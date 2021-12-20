Train at your own pace to start a well-paid tech career for just $60

StackCommerce

Many people wish they could have a lucrative tech career but haven't pursued one for a number of reasons. They may think it would take too long or cost too much to train for one or might be intimidated by the type of skills required. But the fact is, the affordable Complete 2022 IT Career Kickstarter Bundle allows you to train at your own pace to qualify for well-paid tech positions even if you're not all that familiar with computers

The first thing you should know is that the fastest way to get hired for the best tech jobs at your level is to have your skills validated with official certifications that can turbocharge your resume. Over 90% of hiring companies look for CompTIA certifications, so the classes in this bundle will train you for the exams that will provide you with the appropriate ones.

If you don't have a lot of experience with computers, you should take "CompTIA IT Fundamentals+ (FC0-U61)" first. It starts with the basics and takes you all the way through IT basics until you can configure and perform maintenance on both software and hardware.

If you already know how to use a computer, you can probably go straight to "CompTIA A+ (220-1001/220-1002)". This course teaches you about hardware and enterprise IT infrastructure, including cloud technology, cybersecurity, and much more.

After you have an A+ certification and about a year's experience, you'll be ready to learn all about networking in "CompTIA Network+ (N10-008)". The course covers software and hardware, including architecture, integration, deployment, and more.

Those certifications will allow you to work anywhere. But if you'd like to specialize with a particular company, "Microsoft MD-100: Windows 10" teaches you how to install, manage and troubleshoot that operating system. "Apple Certified Support Professional MacOS 11" requires a bit of experience, as does "Cisco Certified Technician (CCT) Routing & Switching 100-490" which students rated 5 out of 5 stars.

iCollege has been providing a wide selection of tech education courses since 2003. It is trusted by Fortune 500 companies to provide career training. Before you know it, you'll have a career that allows you to reward your hard work with fun things like noise-canceling headphones or gaming glasses.

Don't pass up this chance to kickstart a well-paid tech career, get The Complete 2022 IT Career Kickstarter Bundle today while it's on sale for just $59.

