topics include modern software management, software measurement, and professional, ethical, and legal issues in software engineering. Acceptance rate: 53%

53% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Net price: $7,991

$7,991 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.5

2.5 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online, asynchronous Accreditation: California State University, Fullerton is regionally accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC).

2. Auburn University Auburn, Alabama About the program: Auburn offers a 33-credit online master's in computer science and software engineering. The program allows students to pick a specialization in an area such as machine learning, cybersecurity, or databases and data science. Acceptance rate: 81%

81% Graduation rate: 76%

76% Net price: $24,104

$24,104 GRE/GMAT: Waived for online students; international students must submit TOEFL scores

Waived for online students; international students must submit TOEFL scores Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Three

Three Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Auburn University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

3. Texas Tech University Lubbock, Texas About the program: Texas Tech offers a fully-online master's in software engineering stressing traditional engineering process methods. Elective options include real-time and time-sharing methods, fault-tolerant computer systems, and distributed systems. Acceptance rate: 69%

69% Graduation rate: 62%

62% Net price: $17,571

$17,571 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Texas Tech University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

4. East Carolina University Greenville, North Carolina About the program: ECU offers a 30-credit online master's in software engineering. The program core consists of three courses: Software engineering foundations, software project management, and foundations of software testing. Acceptance rate: 79%

79% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Net price: $15,844

$15,844 GRE/GMAT: Required, 30th percentile score minimum

Required, 30th percentile score minimum Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: East Carolina University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

5. Penn State World Campus University Park, Pennsylvania About the program: Penn State World Campus offers a 36-credit online master's in software engineering following a cohort model. The program culminates with a final software project combining the program's main lessons. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 73%

73% Net price: $27,372

$27,372 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

6. Kansas State University Manhattan, Kansas About the program: KSU's 33-credit online master's in software engineering offers specialty sequences including bioinformatics, security, and distributed systems. Acceptance rate: 95%

95% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Net price: $18,285

$18,285 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Kansas State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. West Virginia University Morgantown, West Virginia About the program: WVU offers a 33-credit online master's in software engineering in coursework-only, problem report, and thesis formats. Elective courses include developing portable software, enterprise architecture frameworks, and agile software development. Acceptance rate: 88%

88% Graduation rate: 59%

59% Net price: $12,893

$12,893 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling admissions

Rolling admissions Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: West Virginia University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. North Dakota State University Fargo, North Dakota About the program: NDSU offers a 30-33 credit online master's in software engineering as a master's (coursework only) or master of science (coursework, comprehensive research, and examination) degree. Elective options include software complexity metrics, knowledge-based systems, and developing distributed systems. Acceptance rate: 94%

94% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Net price: $16,584

$16,584 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: North Dakota State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Washington State University Pullman, Washington About the program: WSU offers a 33-credit online master's in software engineering. The program expects applicants to have competency in a programming language such as Python, Java, or C++ and experience object-oriented programming, advanced data structure, and algorithm design. Acceptance rate: 76%

76% Graduation rate: 67%

67% Net price: $16,358

$16,358 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Washington State University is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities (NWCCU).

10. Baylor University Waco, Texas About the program: Baylor offers a 30-credit online master's in computer science with a concentration in software engineering. The curriculum includes courses on distributed systems, advanced software engineering, and software verification and validation. Acceptance rate: 45%

45% Graduation rate: 75%

75% Net price: $36,039

$36,039 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Baylor University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

11. Carnegie Mellon University Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania About the program: CMU offers a part-time, online master's in software engineering tailored to working professionals with at least two years' experience. Course topics include DevOps, quality assurance, and software management theory. Acceptance rate: 15%

15% Graduation rate: 90%

90% Net price: $34,508

$34,508 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Carnegie Mellon University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

12. Boston University Boston, Massachusetts About the program: BU's 32-credit online master's in software engineering can be completed in 8-16 months. The program caters to beginners by including courses in Python, algorithms, and data structures in its core required curriculum. Acceptance rate: 19%

19% Graduation rate: 86%

86% Net price: $30,259

$30,259 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Boston University is regionally accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

13. University of Michigan-Dearborn Dearborn, Michigan About the program: UM-Dearborn offers a 30-credit online master's in software engineering that prepares both for work in the software industry and further study and research in the field. The program gives learners a choice between a culminating final project and a thesis. Acceptance rate: 62%

62% Graduation rate: 55%

55% Net price: $11,473

$11,473 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Michigan-Dearborn is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

14. Mercer University Macon, Georgia About the program: Mercer's 30-credit online master's in software engineering includes courses in computational intelligence applications, parallel security, and lean and agile software development. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 61%

61% Net price: $21,464

$21,464 GRE/GMAT: Required, 300 score minimum

Required, 300 score minimum Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Mercer University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

15. Stevens Institute of Technology Hoboken, New Jersey About the program: Founded in 1870, Stevens is one of the nation's oldest technological universities. The school's 30-credit online master's in software engineering features software testing, quality assurance, maintenance, software architecture, and agile development methods. Acceptance rate: 40%

40% Graduation rate: 83%

83% Net price: $37,588

$37,588 GRE/GMAT: Required, no minimum score

Required, no minimum score Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Stevens Institute of Technology is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

16. Arizona State University Scottsdale, Arizona About the program: ASU offers a 30-credit online master's in software engineering. The program gives students a choice between a general track and a cybersecurity specialization. Acceptance rate: 64%

64% Graduation rate: 54%

54% Net price: $13,971

$13,971 GRE/GMAT: Required, no minimum score

Required, no minimum score Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Two

Two Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Arizona State University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

