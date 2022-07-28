/>
American Express relaunches the Blue Cash Everyday card, expands rewards

The credit card issuer recently revamped one of its best cards with no annual fee.
evanzimmer3.jpg
Written by Evan Zimmer, Staff Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno
American Express logo on a smartphone screen
American Express

American Express relaunched the Blue Cash Everyday credit card early this month, giving it new rewards, perks, and a more modern design. 

The card, which features no annual fee and focuses on rewarding cardholders for purchases they might make every day, now earns 3% cash back on up to $6,000 spent per year at US supermarkets, US gas stations, and US online retailers.

The Blue Cash Everyday Card

A new look, better rewards, and expanded perks
See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $200 statement credit after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
APR15.49%-26.49% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%.
  • New! 3% Cash Back on U.S. online retail purchases, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, on up to $6,000 per year, then 1%.
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% on Purchases for 15 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The Blue Cash Everday, as the name suggests, is designed to reward consumers for purchases they make regularly. It can be a good choice for consumers looking for a card that puts cash back in their account for necessities like gas and groceries.

Pros

  • 3% cash back for gas, groceries, and online shopping
  • No annual fee
  • Purchase Protection

Cons

  • $6,000 spending limit
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
View now

The card update also includes a $200 welcome bonus for new cardholders (after spending $2,000 with the card in the first six months), an $84 Disney Bundle Credit, and a $180 Home Chef Credit. 

The $84 Disney credit comes in the form of a monthly $7 credit after spending $13.99 or more each month on Disney+, Hulu, or ESPN+. The Home Chef credit is broken into $15 credits each month for eligible online purchases.

Before the refresh, the Blue Cash Everyday featured 3% cash back at US supermarkets and 2% cash back at US gas stations. The increase in rewards will no doubt be a boon to existing cardholders, enticing others who are looking for a rewards card that earns on necessary purchases as well.

With inflation and gas prices soaring, having a credit card that can earn rewards for purchases that consumers have to make, regardless of cost, can go a long way. 

The card also features an intro 0% APR for both purchases and balance transfers (then 15.49% to 26.49% variable), meaning cardholders can finance a large purchase and pay it down over time to avoid interest charges, or they can transfer a balance from another card and pay it down to mitigate debt.

Here are the card's other benefits:

  • Car Rental Loss and Damage Insurance: Decline the rental car provider's insurance offer and charge the full amount to the card. Your rental will be protected against damage and theft. Coverage is secondary.
  • 24/7 Global Assist Hotline: Get help when traveling 100 miles or more from home. Help can include medical and legal referrals, assistance locating a lost wallet or passport, and more.
  • Purchase Protection: Your new purchases are protected against damage and theft for 90 days.
  • Fraud Protection: You won't be held liable for unauthorized purchases made on your account.

The Blue Cash Everyday card is available in an upgraded version: the Blue Cash Preferred. It carries an annual fee, but it also features expanded benefits and greater rewards. Despite its annual fee, it'll likely be the more rewarding choice, considering it earns double the rewards at US supermarkets (on the first $6,000 spent), plus 6% cash back for select US streaming services.

Looking for a gas or grocery card to earn on purchases you have to make? Take a look at our best gas card and best grocery card lists.

