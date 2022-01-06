In 2022 use these IT skill bundles to upgrade your career

StackCommerce

A new year calls for new skills, especially if you work in coding or IT. These ten bundles will help you pick up new certifications and learn new methods of getting work done efficiently and smoothly.

Taught by Excel experts certified by Microsoft, these six courses take you from beginner to advanced. You'll learn formulas, pivot tables, data analysis, and more advanced topics like DAX and Power Query.

Across twelve courses, cybersecurity experts will show you how to probe networks, manage risk, and protect your organization. In addition to full courses on penetration testing, SQL injection, and other risks, there are eight different certification exam prep courses to help you quickly get up to speed and add to your resume.

These ten courses, each taught by an expert using them daily, explore both fundamental skills like web design and rising languages such as R. Every class is built around code-along projects to quickly apply what you've learned.

Google Analytics is a powerful tool for interpreting your audience's interests and turning them into regular visitors to your site. Over five courses, experts in the tool break out marketing analytics, getting the most from the trove of data Google collects, and applying it towards marketing approaches.

Drawing on the professional experience of white-hat hackers and cybersecurity professionals, in 18 courses, you'll handle a suite of hands-on projects and get in-depth with the tools ethical hackers use to find bugs and patch exploits. Built for both novices and coders looking to better understand cybersecurity, it shows you how and why each tool is used.

Entrepreneurs and coders who use Python daily offer ten courses that start with the basics before shifting into practical use you'll find in your day-to-day. As you move into more advanced concepts, the bundle offers hands-on lab projects to monitor flows of data and even trade stocks.

Front-end engineers, app developers, and others who have worked with JavaScript for years break out how to use it effectively in this beginner-friendly bundle. Get started quickly with two bootcamp options, or take full courses before delving into projects such as creating a Chrome extension or building your own version of Pac-Man.

In this comprehensive bundle, with 19 courses, electrical engineers take you through everything from setting up your own electronics workbench to simulating circuits in test environments to ensure they function. You'll learn how to fabricate components, make use of boards and microcontrollers, and much more.

You don't have to be a computer scientist to develop code, but it can help. Over nine courses, computer scientists explain the theory behind the code we use every day, offering more insight into how it works and sharpening the skills of even expert coders.

Azure is an increasingly popular cloud solution for organizations across all scales. In this bundle, Microsoft-certified trainers will discuss the skills and knowledge needed to secure Azure certifications and get the most from the platform.

