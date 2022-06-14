21 online colleges that accept FAFSA: Your list and guide

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Online colleges may provide a more affordable, convenient path to a degree. But many students still need financial aid to help them cover the costs. Most start with the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or the FAFSA. Thankfully, many online schools accept FAFSA, just like their in-person counterparts.

The FAFSA can tell you how much federal aid you can receive through grants and loans. Keep reading to discover more about the financial aid and 21 online schools that accept FAFSA.

How do you qualify for financial aid? What is FAFSA? It's simply the application for federal financial aid. Many undergraduate and graduate students use it to find out how much federal aid they can receive to help cover tuition. Completing the FAFSA is often a prerequisite for scholarships and tuition assistance programs. Before filling out the FAFSA, make sure you qualify. You can find some eligibility requirements below. U.S. citizen (there are exceptions for eligible noncitizens)

Social Security number

Proof of financial need

Accepted or enrolled in a program that accepts FAFSA

High school diploma, GED, or completion of approved homeschool program Visit the Federal Student Aid website for complete eligibility information.

What can disqualify you from getting financial aid? A few situations can disqualify you from getting financial aid. These include the following: Defaulted federal student loans

Money owed on federal student grant

Not using money for educational purposes

Not maintaining satisfactory academic progress Noncitizens or students with criminal convictions can receive financial aid in certain circumstances. Another thing that can disqualify you is attending a non-accredited college or university.

How can I tell if an online college accepts FAFSA? There are two easy ways to check if an online college accepts FAFSA. First, you can find information on the school's website. These sites often have a "tuition and financial aid" tab listing ways to finance your education. A school that accepts FAFSA usually lists it on the financial page. You can also visit the Federal School Code Search. Even if you don't know your school's code, you can put in the name and location. If an entry with a code is listed, then the school accepts FAFSA. Keep in mind that only accredited schools can accept FAFSA. Colleges can be accredited at the school-wide level by organizations such as the Higher Learning Commission or the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. Some degrees have program-specific accreditation. For example, online business school accreditation may differ from engineering accreditation. But these program-specific accreditations do not affect FAFSA. Perhaps you are looking for accredited online MBA programs and only see program-specific accreditation. Look for the school's "about" tab, or simply web-searching the school's name plus "accreditation."

21 accredited online colleges that accept FAFSA

If you're looking to save money on your higher education by applying for FAFSA, start your college search with the list below. Each of the following online schools — listed in alphabetical order — is accredited and accepts FAFSA.

1. American Public University

Charles Town, West Virginia



Popular degree programs:

BS in cybersecurity

BA in homeland security

BBA in business administration

MA in entrepreneurship

MS in nursing

Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 18%



APU is part of the American Public University System and offers affordable education to public service and military personnel. Despite its name, APU is a private, for-profit school.

Over 85% of APU enrollees have a military background, but anyone can apply to the programs.

APU offers over 200 online degree and certificate programs across five schools. Students can also pursue undergraduate or graduate NanoCert programs. These last only a few months and cover topics like counterintelligence and entrepreneurship.

Accreditation: American Public University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

2. Anna Maria College

Paxton, Massachusetts



Popular degree programs:

BS in health administration

BA in psychology

BS in fire science

MS in criminal justice

Master of public administration

Acceptance rate: 86%

Graduation rate: 50%



Anna Maria began as an all-female Catholic college in 1946. Almost 30 years later, it became a coeducation institution. Today, the university's Catholic roots continue to influence its values of promoting service, justice, and peace.

This Massachusetts university offers six online degree programs. Students pursuing a master of public administration can select one of five specialization tracks, like homeland security or emergency management.

Accreditation: Anna Maria College is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

3. Arizona State University

Phoenix, Arizona



Popular degree programs:

BS in economics

Bachelor of applied science in project management

MS in biomedical diagnostics

Master of education in global education

Master of science in engineering; sustainable engineering

Acceptance rate: 73%

Graduation rate: 52%



ASU dates back to nearly 30 years before Arizona became a state. Over its almost 140-year history, ASU has become an innovative institution recognized for its research. In 2021, it served more than 135,700 students.

Today, about 65,500 students use ASU Online. Learners can select from hundreds of online degree and certificate programs. ASU offers online and on-campus students study abroad and tutoring opportunities.

Accreditation: Arizona State University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

4. Baker College

Owosso, Michigan



Popular degree programs:

BS in game development

BBA in management

BS in human services

MS in industrial/organizational psychology

MSN in nursing administration

Acceptance rate: 54%

Graduation rate: 22%



Baker provides three main learning methods. Enrollees can study at one of the Michigan campuses or through online platforms. Baker Online offers asynchronous learning, while Online Live includes real-time meetings and lectures.

Most online programs occur through Baker Online. Students can also select from 16 Online Live degree programs. Some programs include a 4+1 option, allowing enrollees to accelerate their learning and complete a bachelor's and master's degree in five years.

