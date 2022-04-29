andresr / Getty

Serious home remodelers spend money on everything from tools and paint to cabinets and flooring. So if you're thinking about tackling some renovations, you should get rewarded for the purchases you make. We rounded up five of the best credit cards for home improvement projects, and you can check them out below.

Lowe's Advantage Card Best for Lowe's shoppers planning major remodeling projects Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APRSee Terms Recommended Credit N/A Reward RatesN/A Annual FeeNo Annual Fee Intro Purchase APRN/A The Lowe's Advantage Card offers the best rewards out of the cards we selected. One of the best benefits is that you'll receive the rewards now in the form of a discount, instead of waiting months or longer for them. And if you're a do-it-yourselfer, you're probably wandering the aisles of home improvement stores regularly anyway. You might as well carry a card that pays you back for being a loyal customer. This card currently offers an additional discount on one purchase as a sign-up bonus, and it has no annual fee. However, the Lowes Advantage Card has a moderately high APR if you carry a balance. But if you're doing major projects, you may qualify for special financing at a lower rate. Pros Very competitive rewards on Lowes purchases, given as a purchase discount

Additional discount on first qualifying purchase

No annual fee Cons Discount only at Lowes

Average to high interest rates on balances

IKEA Visa Card Best card for IKEA shoppers Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn $25 Bonus IKEA Reward Dollars when you spend $500 or more outside of IKEA, Traemand and TaskRabbit within the first 90 days of account opening with your IKEA® Visa® credit card APRN/A Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates 5% back in rewards on IKEA purchases, including Traemand installation and TaskRabbit assembly services

3% back in rewards on dining, grocery stores and utility purchases

1% back in rewards on all other purchases made with your IKEA Visa credit card Annual FeeN/A Intro Purchase APRN/A Rewards & Redemption Details 5% back in rewards on IKEA purchases, including Traemand installation and TaskRabbit assembly services

3% back in rewards on dining, grocery stores and utility purchases

1% back in rewards on all other purchases made with your IKEA Visa credit card If you're more likely to spend your home improvement dollars at IKEA, you can't go wrong by getting its no-annual-fee credit card. IKEA has expanded its home improvement offerings over the years, even offering kitchen and bathroom cabinet remodeling advice at its stores and installation at shoppers' homes. With the IKEA Visa Card, you get a competitive rewards program on store purchases, as well as rewards for dining, groceries, and utilities and minimum rewards on everything else. If you carry a balance on your IKEA card, the APR is moderate compared to other home improvement cards. The only catch is that you must redeem your rewards at IKEA. Pros Excellent rewards for in-store purchases

No annual fee

Lower APR if you carry a balance than on some cards

Use your card wherever Visa is accepted Cons Redeem rewards at IKEA store

Lower rewards on purchases other than at IKEA and in select categories

Chase Freedom Unlimited Card Best rewards for large projects Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Earn an additional 1.5% cash back on everything you buy (on up to $20,000 spent in the first year) - worth up to $300 cash back! APR15.24% to 23.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service

1.5% on all other purchases Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% Intro APR on Purchases for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.24% to 23.99% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each transaction in U.S. dollars Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more;

3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service

1.5% on all other purchases Some cards appear to have high rewards rates, but when you read the fine print, it only applies to a relatively small purchase cap. The Chase Freedom Unlimited Card, on the other hand, gives you a bonus rewards rate on purchases of up to $20,000 in the first year. Combine that with a generous 0% introductory offer on purchases and balance transfers, and you may be able to swing that bigger home remodeling project and pay it off before the introductory period end (balance transfer fees apply). If you need more time to pay off your remodeling project, the Chase Freedom Unlimited Card offers a moderate APR compared to other cards. There's no annual fee on this card, and your rewards never expire. Pros Good cash back rewards on purchases up to $20,000 in first year

No annual fee

Moderate APRs

Cash rewards never expire as long as your account is open Cons Rewards rate not as high as store cards

