The Kindle Paperwhite gets a new look

To any avid reader, a Kindle can be much like an extension of themselves, as much a part of your daily life as your phone and wallet.
Kindle readers are a great way to take your bookshelf with you while you travel for vacation or on your morning commute. There are several models, however, so it becomes complicated choosing one. The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is our top choice due to its glare-free screen, waterproof chassis, Bluetooth support, and battery life. But let's compare it to other Kindle readers available.Read now
It's where all your favorite stories and narratives come to life, and now Amazon is giving Kindle fans the opportunity of showing more of their personality through their devices.
The Kindle Paperwhite is getting a makeover, as Amazon just announced two new color options aside from the signature black.
Customers will be able to get the 16GB Kindle Paperwhite and 32GB Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition in Denim, Agave Green, or the currently available Black.
The 8GB version will still be only offered in black.
The colors will be on the back of the device, while the bezel on the front will remain black. The waterproof Kindle Paperwhite has a 6.8-inch glare-free display with adjustable warm light and boasts up to 10 weeks of battery life. Amazon released the 16GB version in the fall of 2022.
Aside from the new colors for the Kindle Paperwhite, Amazon will also offer said device's fabric and leather cover in Agave Green to match, as the fabric ones are only currently offered in Denim, Lavender Haze, and Black.
The leather cover is sold in Merlot, Denim, Lavender Haze, and Black at present time.
Though this isn't the first time Amazon has tried adding new colors for the Kindle Paperwhite, the current generation of e-readers is only offered in Black. For context, a previous generation Kindle Paperwhite, released in 2015, was sold in both Black and White, while the more recent 2018 release was offered in Sage, Plum, Twilight Blue, and Black.
The newest, more compact Kindle is available in both Black and Denim.