The Blue Cash Preferred Card has the highest rewards rate on grocery store purchases on our list. It also offers great rewards on gas purchases, which helps with today's higher gasoline prices.

But any rewards card can help you save money on groceries and other spending. The question is: Will a 1% rewards rate, which many credit cards offer, really help much? If you spend $500 on groceries, that's $5 back. If you're paying an annual fee, you may not break even.

These cards below all offer substantially more than 1% on grocery purchases; in fact, the highest card offers 6% back. Choose wisely, and a grocery rewards card may save you hundreds of dollars a year.

Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express Best credit card for groceries overall See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $300 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months. APR14.24%-24.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

1% Cash Back on other purchases Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first year, then $95. Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee N/A Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 2.7% of each transaction after conversion to US dollars. Penalty APR 29.99% Variable Rewards & Redemption Details 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)

1% Cash Back on other purchases If you're serious about racking up grocery store rewards, check out the Blue Cash Preferred credit card. It has the highest rewards rate of any card we reviewed. Yes, it has an annual fee, but the fee is waived the first year. You can set a reminder for yourself to see how many rewards you earned near the end of your first year, and decide if it's worth it for you to continue and pay the fee. Unlike some other rewards cards, you don't need a top-tier credit score to qualify for this card. You may be able to sign up with a "good" or better credit score. The rewards don't end with grocery store savings. You'll receive the same level of rewards for select streaming subscription purchases, and lesser rewards rates on gasoline purchases and all other purchases. Pros Highest cash back rewards on grocery purchases

High cash back rewards on select streaming subscriptions

No annual fee the first year

Good and better credit scores accepted Cons Annual limit on grocery cash back rewards

Foreign transaction fees

Average to high interest rates on balances

Penalty APRs (higher rates if you miss a payment) Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.

Capital One Walmart Rewards Card Best grocery store rewards for Walmart shoppers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Introductory offer: Earn 5% cash back on purchases in Walmart stores when you use this card with Walmart Pay for the first 12 months after approval APR17.99% - 26.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Average, Fair, Good, Excellent Reward Rates Earn 5% cash back on Walmart.com purchases, including pickup and delivery

Good rewards for in-store purchases

No annual fee

Higher rewards when you use with Walmart Pay, their digital app

Use your card anywhere Mastercard is accepted Cons Must order online at Walmart.com to receive highest rewards rate

Lower rewards on purchases made at other grocery stores

Average to high interest rate (APR) if you carry a balance

Capital One Savor Rewards Card Best for rewards at any grocery store, with lower APR and no penalty APR Card Highlights Intro Bonus $300 after you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening APR16.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services

Excellent cash back rewards on dining, entertainment, and select streaming subscriptions

No foreign transaction fees

Moderate APRs

Signup bonus after you reach a spending threshold Cons Annual fee starting the first year

Good rewards rate, but lower than some competitors

Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card Best no-fee card for grocery store rewards at Whole Foods Card Highlights Intro Bonus Up to a $150 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval APR14.24% to 22.24% Variable Recommended Credit N/A Reward Rates 5% back at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market with eligible Prime membership*

Good rewards rates at other stores

No annual fee Cons Lower rewards rates at other grocery stores

Amazon Prime membership required

Rewards redeemed on Amazon.com purchases

Wells Fargo Active Cash Card Best for general cash back rewards with no fee Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Balance Transfer Fee up to 5%; min: $5 Balance Transfer APR15.24% - 25.24% Variable APR Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases Credit cards with fees tend to have the highest cash back rewards rates. What if you don't want to pay a fee or take the chance that your rewards won't be high enough to offset the annual fee? The Wells Fargo Active Cash Card comes with no annual fee, so your acceptable cash back rewards rate is all yours from the first month. It also offers a signup bonus after you meet a minimum threshold on your card. You must have excellent credit to qualify for this card. Pros Good cash back rewards on all purchases

No annual limits on rewards

No annual fee

Intro rate on balance transfers Cons Lower rewards rates than some competitors

Excellent credit score required

What is the best credit card for groceries? The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express is the best credit card for groceries overall. It's for those of you who are serious about racking up grocery store rewards.

Which credit card is the right one for me? You should choose a card that best matches the features you're looking for, such as high cashback rates, branding, APR, and more. The cards in this list are a great place to start.

Can I use these grocery rewards cards at other stores and venues? All our picks for grocery store rewards cards are also good at other stores, restaurants, online services, and anyplace else that accepts major credit cards. Walmart also offers a credit card that you can only use at its stores.

I usually carry a credit card balance. Would these cards be good for me? High interest rates can cost you far more than you'll receive back in grocery store rewards. If you have significant credit card balances, concentrate on paying them off first, perhaps with a low- or no-interest introductory period credit card. When you're out of credit card debt, a grocery rewards card will make more sense.

What should I be careful of with a rewards card? If having a rewards card tempts you to overspend, watch out. It wouldn't take much additional spending to cost you more than you're saving with rewards. You're always better off not spending a dollar than getting even several cents back.

How did we choose these cards? We chose five credit cards with above average rewards rates on groceries. They either have no annual fee, or their rewards rates more than make up for a fee. Cards may have average or higher interest rates (APRs); however, it's assumed everyday purchases such as groceries are paid off every month.