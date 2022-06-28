/>
The 5 best gas credit cards of 2022: Fill your gas tank and your bank account

ZDNet's pick for the best gas credit card is the US Bank Altitude Connect. As gas prices remain high, it's important now more than ever to get money back while at the pump.
evanzimmer3.jpg
Written by Evan Zimmer, Finance Writer on
Reviewed by Marc Wojno

With many consumers left with no alternative than to pay record-breaking gas prices at the pump, having a credit card that can help put a little money back into your account can go a long way. Many Americans will be spending more money on gas this year than ever before, so here are five credit cards to help mitigate the cost.

The US Bank Altitude® Connect Visa Signature® Card

Best gas credit card overall
Card Highlights
Intro BonusIntro Offer: Earn 50,000 bonus points when you spend $2,000 in eligible purchases within the first 120 days of account opening.
APR17.49% - 25.49% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 4X points on travel, gas stations, and EV charging stations.
  • 2X points on streaming services.
  • 2X points at grocery stores, grocery delivery, and dining.
  • 1X point on all other eligible purchases.
Annual Fee$0 introductory annual fee for the first 12 months, After that $95
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

The US Bank Altitude Connect card has a lot going for it. It's rewarding, relatively inexpensive, and comes with an impressive collection of benefits. And because each point is worth one cent, the card earns 4% cash back for gas so long as you redeem for statement credits. 

Considering its $95 annual fee, cardholders will need to spend at least $2,500 on gas to cover it. However, the card has other bonus categories as well, so it won't depend entirely on your gas spending.

If that number seems daunting, keep in mind that gas prices reached an average of $5 in June. It's expected that the average US household will spend upwards of $5,000 on gas this year, which would equate to $200 back in your pocket. That's essentially a few free tanks of gas, so long as you utilize the US Bank card.

In addition to its strong rewards, it comes with some useful Visa Signature perks, an annual $30 streaming credit, and an application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck.

Pros

  • 4x points per dollar for gas
  • Visa Signature protections
  • Cell Phone Protection
  • $30 streaming credit
  • Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit
  • No foreign transaction fee

Cons

  • Annual fee
  • $25 minimum redemption
The Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa Signature Card

Best gas credit card with no annual fee
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months
APR16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49% Variable APR
Recommended CreditExcellent, Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

While not designed as a travel or gas card, the Active Cash card offers rewards for every kind of spending. It earns an unlimited 2% cash back no matter what you're buying, and doesn't require an annual fee. Bring it with you to the pump to rake in the rewards.

In addition to its simple rewards program, the card comes equipped with a solid selection of Visa Signature protections including Roadside Dispatch, Visa Signature Concierge, and Luxury Hotel Collection.

It offers cardholders a good deal of value while asking little in return. It's simple to use, and features a welcome bonus as well as an intro 0% APR for both purchases and balance transfers (then 16.49%, 21.49%, or 26.49%).

Pros

  • 2% cash back for every purchase
  • Cell Phone Protection
  • 0% intro APR offer
  • No annual fee

Cons

  • No shopping or travel protections
The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards Card

Best gas credit card for lower spenders
Card Highlights
Intro Bonus$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
APR14.74% - 24.74% Variable APR on purchases and balance transfers
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • Earn 3% cash back in the category of your choice (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases)
  • Earn automatic 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (up to $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases)
  • Earn unlimited 1% on all other purchases.
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 billing cycles
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

This Bank of America card gives cardholders a bit more control over their rewards than most. Cardholders can choose one "everyday" 3% cash back category to earn rewards for in addition to 2% and 1% static reward categories. 

3% category choices include gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings. However, rewards are limited to $2,500 in combined 3% and 2% category purchases each quarter, then rewards fall to 1%.

If you spend more than $2,500 in gas and other purchases each quarter, you may want to consider another card. But for consumers who spend less than that, this card presents an inexpensive and lucrative option to earn some cash back as you fill up your gas tank.

In addition to offering a flexible rewards program, it comes with an easy-to-obtain welcome bonus plus an intro 0% APR for purchases (then 14.74% to 24.74% variable). However, it doesn't offer much in the way of other benefits, like shopping or travel protections, outside of standard fraud protection.

