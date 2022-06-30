/>
American Express Green Card review: A reasonable choice for a fraction of the cost

The American Express Green Card will get you where you need to go, with excellent travel benefits.
Written by Lena Borrelli, Contributing Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno

American Express is a well-known credit card provider that offers a plethora of choices. Unlike many of the other Amex cards, the American Express Green Card is a reasonable choice that charges a fraction of the cost of its annual fee with excellent travel benefits, including transit and dining perks. 

It won't give you the premium luxury benefits of some of the frequent flyer cards, but it will do the trick for that occasional trip.

American Express Green Card review

Best for the occasional traveler

At a glance

  • Sensible welcome offer
  • Dining, transit, and travel rewards
  • Points for all purchases
  • Travel credits
  • $150 annual fee applies
  • No foreign transaction fee
  • Extra security protections apply

Overview

The American Express Green Card starts off strong, offering the ability to earn points over a longer period than most other cards. If you spend $2,000 within your first six months of having the card, you can earn 45,000 Membership Rewards Points. There are regular rewards, too, which include 3x the points on restaurants, including takeout and delivery. There are 3x the points on transit, as well, rewarding you not only for those taxi rides but also your subway, train, and ferry trips. Extended travel is included, as well, with 3x the points on airfare, hotels, cruises, and car rentals. All other purchases earn 1x the points. 

That is far from all because true to form, American Express is very generous with its benefits. Skip the headaches of security with a $100 annual credit for CLEAR® and up to $100 on LoungeBuddy purchases with trip delay insurance up to $300 per trip. Your luggage is accompanied by the Baggage Insurance Plan, offering coverage for up to $1,250 for your carry-on baggage. If you rent a car on your trip, there is car rental loss and damage insurance for added peace of mind. 

There are no foreign transaction fees with this card. However, there is an annual fee of $150, which is a very reasonable amount for American Express, given that some of their card fees surpass $500. 

Pros:

  • Excellent for travel
  • No foreign transaction fee
  • Low annual fee

Cons:

  • Average rewards
  • It lacks some of the perks other Amex cards offer

How do you apply for the American Express Green Card?

The American Express website offers the opportunity to obtain preapproval without impacting your credit score. Simply visit the website or call (888) 297-1244, seven days a week between the hours of 6:00 am and 2:00 am ET. 

Where can you use your American Express Green Card?

American Express boasts an expansive global network that includes more than 160 different countries and territories, including Canada, Australia, India, and Singapore. Your American Express Green Card is accepted by more than 10.6 million merchants. You can use your card at retailers like Amazon, IKEA, Target, Walmart, and Best Buy. However, Costco is one retailer that does not accept the Amex Green Card.

What are the security benefits of the American Express Green Card?

American Express boasts an exclusive Security Center that can assist with all of your security issues. There are fraud protection systems to watch your account 24/7, plus your card is equipped with SafeKey technology with mobile wallet security for that added touch.  

Other benefits include a Global Assist Hotline to help with travel issues when more than 100 miles away from home. There is also emergency card replacement with options for collect phone calls or chat support.

How can you contact customer support for the American Express Green Card?

There are several ways to contact American Express for support. 

Phone support

Type of support

Phone

Hours of operation

Customer Service

(800) 528-4800

TTY/TTD Relay: Dial 711 and (800) 528-4800

24/7

Payments

(800) 472-9297

24/7

Apply for a Card

(888) 297-1244

6:00 am -- 2:00 am ET, 7 days a week

Check Application Status

(877) 239-3491

Mon-Fri: 8:00 am -- 12:00 am ET

Sat: 10:00 am -- 6:30 pm ET

Support by mail

Type of support

Mailing Address

General Inquiries table

P.O. Box 981535

El Paso, TX 79998-1535

Bill Payment

P.O. Box 650448

Dallas, TX 75265-0448

Bill Payment (Overnight)

Attn: Express Mail Remittance Processing

20500 Belshaw Ave.

Carson, CA 90746

Is the American Express Green Card right card for you?

We recommend the American Express Green Card for those individuals who:

  • Occasionally travel
  • Want transit benefits
  • Want cash back on dining and travel
  • Need extra security protocols

What rewards come with the American Express Green Card?

The American Express Green Card comes with cashback on all of your dining, transit, and travel, as well as a flat cashback rate for all of your other purchases.

The Amex Green Card rewards structure is as follows:

  • 3x the points on restaurant purchases, including U.S. delivery and takeout
  • 3x the points on transit, including trains, buses, ferries, and subways
  • 3x the points on travel, including flights, hotels, cruises, and car rentals
  • 1x the points on other eligible purchases

Is there an introductory offer for the American Express Green Card?

The American Express Green Card starts off strong with 45,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $2,000 in purchases within your first six months of having the card.

Is the American Express Green Card worth it?

The American Express Green Card may not be the best pick for regular road warriors, but if you occasionally travel for business or for pleasure, it could be an excellent fit with cashback on all of your travel-related purchases. However, you must be prepared to pay the annual fee, which is low by Amex standards, but still requires $150 per year.

Bottom line

The American Express Green Card may lack some of the luxury benefits that other American Express cards offer, but this is an approachable card that is attainable with a reasonable annual fee and no foreign transaction fees. Rewards are fantastic with cashback on all of your purchases, especially dining, travel, and transportation. 