Accreditation: Baker College is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

5. Benedictine University

Lisle, Illinois



Popular degree programs:

BSN

MBA

BA in management

MS in nutrition and wellness

Master of public health

Acceptance rate: 61%

Graduation rate: 56%



St. Procopius Abbey monks founded BC in 1887. Today, this Catholic institution serves nearly 3,800 students. It promotes Benedictine values while offering an inclusive learning environment.

Students benefit from various learning formats. They can take on-campus classes at the Illinois or Arizona campuses. Learners can also choose hybrid or online degree paths. BC offers 14 degree and certificate programs entirely online.

Accreditation: Benedictine University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).



6. Bradley University

Peoria, Illinois



Popular degree programs:

BA/BS in interdisciplinary innovation

BA/BS in general studies

MS in nursing; nursing administration

MA in nonprofit leadership

MA in counseling; clinical mental health counseling

Acceptance rate: 73%

Graduation rate: 76%



Bradley began as a polytechnic school in 1897. Over the past 125 years, it has grown to include eight colleges and schools. Students can pursue continuing education courses, full degree programs, and study abroad options.

Bradley offers mainly graduate programs online. Still, students with at least 90 undergraduate credits can complete their BA or BS through the general studies or interdisciplinary innovation programs.

Accreditation: Bradley University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

7. Capella University

Minneapolis, Minnesota



Popular degree programs:

RN-to-BSN

BS in business; accounting

BS in healthcare administration; healthcare administration leadership

MS in psychology

MS in information technology; cybersecurity

Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 16%



Capella, a private, for-profit institution, offers over 160 online programs. As an online school, it helps busy adults pursue higher education in an innovative way. Students can choose two online learning formats: FlexPath or GuidedPath.

FlexPath helps learners save money by charging per term, not credit. Students complete the classes at their own pace. The GuidedPath offers some structure and classroom interaction.

Accreditation: Capella University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

8. Grand Canyon University

Phoenix, Arizona



Popular degree programs:

BS in early childhood education and early childhood special education

BA in Christian studies

BA in applied entrepreneurship

MS in software engineering

MS in mental health and wellness

Acceptance rate: 81%

Graduation rate: 37%



A Christian institution, GCU integrates faith into the classroom and curriculum. This interdenominational school serves about 23,500 on-campus and over 90,000 online enrollees.

GCU students can select from over 200 online programs. These include undergraduate, graduate, and bridge options. Several programs also offer various specializations, like the business administration and psychology degrees.

Accreditation: Grand Canyon University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

9. Lasell University

Auburndale, Massachusetts



Popular degree programs:

Bachelor completion in business administration

Bachelor completion in interdisciplinary studies

MS in criminal justice

MS in rehabilitation science

MBA in sustainable fashion operations

Acceptance rate: 85%

Graduation rate: 60%



Founded in 1851, Lasell has offered online programs for more than 15 years. Students can choose from over 60 online degree programs.

Lasell offers its over 1,700 enrollees several ways to save money. The Lasell Works program provides increasing scholarships for students who work and study online for their sophomore year. Learners can also earn credit for community service.

Accreditation: Lasell University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).



10. Lewis University

Romeoville, Illinois



Popular degree programs:

BA in organizational leadership

BA in criminal justice

BS in computer science

MS in data science

MS in health information management

Acceptance rate: 66%

Graduation rate: 67%



Lewis has provided a values-centered curriculum since its founding in 1932. Its Catholic and Lasallian roots help students pursue spiritual values while preparing for their careers.

Enrollees can enjoy the 410-acre Illinois campus or complete a degree program online. Lewis offers several degree programs in an accelerated format, letting students complete two degrees in a shorter period.

Accreditation: Lewis University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

11. Maryville University

St. Louis, Missouri



Popular degree programs:

BS in mathematics

BS in computer science

BS in marketing

MS in nursing; adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner

MS in speech-language pathology

Acceptance rate: 95%

Graduation rate: 57%



Maryville offers more than 50 degree programs for its over 6,900 online learners. The simplified online admissions process removes any exam or fee requirements. Maryville also reports that 93% of full-time students receive financial aid.

Apple recognized Maryville as a distinguished school for its tech innovation. Online students experience some of that innovation with Maryville's digital learning platform.

Accreditation: Maryville University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

12. Penn State World Campus

University Park, Pennsylvania



Popular degree programs:

BS in political science

BS in health policy and administration

BS in turfgrass science

Master of professional studies in renewable energy and sustainability

Master of professional studies in data analytics

Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 71%



Penn State began in 1855 and launched online courses through the Penn State World Campus in 1998. Today, over 20,000 students attend the Penn State World Campus. They benefit from career-focused curricula and professors experienced in teaching online.

Penn State World Campus offers over 200 online programs. The college promises to provide an active learning environment and equip students with in-demand, marketable skills.

Accreditation: Penn State World Campus is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).



13. Purdue University Global

West Lafayette, Indiana



Popular degree programs:

BS in finance

BS in legal support and services

RN-to-BSN

MBA

MS in information technology

Acceptance rate: 100%

Graduation rate: 30%



Part of the Purdue University System, Purdue Global offers flexible online degree programs for working adults. Students choose from 110 online degree and certificate programs. Many include concentration options.

