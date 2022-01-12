Train at your own pace to learn valuable coding skills for only $35

StackCommerce

There's no reason to wait any longer to start learning a variety of marketable tech skills because The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp offers courses for total novices to those with intermediate and advanced skills.

NFTs have made blockchain technology hotter than ever before. And you can start from the ground up to train for one of the most in-demand roles in the tech industry today with "NFT Blockchain Decentralized App Development with Solidity & JavaScript 2022." Former students have been very satisfied with the skills they learned, rating the class 4.6 stars out of 5. Instructor John Bura owns Mammoth Interactive, which has produced commercial games for XBOX 360, Android, iOS, and more, several of which have reached number 1 in Apple's App Store.

Even if you don't have any programming experience whatsoever, you can learn one of the most widely-used programming languages. "Introduction to Algorithms in Java 2022" focuses only on what is absolutely necessary for you to know in order to become a Java developer rockstar. Or if you want to focus on HTML and CSS, you can learn all about it the easy way in "Build Websites with Bootstrap, HTML5 & CSS3."

Computer Vision is making huge advances in robotics, medical applications, self-driving cars, and more. If you already have Python skills, then you can take them into this hot Artificial Intelligence field with "Computer Vision & Deep Learning with OpenCV and Python: Build 15 Projects." If you're experienced in JavaScript, "Build RESTful APIs with Node, Express, & MongoDB" can take you from zero to advanced NodeJS Developer in just eight hours of lessons, and "Build Websites with Node & MongoDB NoSQL Databases" will show you how to apply those skills to databases.

If you've been using the SwiftUI to make iOS apps, then "CoreML SwiftUI Masterclass: Machine Learning App Development" will advance your skills. If you have advanced skills "Swift 5.5 Hacking iOS 15 App Development with SwiftUI 3 & Xcode 9" will improve them further with lots of practice.

All of these skills qualify you for well-paid tech jobs. It won't be long before you're taking advantage of that bargain for the fabulous dual 4K cameras drone you've been salivating over.

Don't pass up this chance to learn how to build your own apps, get The 2022 Complete Power Coder Bootcamp today while it's on sale for only $34.99.

Prices subject to change.