Pros

  • Your choice of 3% cash back category
  • Intro 0% APR offer
  • Easy welcome bonus

Cons

  • $2,500 quarterly spending limit in combined 3% and 2% categories
  • Few benefits
The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi

Best gas credit card for wholesale clubs
Card Highlights
Intro BonusN/A
APR16.74% (Variable)
Recommended CreditExcellent
Reward Rates
  • 4% cash back on eligible gas for the first $7,000 per year and then 1% thereafter
  • 3% cash back on restaurants and eligible travel purchases
  • 2% cash back on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com
  • 1% cash back on all other purchases
Annual Fee$0
Intro Purchase APRN/A
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

If you shop at Costco, you've no doubt come across its credit card offers. The Costco Anywhere Visa® Card by Citi provides good rewards, but limited perks, for Costco members. While there's no annual fee, you will need to be a Costco member to qualify, which costs $60 annually.

For that fee, cardholders can earn an impressive 4% cash back (on the first $7,000 annually) at eligible gas stations. However, there is a way to push that 4% rate to 6% at Costco gas stations. Executive Costco members ($120 per year) earn an additional 2% cash back (on $1,000 spent annually) for Costco purchases, which means if you're willing to pay extra, you can earn even more cash back at Costco gas pumps.

While that is an impressive rate, you do have to spend extra to reach it, which might not be for everyone. Otherwise, 4% is still a nice return on gas spending. There aren't many perks outside of the card's rewards, however. But if you shop at Costco, this could be a lucrative choice for a gas card.

Pros

  • 4% cash back at gas stations
  • 2% more cash back for Executive members

Cons

  • Few other perks
  • Membership fee required
The Blue Cash Preferred® from American Express

Best gas credit card for essential spending
See Rates and Fees | Terms Apply
Card Highlights
Intro BonusEarn a $350 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
APR15.49%-25.49% Variable
Recommended CreditExcellent/Good
Reward Rates
  • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%)
  • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions
  • 3% Cash Back on transit including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more
  • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations
  • 1% Cash Back on other purchases
Annual Fee$95
Intro Purchase APR0% on purchases for 12 months
Additional Details
Rewards & Redemption Details

We'd be remiss to have a list of the best gas credit cards and not include the Blue Cash Preferred® from American Express. It's a great card to use in order to earn a return on necessary spending, like gas and groceries. It offers one of the highest cash back rates for groceries and streaming, with a respectable rate for gas.

If you need a credit card that covers necessary purchases, this is the one to choose. However, if you're just looking for a gas credit card, there are more rewarding options available. It has an annual fee of $95 (waived the first year) but its cash back rate is so high that consumers shouldn't even notice the fee.

You could pair it with other cards here, such as the Wells Fargo Active Cash. Use the Amex card for gas and groceries, and the Wells Fargo Active Cash for everything else.

Pros

  • 6% cash back (up to $6,000 spent) for groceries
  • 3% cash back for gas
  • Purchase protection

Cons

  • Annual fee
  • $25 minimum redemption
Terms apply to American Express benefits and offers. Enrollment may be required for select American Express benefits and offers. Visit americanexpress.com to learn more.
What is the best gas credit card?

The best credit card to use for gas spending is the US Bank Altitude® Connect. It covers plenty of ground with its rewards, offering travelers a good deal to take advantage of. At a time where many consumers are dealing with record-breaking gas prices, having a card that provides 4% cash back for the expense can make a big difference. In addition to its lucrative rewards, it comes equipped with several other useful features as well. 

For example, a Global Entry/TSA PreCheck application fee credit. That can make getting to your gate much easier. There's also an annual $30 streaming credit to take advantage of, Cell Phone Protection, and a number of other Visa Signature protections. It does have a $95 annual fee, but with all of the bonus categories it offers, consumers should have little issue covering the fee with the card's rewards.

