Best Visa credit cards 2022

It is hard to go anywhere without seeing the Visa logo. The credit card logo is proudly displayed in most retail shops and on websites, and many consumers have at least one Visa credit card in their wallets. However, with so many credit cards to choose from, it can be difficult to determine which is the best Visa credit card for your family.

Based on our thorough analysis and review of real consumer reviews, these are the best Visa credit cards for 2022.

Alliant Visa Signature Credit Card Best for cashback Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR12.24% - 22.24% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent Reward Rates 3% cash back in year one

2.5% cash back after one year Annual Fee$0 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee 3% Rewards & Redemption Details 3% cash back in year one

2.5% cash back after one year With the Alliant Visa Signature Credit Card, rewards are unlimited. Tiered rewards are based on each calendar quarter; to qualify for Tier One, you must spend up to $1,000 in purchases, and you will receive 2.5% cashback. If you spend more than $10,000 in a single quarter, you will not get the 1% bonus. However, there is an unlimited 1.5% cashback on all purchases, regardless of the tier. The APR depends on Prime rates, plus a margin of 8.99% to 18.99%, and can fluctuate based on market conditions. They currently begin at 12.24% for qualified customers. To help you save money, there are no foreign transaction fees and no annual fee, plus Visa's $0 fraud liability guarantee and personal identity theft protection. Pros Multiple benefits

Unlimited rewards

No annual or foreign transaction fees Cons No intro offer

Good credit required

Not designed for big spenders

Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Best for travel Card Highlights Intro Bonus Enjoy a one-time bonus of 60,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $600 in travel APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Recommended Credit Excellent, Good Reward Rates Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Intro Balance Transfer APRN/A Balance Transfer Fee $0 at this Transfer APR Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 23.99% (Variable) Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees None Penalty APR None Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 5X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options

Earn unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day. The Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card gives generous perks if you can qualify for it because this card generally requires excellent credit. You get unlimited rewards that include 5x miles on all Capital One Travel hotel and rental car bookings. You will also receive 2x miles on all other purchases. As a new member, you will receive 60,000 bonus miles after $3,000 in purchases within the first three months. Enjoy extra amenities with two free visits to the Capital One Lounge each year, plus a $100 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck. Your Venture card also comes with extra perks, like 24-hour travel support, travel accident insurance, and an extended warranty on purchases you make with your credit card. There are no foreign transaction fees, but you will have to pay an annual fee of $95 each year. It is easy to purchase through Capital One Shopping and Capital One Travel when it comes time to redeem your rewards. Pros Introductory bonus

Extra travel perks

No foreign transaction fees Cons Excellent credit required

Not for the occasional traveler

Annual fee

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Best for bonus rewards Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Recommended Credit Excellent/Good Reward Rates 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99% - 22.99% Variable Late Payment Fee Up to $40 Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details 5x on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards®

3x on dining.

2x on all other travel purchases, plus more. The Chase Sapphire Preferred Card takes it up a notch with premium benefits that will have you questioning what you ever did without them. New cardholders start off strong right off the bat with 60,000 points after you spend $4,000 in purchases within the first three months of having the card. It has a value of $750 when you redeem your points through Chase Ultimate Rewards. There are also rotating categories that give 25% more value when you redeem them. There is an annual $50 statement credit that you can use toward hotel stays. Plus, you get 10% more bonus points based on your annual earnings at year's end. You will earn 5x the points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, excluding your $50 Anniversary Hotel Credit. There are also 3x points on dining, including your dine-in, takeout, and delivery orders. With the exception of Target, Walmart, and wholesale clubs, your online grocery purchases will earn your 3x the points, as well. You will also receive 2x points on other travel not booked through Chase, plus 1x the points for all other purchases. Pros Sign-up bonus

Premium benefits

Flexible redemption Cons No introductory APR

Best rewards through Chase

Annual fee

Chase Ink Business Preferred Credit Card Best for small businesses Card Highlights Intro Bonus Earn 100k bonus points after you spend $15,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $1,000 cash back or $1,250 toward travel when redeemed through Chase Ultimate Rewards® APR15.99% to 20.99% Variable Recommended Credit Good, Excellent Reward Rates Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year

Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn Annual Fee$95 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Balance Transfer Fee Either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater. Balance Transfer APR15.99% to 20.99% Variable Foreign Transaction Fees $0 Penalty APR Up to 29.99% Rewards & Redemption Details Earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories each account anniversary year

Earn 1 point per $1 on all other purchases–with no limit to the amount you can earn The Ink Business Preferred Credit Card is specifically designed to help companies earn rewards from the regular purchases they make every day. Businesses receive 100,000 bonus points when you spend $15,000 within your first three months of having the card. It is a bonus worth $1,000 in cashback or even more with a value of $1,250 when you redeem for travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards. Regular rewards are generous and include 3x the points on your first $150,000 spent in several business-related categories, including shipping, advertising, internet, phone, cable, and travel. All other purchases merit one point per dollar. Points never expire, and you have the option of redeeming for cash back, gift cards, or travel through Chase Ultimate Rewards for 25% more value. There is a variable APR of 15.99% - 20.99%, combined with an annual fee of $95. Extra business-friendly services like fraud and purchase protection and free additional employee cards when you need them are included. You can even set limits for each employee card to ensure you make those financial budgets. Pros Intro offer

No foreign transaction fee

Bonus categories Cons Annual fee applies

No intro APR

High transfer and advance fees

OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card Best for bad credit Card Highlights Intro Bonus N/A APR17.39% (variable) Recommended Credit No credit check Reward RatesN/A Annual Fee$35 Intro Purchase APRN/A Additional Details Late Payment Fee Up to $38 Foreign Transaction Fees 3% of each Transaction in U.S. dollars Penalty APR None The OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card is perfect for bad credit and works as a starter credit card for no credit because no credit check is required. It is designed to meet your everyday needs and includes all the regular benefits of a Visa credit card, including fraud and purchase protection. Your credit limit is determined by the deposit you pay upfront as a secured credit card. OpenSky allows for credit cards between $200 and $3,000, depending on how much you put down. There is a reasonable 17.39% APR, which is much lower than other credit cards for poor credit. Pros No credit check

New or poor credit accepted

Reasonable APR Cons Requires deposit

No intro APR

No rewards

How did we choose these credit cards? There are many bank partners that issue Visa credit cards, and they can all vary significantly in the terms and benefits that they offer. We consider several factors in our search for the best Visa credit cards, including these: APR : A credit card's APR is important because it determines how much interest you will pay on each purchase. Our analysis includes not only any introductory or promotional APRs but also the ones you will face when the promo period ends.

Rewards : Many credit cards offer special rewards, such as travel miles or cashback, when you spend a certain amount. It is important to consider both any starter rewards you may receive and any regular, ongoing rewards that do not have an expiration date.

Approval: We consider the approval process, including credit score and application process to determine how likely you are to be approved for each of the best credit cards. Before you choose a credit card, we highly recommend shopping and comparing multiple credit cards in order to find the best Visa credit card for you.

Which is the right card for you? To help you find the right Visa credit card for you, these are expert suggestions from our team of ZDNet experts. Choose this product... If you want... Alliant Visa Signature Credit Card Flat-rate cashback rewards Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card Flexible travel rewards Chase Sapphire Preferred Card Bonus travel and dining rewards Ink Business Preferred Credit Card Business travel perks OpenSky Secured Visa Credit Card To rebuild credit

Is Visa a card issuer? Visa is a popular payment network that works with several banks to issue cards. It is the banks that issue your Visa credit card, not Visa itself.

What are Visa benefits? Visa subscribes to three credit card tiers: Traditional, Visa Signature, and Visa Infinite. The benefits that you receive depend on which tier you fill in with Visa's credit cards. Among Visa's rewards are fraud protection, travel perks, and Concierge service.

What is the best Visa credit card? The best Visa credit card depends on your specific needs. Before choosing the right Visa credit card for you, carefully consider your spending habits and which rewards will best meet your lifestyle.