Citi Double Cash Card Best no-fee, all-purpose card Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% intro for 18 months on Balance Transfers Balance Transfer Fee A balance transfer fee of 5% of each transfer ($5 minimum) applies if completed after 4 months of account opening. Balance Transfer APR14.24% - 24.24% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% Penalty APR Up to 29.99% (Variable) Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. If you need motivation to pay off your card balances, the Citi Double Cash Card may be for you. It gives you a cashback reward when you make a purchase using your card, and then an additional reward when you pay it off. You may qualify for this card if your credit score isn't quite high enough for some of the other cards; it's generally available to customers with good and better credit scores. The Citi Double Cash Card also offers an introductory 0% balance transfer offer, although balance transfer fees apply. Pros Good rewards rates with on-time card payments

0% introductory rate on balance transfers

Moderate APR if you carry a balance

No annual fee Cons No signup bonus

Comparatively low rewards rate at time of purchase

Discover it Cash Back Card Best for high cash back rewards in specific categories Card Highlights Intro Bonus Intro Offer: Unlimited Cashback Match - only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you've earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. APR12.24% - 23.24% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically. Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APR0% for 15 months Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APR0% for 15 months Balance Transfer Fee 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)* Balance Transfer APR12.24% - 23.24% Variable Late Payment Fee None the first time you pay late. After that, up to $40. Foreign Transaction Fees None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places each quarter like Amazon.com, grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations and when you pay using PayPal, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.

Earn 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases – automatically. You'll have to play the game just right to get the high rewards rate on the Discover it Cash Back Card. The top rate applies only to certain categories, and those categories are different each quarter. They may include purchases at places as varied as Amazon or gas stations. Your total rewards amount for each period is limited. However, if you can keep an eye on the current categories and time your purchases accordingly, you can earn some great rewards. At the end of your first year, Discover automatically matches your rewards earned so far, with no minimum spending or maximum rewards. The no-fee Discover It Cash Back Card also offers a 0% introductory period for both purchases and balance transfers (balance transfer fees apply). Pros Excellent cash back rewards on purchases in featured categories each quarter

No annual fee

Intro rate on balance transfers and purchases Cons Attention required to maximize your rewards for each quarter

Some cardholders may be tempted to spend more while certain categories offer high rewards

Lower rewards on categories not featured in current quarter

What is the right home improvements rewards credit card for me? We chose five credit cards with above average rewards rates on home improvement and related purchases. The best card for you depends on your buying habits, how much you will spend, and how quickly you will pay off the balance. These cards all have no annual fee. Cards may have average or higher interest rates (APRs). If you carry a balance, you may be better off looking for a low APR card or special financing deal. High interest rates will cost you far more than you can save with cash rewards cards.

Can I use these home improvement rewards cards at other stores and venues? All of our credit card choices for home improvement purchases can also be used anywhere else you use major credit cards.

Should I get a good rewards card or store financing? Some retailers offer great deals on store financing on everything from appliances to carpet. However, you should read the contract carefully. If it offers "90 days same as cash," for example, and you don't actually pay it off before the 90 days end, you may owe a high rate of interest from the date of purchase and going forward. You may be better off using a card with an introductory low- or no-interest rate. At least then you only pay interest after the introductory period ends. Always pay more attention to the interest rate you pay than to rewards rates. Rewards are great, but paying high interest rates will cost you far more than you save.

How hard is it to keep track of a rewards card to get the most benefit? You can spend as much time maximizing your rewards as you like. It's even possible to have multiple rewards cards for different purposes, allowing you to reach the rewards caps for each one. However, most people with busy lives will want to choose the card that works best with their spending habits, letting it work for them automatically.

Should I open multiple rewards cards to take advantage of the best offers? There's probably no harm in having a few rewards cards, although your credit score may take a temporary dip when you first apply for them. However, try not to go overboard. Too many cards means more accounts to keep track of and pay each month. It's better to choose a card or cards that work best for you instead of taking advantage of every offer that comes along.

How did we choose these credit cards? We chose five credit cards with above average rewards rates on purchases related to home improvement and decor. Some cards offer the best rewards at certain stores, while others have good rewards at a wider selection of stores. They all have no annual fee, but interest rates vary by card.