Take a look at the table below to see how each card compares:

Card Name

Annual fee

Rewards

US Bank Altitude® Connect

$95

  • 5x points per dollar for prepaid hotels and rental cars booked through the Altitude Rewards Center
  • 4x points for travel, gas, and EV charging
  • 2x points for dining, streaming, and groceries
  • 1x point for everything else

Wells Fargo Active Cash Visa

$0

  • 2% cash back for every purchase

BoA® Customized Cash Rewards

$0

  • 3% cash back for either gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement/furnishings
  • 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs (3% and 2% rewards limited to $2,500 spent in combined purchases per quarter)
  • 1% for everything else

Costco Anywhere Visa®

$60 Costco membership

  • 4% on eligible gas, for the first $7,000 per year and then 1%
  • 3% on restaurants and eligible travel
  • 2% on all other purchases from Costco and Costco.com
  • 1% on all other purchases

Blue Cash Preferred®

$95

  • 6% cash back (on the first $6,000 spent, then 1%) at US supermarkets
  • 6% for select US streaming services
  • 3% at US gas stations and transit
  • 1% for everything else

Which gas credit card is best for you?

The cards here are all rewarding options in their own right, and each one can provide a solid return on your gas spending. But which one is the right card for you?

Choose this card…

If you are…

US Bank Altitude® Connect

Looking for a general travel card that earns an impressive return for gas and offers strong perks.

Wells Fargo Active Cash

Seeking an uncomplicated, inexpensive, yet lucrative, credit card.

BoA® Customized Cash Rewards

Someone who spends less than $2,500 on gas and other purchases each quarter.

Costco Anywhere Visa®

A Costco member looking to earn rewards for filling up your gas tank.

Blue Cash Preferred®

In need of a massively rewarding credit card that earns on necessary purchases.

How did we choose these gas credit cards?

These cards were compared by everything they have to offer for consumers looking to earn a return for gas spending in the face of rising prices. We looked at their rewards, spending limits, benefits, APR offers, and fees, among other features. 

The cards represent some of the most lucrative options available to consumers. Each one offers a good deal of versatility in terms of rewards, valuable benefits, and useful features such as intro 0% APR offers to best help consumers save money during difficult economic conditions.

Can I use more than one of these cards?

You can, but not all pairings make sense. The best option for using cards in tandem here would be the US Bank Altitude Connect and the Active Cash, or the Blue Cash Preferred and the Active Cash. 

The Active Cash card doesn't require an annual fee, and covers every purchase the US Bank card and the Blue Cash Preferred card doesn't. You can pair the Active Cash card with any card on this list to ensure you're earning rewards for every purchase.

Avoid pairing cards with two annual fees, or that overlap in their rewards, like the US Bank card, the Blue Cash Preferred, and the Costco card.

I have an electric car—are these gas credit cards still worth it?

If you have an electric car, you can still earn rewards for charging using the US Bank Altitude® Connect or the Wells Fargo Active Cash. You could even get both to maximize the return on your spending.

Are there any alternative gas credit cards worth considering?

If none of these cards are checking your boxes, there are a few other cards that are worth considering. Take a look.

  • Citi® Double Cash Card: Similar to the Cash Wise, the Double Cash card has no annual fee and earns 2% cash back for every purchase. You get 1% when you make the purchase, and 1% when it's paid off. Rewards are earned as points, but you can redeem them for statement credits and are worth one cent. It features a long 0% intro APR for balance transfers (then 15.49% to 25.49% variable). However, the benefits aren't as impressive, and it doesn't feature an intro 0% APR for purchases.
  • Discover it® Cash Back: Earn 5% cash back (on up to $1,500 spent each quarter, then 1%. Activation required) for bonus categories that rotate each quarter. Occasionally one of the bonus categories is gas purchases. But it's not every month, and the $1,500 spending limit is fairly low. However, it can be very rewarding for the first year with the card, as Discover will double the cash back you earn. Though there aren't many perks other than that.
  • Blue Cash Everyday®As the non-annual fee version of the Blue Cash Preferred ®, it earns rewards for purchases made at US supermarkets and US gas stations, only it's half as rewarding. It has an intro 0% APR for purchases and a few travel protections. However, it lacks the streaming and transit rewards that the Blue Cash Preferred® features. And more often than not, the Blue Cash Preferred will provide the greater return on spend, despite carrying an annual fee. But for consumers who are fee adverse, this could be an option to consider.

Credit Cards