17. University of Houston-Clear Lake Houston, Texas About the program: UHCL's online offerings include a 30-credit online master's in software engineering with optional specializations in gaming, robotics software, software project management, and data mining. The school also offers scholarships from the Agarwal Student Research Fund for Software Engineering MS Students. Acceptance rate: 74%

74% Graduation rate: 70%

70% Net price: $10,612

$10,612 GRE/GMAT: Required, 290 score minimum

Required, 290 score minimum Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: University of Houston-Clear Lake is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

18. Drexel University Philadelphia, Pennsylvania About the program: Drexel's 45-credit online master's in software engineering allows students to earn their degree alongside an optional certificate in computer science. The curriculum includes engineering and management, software design, and agile software development. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 66%

66% Net price: $34,914

$34,914 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 3.0

3.0 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Drexel University is regionally accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

19. Regis University Denver, Colorado About the program: Regis' 36-credit online master's in software engineering can be completed alongside optional certifications in Full Stack+, mobile software development, and Enterprise Java. The program culminates in the student's choice of a practicum, capstone, or thesis. Acceptance rate: 71%

71% Graduation rate: 57%

57% Net price: $25,483

$25,483 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: Not required

Not required Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Regis University is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

20. Kennesaw State University Kennesaw, Georgia About the program: KSU's 30-credit online master's in software engineering gives learners a choice between a capstone and thesis option. The program's diverse elective choices include cloud computing, user interaction engineering, and software engineering ethics and legal issues. Acceptance rate: 75%

75% Graduation rate: 48%

48% Net price: $17,221

$17,221 GRE/GMAT: Not required

Not required Minimum GPA: 2.75

2.75 Enrollment periods per year: Rolling

Rolling Course delivery methods: Online Accreditation: Kennesaw State University is regionally accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

What to expect in an online master's in software engineering degree program

An online master's in software engineering is an intensive graduate degree focused on software construction, architecture, and design. The degree concentrates on theory but also provides learners the opportunity to put their ideas into practice. It generally culminates with a practicum or capstone.

Though many may see computer science as a solitary field, software engineering online programs encourage students to collaborate through group projects or online discussions. Collaboration allows learners to share tips for writing better code.

To succeed in this degree, you need problem-solving and analytical skills. Successful software engineers need the ability to troubleshoot issues and apply theory creatively.

Software engineering courses

Software engineering master's programs differ in terms of focus or elective options. However, all programs cover the fundamental principles and practices for creating software products — including software architecture, design, construction, and maintenance.

The following four courses represent offerings you can expect at any accredited program.

Software construction

This course provides an overview of practices and techniques for creating distributed software systems and the different phases of software development. Topics include coding standards, software tools and requirements, and software construction automation.

Software architecture and design

This course explores the software's fundamental structures and how they relate to software architectural principles and patterns. Students also investigate software design frameworks for creating functional software products.

Software testing

This course covers the various frameworks for testing software throughout its lifetime. Learners explore testing types, methods, approaches, and levels.

Software project management

Students investigate project management fundamentals and how they apply to the software product development industry. Topics may include project budget development, intellectual property and software products, and continuous quality improvement.

Software engineering degree levels

Different software engineering levels cater to different types of learners and career plans. For instance, a bachelor's in software engineering prepares beginners for entry-level work, while a master's in software engineering targets CS professionals looking to boost their credentials.

For more information on software engineer education, follow our link on how to become a software engineer.

Associate in software engineering

Length: Two to three years

Cost: $2,000-$10,000

Post-grad careers: Network support specialist, data entry clerk, mobile developer

A two-year associate in software engineering generally prepares you for entry-level careers in IT and CS. Those with preexisting experience might get more of a boost.

For example, while a student with little programming experience might transition from this degree to working as a network support specialist, a student with programming experience and a portfolio might obtain work as a mobile or web developer.

Courses for this degree give an overview of operating systems, data structures, and network principles.

Bachelor's in software engineering

Length: Four years

Cost: $40,000-$200,000

Post-grad careers: Software engineer, mobile developer, web developer

This four-year software engineering degree is a prerequisite for most software engineering jobs and can boost your chances of obtaining other programming-related positions. As such, the curriculum delves deep into computer science theory, advanced mathematics, and programming languages such as C++, Java, and Python.

This degree sometimes concludes with a portfolio presentation or capstone. It may incorporate a computer science or programming-related internship.

Master's in software engineering

Length: Two to three years

Cost: $40,000-$100,000

Post-grad careers: Software engineer, computer and information research scientist, senior software developer

Pursuing a master's in software engineering allows you to advance your technology career and deepen your knowledge of computer science theory. This intensive graduate degree boosts your chances of working as a software engineer and qualifies you for work as a computer and information research scientist.

A software engineering master's curriculum usually offers machine learning, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity electives. This program usually culminates with a practicum or portfolio presentation and may offer an internship option.

Doctorate in software engineering

Length: Three to five years

Cost: $50,000-$150,000

Post-grad careers: University professor, computer and information research scientist, senior software engineer

A doctorate in software engineering generally appeals to learners interested in working in higher education or pure research. However, some Ph.D.s may be found in software and web development companies' upper management.

Generally, students in software engineering doctoral programs focus on a specific area of interest, such as artificial intelligence, data science, or machine learning. Your software engineering Ph.D. will tackle contemporary issues in computer science theory. It will also include a research element preparing you for your thesis.

In conclusion

If you're looking to become a software engineer or transition from a low- to middle-level coding job to a more lucrative role, a software engineering master's might fit your plans. This intensive graduate degree can impress many future employers and open options in programming and CS.

Talk to the computer science department at your local college for more information. Plus, check out our online guides on computer science careers and the soft skills you'll need to excel in them.