Purdue Global offers some degree programs through a self-paced format called ExcelTrack. Students pay per term and set their own deadlines, potentially saving students money.

Accreditation: Purdue University Global is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

14. Rush University

Chicago, Illinois



Popular degree programs:

MSN nursing leadership; clinical nurse leader

MS in clinical laboratory management

Ph.D. in nursing science

Doctor of nursing practice in neonatal nurse practitioner

Doctor of nursing practice in transformative leadership: population health

Acceptance rate: Not publicly available

Graduation rate: 83%



Part of the Rush University Medical Center, Rush offers healthcare degree programs online and on its Chicago campus. It offers primarily graduate programs, with mainly doctoral degrees available online.

Rush provides hands-on training alongside leading healthcare practitioners. Even online students take part in real-world training, as many programs require campus visits and clinical hours.

Accreditation: Rush University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

15. Seton Hall University

South Orange, New Jersey



Popular degree programs:

MA in police graduate studies program

MA in school counseling

MBA

MSN in adult-gerontology nurse practitioner

MS in accounting

Acceptance rate: 78%

Graduation rate: 70%



A Catholic university, Seton Hall helps foster future leaders in heart, mind, and spirit. It began in 1856 and now serves nearly 10,000 students. Graduate students make up about 40% of the student body, and Seton Hall offers only graduate programs online.

Students can select from various master's degree programs, several in nursing. Other online options include a doctorate in nursing and graduate certificates.

Accreditation: Seton Hall University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

16. Southern New Hampshire University

Manchester, New Hampshire



Popular degree programs:

BS in health information management

BA in communication; public relations

BA in psychology; child and adolescent development

MBA in accounting

Master of education in curriculum and instruction; educational leadership

Acceptance rate: 94%

Graduation rate: 40%



SNHU helps online students save money by offering military discounts and accepting transfer credits. Students can transfer up to 90 undergraduate credits or 12 graduate credits. The per-credit tuition for online classes also has not increased for ten years.

Since 1932, SNHU has offered an alternative and flexible approach to education. The distance-learning program began in 1995 and now includes over 200 online degree programs.

Accreditation: Southern New Hampshire University is accredited by the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE).

17. St. John's University

Queens, New York



Popular degree programs:

BS in business

MBA in enterprise risk management

MA in global development and social justice

MA in theology

MS in actuarial science

Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 61%



St. John's is a Catholic and Vincentian university, founded in 1870. Students can attend one of the three New York City campuses or three European locations. St. John's also offers many degree and certificate programs online.

The university helps develop solutions to social injustices and poverty, locally and globally. Its core values include service, opportunity, and respect.

Accreditation: St. John's University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

18. University of Florida

Gainesville, Florida



Popular degree programs:

BA in education sciences

BS in fire and emergency services

BS in journalism; sports and media

Master's in medication therapy management

Master's in wildlife forensic sciences and conservation

Acceptance rate: 31%

Graduation rate: 88%



UF began in 1853 as a small seminary. It has since grown to become a leading research university. In 2021, the school invested $960 million in funding toward approximately 8,000 ongoing research projects.

During the 2020-21 school year, about 11% of undergraduate students attended classes online. UF offers 24 undergraduate and dozens of graduate programs online.

Accreditation: University of Florida is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC).

19. Utica College

Utica, New York



Popular degree programs:

BBA in business administration

BS in health sciences

BS in fraud and financial crime investigation

Master's in social work

MS in forensic accounting

Acceptance rate: 86%

Graduation rate: 51%



UC began as an extension of Syracuse University in the 1930s. It officially became a university in 1946 and now serves over 5,000 students.

The institution offers almost 30 online degree and certificate programs. Students can choose various topics, from nursing to data science. Some degree programs — like the online MBA — also include specialization options.

Accreditation: Utica College is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).

20. Walsh University

North Canton, Ohio



Popular degree programs:

BBA in accounting

BS in professional aviation

BS in game development

MA in counseling and human development; school counseling

MSN; family nurse practitioner

Acceptance rate: 77%

Graduation rate: 59%



A Catholic institution, Walsh has created leaders through service since 1960. The physical campus covers 136 acres. Working adults can benefit from the varied online degree and certificate programs. They can also customize their degree with concentrations.

Students enjoy an accelerated online format with personalized support from professors. Walsh may also grant credits for life experience or previous training.

Accreditation: Walsh University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (HLC).

21. Widener University

Chester, Philadelphia



Popular degree programs:

AS or BS in allied health

Bachelor's in organizational development and leadership

RN-to-BSN-to-MSN

MBA

M.Ed. in instructional technology

Acceptance rate: 75%

Graduation rate: 60%



Over the past 200 years, Widener has evolved into a career-focused institution. It now offers 11 online degree programs and several certificate options.

Students who want to finish their bachelor's degree at Widener can transfer up to 90 credits. Widener also offers accelerated online options. For example, learners can pursue a 4+1 program that combines a bachelor's and master's degree into only five years.

Accreditation: Widener University is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education (MSCHE).