American Express Green Card review

American Express is a well-known credit card provider that offers a plethora of choices. Unlike many of the other Amex cards, the American Express Green Card is a reasonable choice that charges a fraction of the cost of its annual fee with excellent travel benefits, including transit and dining perks.
It won't give you the premium luxury benefits of some of the frequent flyer cards, but it will do the trick for that occasional trip.
The American Express Green Card starts off strong, offering the ability to earn points over a longer period than most other cards. If you spend $2,000 within your first six months of having the card, you can earn 45,000 Membership Rewards Points. There are regular rewards, too, which include 3x the points on restaurants, including takeout and delivery. There are 3x the points on transit, as well, rewarding you not only for those taxi rides but also your subway, train, and ferry trips. Extended travel is included, as well, with 3x the points on airfare, hotels, cruises, and car rentals. All other purchases earn 1x the points.
That is far from all because true to form, American Express is very generous with its benefits. Skip the headaches of security with a $100 annual credit for CLEAR® and up to $100 on LoungeBuddy purchases with trip delay insurance up to $300 per trip. Your luggage is accompanied by the Baggage Insurance Plan, offering coverage for up to $1,250 for your carry-on baggage. If you rent a car on your trip, there is car rental loss and damage insurance for added peace of mind.
There are no foreign transaction fees with this card. However, there is an annual fee of $150, which is a very reasonable amount for American Express, given that some of their card fees surpass $500.
Pros:
Cons:
The American Express website offers the opportunity to obtain preapproval without impacting your credit score. Simply visit the website or call (888) 297-1244, seven days a week between the hours of 6:00 am and 2:00 am ET.
American Express boasts an expansive global network that includes more than 160 different countries and territories, including Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore. Your American Express Green Card is accepted by more than 10.6 million merchants. You can use your card at retailers like Amazon, IKEA, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. However, Costco is one retailer that does not accept the Amex Green Card.
American Express boasts an exclusive Security Center that can assist with all of your security issues. There are fraud protection systems to watch your account 24/7, plus your card is equipped with SafeKey technology with mobile wallet security for that added touch.
Other benefits include a Global Assist Hotline to help with travel issues when more than 100 miles away from home. There is also emergency card replacement with options for collect phone calls or chat support.
There are several ways to contact American Express for support.
Type of support
Phone
Hours of operation
Customer Service
(800) 528-4800
TTY/TTD Relay: Dial 711 and (800) 528-4800
24/7
Payments
(800) 472-9297
24/7
Apply for a Card
(888) 297-1244
6:00 am -- 2:00 am ET, 7 days a week
Check Application Status
(877) 239-3491
Mon-Fri: 8:00 am -- 12:00 am ET
Sat: 10:00 am -- 6:30 pm ET
Type of support
Mailing Address
General Inquiries table
P.O. Box 981535
El Paso, TX 79998-1535
Bill Payment
P.O. Box 650448
Dallas, TX 75265-0448
Bill Payment (Overnight)
Attn: Express Mail Remittance Processing
20500 Belshaw Ave.
Carson, CA 90746
We recommend the American Express Green Card for those individuals who:
The American Express Green Card comes with cashback on all of your dining, transit, and travel, as well as a flat cashback rate for all of your other purchases.
The Amex Green Card rewards structure is as follows:
The American Express Green Card starts off strong with 45,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases within your first six months of having the card.
The American Express Green Card may not be the best pick for regular road warriors, but if you occasionally travel for business or for pleasure, it could be an excellent fit with cashback on all of your travel-related purchases. However, you must be prepared to pay the annual fee, which is low by Amex standards, but still requires $150 per year.
The American Express Green Card may lack some of the luxury benefits that other American Express cards offer, but this is an approachable card that is attainable with a reasonable annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Rewards are fantastic with cashback on all of your purchases, especially dining, travel, and transportation.
Other credit cards that may be worthy of your consideration include these top picks.